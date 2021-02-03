Campaña potrero digital

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 4 - E S T R AT E G I A D E C O M U N I C A C I Ó N 8 - P I E Z A S G R Á F I C A S 1 8 - I D E A S E X T R A S 2 0 - C Ó...
Estrategia de Comunicación
3 ESTRATEGIA DE COMUNICACIÓN • Diferente: Analizamos la competencia y no hay estrategias de comunicación que se asemejen a...
• Empresas: Vamos a mostrarles a las empresas que ellos también obtendrán oportunidades de esta unión utilizando un tipo d...
5 ESTRATEGIA DE COMUNICACIÓN Implementaremos titulares acompañados de gráficas con colores e iconografías diferentes para ...
Piezas Gráficas
7 CAMPAÑA ALUMNOS CANALES: INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER
8 CAMPAÑA ALUMNOS Ejemplo de post Para target: Alumnos (INSTAGRAM)
9 POST IMAGEN ALUMNOS CAMPAÑA ALUMNOS
10 INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER LINKEDIN EMAIL CAMPAÑA EMPRESAS CANALES: Y medios radiales locales
11 CAMPAÑA EMPRESAS Ejemplo de post Para target: Empresas (LINKEDIN)
12 CANALES: INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER LINKEDIN EMAIL CAMPAÑA DOCENTES/VOLUNTARIOS
13 CAMPAÑA DOCENTES/VOLUNTARIOS Ejemplo de post Para target: Docentes/Voluntarios (FACEBOOK)
14 CAMPAÑA ONG CANALES: Y medios radiales locales WHATSAPP FACEBOOK TWITTER LINKEDIN EMAIL
15 CAMPAÑA ONG Ejemplo de post y audio Para target: ONG (WHATSAPP / RADIO)
Ideas Extras
17 Los alumnos también tendrán en sus computadoras un wallpaper con alguno de estos titulares buscando motivarlos a seguir...
Cómo utilizar estas piezas
19 PARA FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, LINKEDIN, WHATSAPP Y MAIL Siendo potrero una ONG sin medios suficientes aun para hac...
20 Realizar seguimiento de publicaciones, datos estadísticos, para poder entender de que manera estamos comunicando y en r...
Titulares Extras
22 Alumnos: TITULARES EXTRAS 1-ELEGÍ FUTURO. ELEGÍ INFORMÁTICA. ELEGÍ TU PRÓXIMO TRABAJO. Bajada: te abrimos las puertas p...
23 1-SI ESTA POTRERO DIGITAL, HAY UN BARRIO DIGITAL. 2-CON MÁS POTREROS DIGITALES, HAY MAS COMUNIDADES DIGITALES. 3-MULTIP...
24 1-¿QUIÉN DICE QUE LAS EMPRESAS Y LOS POTREROS NO SE MEZCLAN? 2-TU OPORTUNIDAD DE DARLES LAS OPORTUNIDADES 3-MAILING: LL...
25 1-ENSEÑATE ENSEÑANDO 2-ELLOS CONFIAN EN NOSOTROS. Y EN VOS. 3-VENÍ A ENSEÑAR, VENÍ A APRENDER, VENI A POTRERO. 4-ENSEÑA...
Cuestiones Técnicas
27 Campaña Alumnos Gráfica 1080 x 1080 Px Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multipl...
28 Campaña ONG Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multiplicar en Violeta (784cae) pa...
29 Campaña empresas Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multiplicar en Azul (344c79) ...
30 Campaña docentes/voluntarios Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multiplicar en Ma...
31 Se utilizara la red social Facebook orientada a llamar la atención de los padres/abuelos/tíos, de los futuros alumnos. ...
32 ¿Cómo comunicar? EN CASO DE REALIZAR PUBLICACIONES CON PAUTA PUBLICITARIA ESTOS SON CONSEJOS A TENER EN CUENTA: EL TEXT...
33 ¿Cómo comunicar? 2. GRILLA EJEMPLO:
34 ¿Cómo comunicar? Se utilizara la red social Instagram, orientada a el publico/target es decir, personas entre 14 y 25 a...
