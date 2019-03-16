The misdiagnosis of adhd and what it can mean to you and your family

In all cases except that of this being a normal stage the child is going through, there are other medical and behavioral treatments and therapies that could eliminate the symptoms and address the child's real problem without prescribing unnecessary stimulant medications. Many parents of children who have been misdiagnosed claim that their child is like a robot when taking the medication. He/she goes through the motions of every day life, but there is no spark or spontaneity to the child's activities. These children often tend to play alone or to stop playing altogether.

