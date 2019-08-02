Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best�Audiobooks�Nonfiction�The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR...
The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms In�this�spring�novella�from�New�York�Times�best�selling�author�Cindy�Woodsmall,�love�between�...
The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms
The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks Nonfiction The Scent of Cherry Blossoms

3 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks Nonfiction The Scent of Cherry Blossoms

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks Nonfiction The Scent of Cherry Blossoms

  1. 1. Best�Audiobooks�Nonfiction�The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms In�this�spring�novella�from�New�York�Times�best�selling�author�Cindy�Woodsmall,�love�between�a�Mennonite�woman� and�an�Amish�man�threatens�the�lifelong�relationship�between�two�brothers.�Sadie�is�a�young,�single�Old�Order� Mennonite�who�moves�in�with�her�grandfather�to�fill�in�for�him�at�a�restaurant�he�co�owns�with�Ellen�Zook,�an�Old� Amish�woman,�and�her�two�sons.�Romance�between�the�Mennonites�and�Amish�is�forbidden,�but�Sadie�grows�to� care�for�the�Zook�family�especially�considerate�Aden.�Is�heartache�all�that�is�ahead�for�the�Amish�Family�when�Sadie steals�one�man's�heart,�leaving�his�wheelchair�bound�twin�without�a�caretaker?
  3. 3. The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms
  4. 4. The�Scent�of�Cherry�Blossoms

×