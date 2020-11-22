CEST UNE QUIZ -Prelims

Successfully reported this slideshow.
C'EST UNE QUIZ ELIMS PRELIMS
RULES 20 QUESTIONS 16-20 ARE 2 PARTS TOTAL 25 POINTS 11-15 ARE STAR MARKED AND WILL BE CONSIDERED IN CASE OF A TIE NO NEGA...
1 The _______ phenomenon refers to a situation described in behavioral economics wherein investors seek to avoid negative ...
2 There were rumors such as the claim that this person devoted 10% of his company’s yearly proﬁts to the Ku Klux Klan” reﬂ...
3. A changeup is a type of pitch in baseball. It is thrown with the same arm action as a fastball, but at a lower velocity...
4 JSC Khimprom is a Russian chemical company which owns an abandoned chemical plant in Usolye-Sibirskoye. The plant has be...
5 Sometime after his permanent move to Britain in 1905, he moved to the US to pursue a career in acting. In making his sta...
6 A ________ consultant is an external consultant bought in to reduce headcount in an organization. They are called up whe...
7 When asked about the design of their jersey the oﬃcials said "According to scientists, about 8 million metric tons of pl...
8 Around half a decade ago, Google came up with a fun April fool prank that involved ﬁnding _______ on random spots in Goo...
9 Ella Slack was a manager for the BBC's Sports and Events Department. Her perfectly apt looks, skin tone, height etc made...
10 Pepsi Blue was a berry-ﬂavored soft drink produced by PepsiCo. It was introduced into the Indian markets a few months b...
11 The nine dot problem is a classic lateral thinking exercise that gained widespread popularity in the 1970's and 80's. I...
12 He is a Washington DC based performer who claims to know and be able to relate to every word in a speciﬁc set of 1112 s...
13 The arrest of Adolf Eichmann in was a controversial one as he was arrested by an Israeli in Argentina for crimes commit...
14 The Church of our lady was one of the structures that was destroyed in the allied bombing of Dresden during the Second ...
15 This establishment in Bend, Oregon is kept alive by Sandi Harding. She regularly procures her inventory from retailers ...
16 The marketing team from Leo Burnett, an advertising agency approached this Indian company in 2014 with the idea of a ne...
17 When this industry started popping up in this particular country in the late 90s, they had to look for an international...
18 Since 1985, there has been an attempt to reinforce the long history of this landmark including a formal return of owner...
19 Levi Weeks was an accused in the Manhattan Well Murder trial in 1800, one of the ﬁrst recorded murder trials in the US....
20 Freshly harvested salt and pepper are placed in these white oak barrels after removing the top layer of wood, and torch...
1 The _______ phenomenon refers to a situation described in behavioral economics wherein investors seek to avoid negative ...
OSTRICH
2 There were rumors such as the claim that this person devoted 10% of his company’s yearly proﬁts to the Ku Klux Klan” reﬂ...
ANSWER
3. A changeup is a type of pitch in baseball. It is thrown with the same arm action as a fastball, but at a lower velocity...
VULCAN CHANGEUP
4 JSC Khimprom is a Russian chemical company which owns an abandoned chemical plant in Usolye-Sibirskoye. The plant has be...
5 Sometime after his permanent move to Britain in 1905, he moved to the US to pursue a career in acting. In making his sta...
NORMAN PRITCHARD
6 A ________ consultant is an external consultant bought in to reduce headcount in an organization. They are called up whe...
CHAINSAW
7 When asked about the design of their jersey the oﬃcials said "According to scientists, about 8 million metric tons of pl...
8 Around half a decade ago, Google came up with a fun April fool prank that involved ﬁnding _______ on random spots in Goo...
POKÉMON GO
9 Ella Slack was a manager for the BBC's Sports and Events Department. Her perfectly apt looks, skin tone, height etc made...
ANSWER
10 Pepsi Blue was a berry-ﬂavored soft drink produced by PepsiCo. It was introduced into the Indian markets a few months b...
KEROSENE
11 The nine dot problem is a classic lateral thinking exercise that gained widespread popularity in the 1970's and 80's. I...
THINK OUT OF THE BOX
12 He is a Washington DC based performer who claims to know and be able to relate to every word in a speciﬁc set of 1112 s...
BLELVIS
13 The arrest of Adolf Eichmann in was a controversial one as he was arrested by an Israeli in Argentina for crimes commit...
ANSWER PIRACY LAW
14 The Church of our lady was one of the structures that was destroyed in the allied bombing of Dresden during the Second ...
ANSWER : MARRIAGE PHOTOGRAPH
15 This establishment in Bend, Oregon is kept alive by Sandi Harding. She regularly procures her inventory from retailers ...
ANSWER THE LAST BLOCKBUSTER STORE
16 The marketing team from Leo Burnett, an advertising agency approached this Indian company in 2014 with the idea of a ne...
ANSWER BAJAJ V INS VIKRANT
17 When this industry started popping up in this particular country in the late 90s, they had to look for an international...
Answer K POP USAGE OF ACRONYMS IN BAND NAMES (Eg: BTS)
18 Since 1985, there has been an attempt to reinforce the long history of this landmark including a formal return of owner...
ANSWER ULURU/AYERS ROCK GOOGLE STREET VIEW
19 Levi Weeks was an accused in the Manhattan Well Murder trial in 1800, one of the ﬁrst recorded murder trials in the US....
ANSWER AARON BURR ALEXANDER HAMILTON
20 Freshly harvested salt and pepper are placed in these white oak barrels after removing the top layer of wood, and torch...
ANSWERS TOBASCO SAUCE JACK DANIELS