35 ¿Cómo comunicar? Se utilizara la red twitter para hacer anuncios como por ejemplo tipos de clases cursos horarios , nov...
Horacio Etchecoin Gastón Caballero Marcos García
  1 4 - E S T R AT E G I A D E C O M U N I C A C I Ó N 8 - P I E Z A S G R Á F I C A S 1 8 - I D E A S E X T R A S 2 0 - C Ó M O U T I L I Z A R E S TA S P I E Z A S 2 3 - T I T U L A R E S E X T R A S 2 8 - C U E S T I O N E S T É C N I C A S ÍNDICE
  2. 2. Estrategia de Comunicación
  3. 3. 3 ESTRATEGIA DE COMUNICACIÓN • Diferente: Analizamos la competencia y no hay estrategias de comunicación que se asemejen a lo que vamos a realizar. • Fácil: Vamos a brindarles como agencia todo el material necesario para que puedan llevar a cabo el plan que diagramamos. • Vigente: Tiene vigencia en el tiempo ya que resolvimos varias cuestiones comunicativas sencillas de llevar a cabo.
  4. 4. • Empresas: Vamos a mostrarles a las empresas que ellos también obtendrán oportunidades de esta unión utilizando un tipo de titulares. • ONG: Vamos a comentar directamente cual es el objetivo de potrero utilizando un tipo de titulares. • Docentes/Voluntarios: Vamos a mostrarles las oportunidades que les brindaría esta solidaridad. • Alumnos: Vamos a hacer hincapié en las oportunidades que les da potrero para que ingresen al mercado laboral a través de la tecnología. 4 ESTRATEGIA DE COMUNICACIÓN
  5. 5. 5 ESTRATEGIA DE COMUNICACIÓN Implementaremos titulares acompañados de gráficas con colores e iconografías diferentes para cada uno de los targets.
  6. 6. Piezas Gráficas
  7. 7. 7 CAMPAÑA ALUMNOS CANALES: INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER
  8. 8. 8 CAMPAÑA ALUMNOS Ejemplo de post Para target: Alumnos (INSTAGRAM)
  9. 9. 9 POST IMAGEN ALUMNOS CAMPAÑA ALUMNOS
  10. 10. 10 INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER LINKEDIN EMAIL CAMPAÑA EMPRESAS CANALES: Y medios radiales locales
  11. 11. 11 CAMPAÑA EMPRESAS Ejemplo de post Para target: Empresas (LINKEDIN)
  12. 12. 12 CANALES: INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER LINKEDIN EMAIL CAMPAÑA DOCENTES/VOLUNTARIOS
  13. 13. 13 CAMPAÑA DOCENTES/VOLUNTARIOS Ejemplo de post Para target: Docentes/Voluntarios (FACEBOOK)
  14. 14. 14 CAMPAÑA ONG CANALES: Y medios radiales locales WHATSAPP FACEBOOK TWITTER LINKEDIN EMAIL
  15. 15. 15 CAMPAÑA ONG Ejemplo de post y audio Para target: ONG (WHATSAPP / RADIO)
  16. 16. Ideas Extras
  17. 17. 17 Los alumnos también tendrán en sus computadoras un wallpaper con alguno de estos titulares buscando motivarlos a seguir adelante. WALLPAPER PARA POTRERO
  18. 18. Cómo utilizar estas piezas
  19. 19. 19 PARA FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, LINKEDIN, WHATSAPP Y MAIL Siendo potrero una ONG sin medios suficientes aun para hacer campañas con costo publicitario recomendamos ciertas estrategias para un mayor alcance orgánico. • Hacer comentarios o menciones en fan pages o perfiles de personas/influencers/empresas las cuales tengan dentro de sus seguidores posibles interesados en potrero. Por ejemplo: - Empresa: La Garganta Poderosa. - Influencer: Wos, Tini Stoessel. • Personajes públicos: Por medio de Juan campanela lograr una mención de alguno de los ejemplos anteriores. • Seguimiento orgánico seguir para que nos sigan. no mas de 200 personas por hora y que sea público target. ESTRATEGIA EN CANALES
  20. 20. 20 Realizar seguimiento de publicaciones, datos estadísticos, para poder entender de que manera estamos comunicando y en relación a esos resultados mejorar piezas graficas, textos, videos, historias etc… eso lo veremos habiendo ingresando en el administrador de anuncios en Facebook a mayor numero de publicaciones y mas cantidad de días posteando contenido en Facebook, Instagram, mejorara la visibilidad en motores de búsqueda como por ejemplo Google. Mínimo un post semanal Facebook e Instagram: se comparten en simultáneo. Twitter: Utilizar 120 caracteres de carácter informativo y cargar foto. Presencial: visitar entidades que no estén en las redes en caso de ser empresas lograr una cita previa ESTRATEGIA EN CANALES PARA FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, LINKEDIN, WHATSAPP Y MAIL
  21. 21. Titulares Extras
  22. 22. 22 Alumnos: TITULARES EXTRAS 1-ELEGÍ FUTURO. ELEGÍ INFORMÁTICA. ELEGÍ TU PRÓXIMO TRABAJO. Bajada: te abrimos las puertas para que te capacites y encuentres muchas más posibilidades. Potrero digital, un campo de oportunidades. 2-ENTRADA AL CONOCIMIENTO. SALIDA, LABORAL. Bajada: te abrimos las puertas para que te capacites y encuentres muchas más posibilidades. Potrero digital, un campo de oportunidades. 3-PODÉS ESTUDIAR VIDEO JUEGOS. PODÉS ESTUDIAR MARKETING. PODÉS ESTUDIAR ANIMACIÓN. PODÉS. Bajada: te ayudamos a que estudies y no te cueste en ningún sentido, para que puedas llegar a donde quieras. Vení. Potrero digital, un campo de oportunidades. 4-SALE EL PREJUICIO, ENTRA EL OFICIO. Potrero Digital, un campo de oportunidades. 5-ES POSIBLE APRENDER, ES POSIBLE TRABAJAR, ES POSIBLE.
  23. 23. 23 1-SI ESTA POTRERO DIGITAL, HAY UN BARRIO DIGITAL. 2-CON MÁS POTREROS DIGITALES, HAY MAS COMUNIDADES DIGITALES. 3-MULTIPLIQUEMOS LOS POTREROS DIGITALES. MULTIPLIQUEMOS LAS OPORTUNIDADES. Bajada: queremos llegar a donde esta tu comunidad para que le lleguen más posibilidades de crecer y capacitarse en oficios digitales. Potrero digital un campo de oportunidades. 4-MAILING: COMO TE LLEGÓ ESTE MAIL, PUEDEN LLEGAR NUEVAS OPORTUNIDADES A TU BARRIO Bajada: súmate a la campaña de expansión de potrero digital para poder darles a los chicos mas oportunidades de aprender. ONG TITULARES EXTRAS
  24. 24. 24 1-¿QUIÉN DICE QUE LAS EMPRESAS Y LOS POTREROS NO SE MEZCLAN? 2-TU OPORTUNIDAD DE DARLES LAS OPORTUNIDADES 3-MAILING: LLENA DE OPORTUNIDADES TU EMPRESA Y UNA COMUNIDAD. Bajada: el apoyo de empresas líderes nos permite capacitar en las comunidades que más lo necesitan, a futuros profesionales en oficios digitales. Potrero digital un campo de oportunidades. EMPRESAS TITULARES EXTRAS
  25. 25. 25 1-ENSEÑATE ENSEÑANDO 2-ELLOS CONFIAN EN NOSOTROS. Y EN VOS. 3-VENÍ A ENSEÑAR, VENÍ A APRENDER, VENI A POTRERO. 4-ENSEÑANDO TAMBIEN APRENDES Bajada: cuando ellos logren su objetivo, vos vas a haber logrado el tuyo. Postúlate como docente en nuestra escuela de oficios digitales. Potrero digital un campo de oportunidades. Voluntarios/Docentes TITULARES EXTRAS
  26. 26. Cuestiones Técnicas
  27. 27. 27 Campaña Alumnos Gráfica 1080 x 1080 Px Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multiplicar en verde (407229) para identificar que estamos comunicando a los alumnos un titular en particular. luego utilizamos un icono que denote al estudiante parado sobre una letra y la tipografía que utilizamos es “ode to idle” de dafont.com. también notamos que la fotografía de fondo es justamente jóvenes en etapa de aprendizaje para sumar a la comunicación. EXPLICACIÓN DE LA PIEZA
  28. 28. 28 Campaña ONG Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multiplicar en Violeta (784cae) para identificar que estamos comunicando a ONGS un titular en particular. luego utilizamos un icono que denote una organización comunitaria sobre una letra y la tipografía que utilizamos es “ode to idle” de dafont.com. también notamos que la fotografía de fondo es justamente personas para sumar a la comunicación. EXPLICACIÓN DE LA PIEZA
  29. 29. 29 Campaña empresas Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multiplicar en Azul (344c79) para identificar que estamos comunicando a empresas un titular en particular. luego utilizamos icono que denote empresa sobre una letra y la tipografía que utilizamos es “ode to idle” de dafont.com. también notamos que la fotografía de fondo es justamente para sumar a la comunicación. EXPLICACIÓN DE LA PIEZA
  30. 30. 30 Campaña docentes/voluntarios Para este target en particular utilizamos el modo de fusión en Photoshop multiplicar en Marrón (957235) para identificar que estamos comunicando a docentes y voluntarios un titular en particular. luego utilizamos icono que denote docencia sobre una letra y la tipografía que utilizamos es “ode to idle” de dafont.com. también notamos que la fotografía de fondo es justamente para sumar a la comunicación. EXPLICACIÓN DE LA PIEZA
  31. 31. 31 Se utilizara la red social Facebook orientada a llamar la atención de los padres/abuelos/tíos, de los futuros alumnos. El target al que apunta facebook es un publico de 30 a 70 años que generalmente utiliza solo esta red y lo hace para informarse prioritariamente, interactúa generalmente con comentarios entonces será de vital importancia que el tiempo en la devolución de los mensajes sea corta ya que esto influye en el posicionamiento de la red, y en la visibilidad de potrero en la web. Se utilizara una publicación con fines orgánicos y para lograr un mayor rendimiento en su alcance e impresiones, relacionaremos con los siguientes hastags: #potrerodigital #futuro #campodeoportunidades #estudio #alumnos #egresados #informática #ilustrator #photoshop #diseño #communitymanager #cursos #programación #programacionweb #HTML #cc3 #trabajo #inclusión #laferrere #buenosaires #argentina ¿Cómo comunicar?
  32. 32. 32 ¿Cómo comunicar? EN CASO DE REALIZAR PUBLICACIONES CON PAUTA PUBLICITARIA ESTOS SON CONSEJOS A TENER EN CUENTA: EL TEXTO NO PODRA OCUPAR MAS DEL 20% DE LA PUBLICACION TOTAL EN CASO DE INCUMPLIRLOFACEBOOK INABILITA LA PUBLICACION DE MANERA PERMANENTE EXISTEN DOS FORMAS DE COMPROBAR SI LA PUBLICACION SIGUE LAS POLITICAS DE PUBLICACION: 1. INGRESAR ACA:
  33. 33. 33 ¿Cómo comunicar? 2. GRILLA EJEMPLO:
  34. 34. 34 ¿Cómo comunicar? Se utilizara la red social Instagram, orientada a el publico/target es decir, personas entre 14 y 25 años con intereses relacionados a nuestra actividad para eso relacionaremos todas las publicaciones con los siguientes hashtags: #potrerodigital #futuro #campodeoportunidades #estudio #alumnos #egresados #informática #illustrator #Photoshop #diseño #communitymanager #cursos #programación #programacionweb #HTML #trabajo #inclusión #laferrere #buenosaires #argentina El público de Instagram no suele comentar publicaciones, reacciona por medio de me gusta a las publicaciones y utiliza la red para divertirse. Prioritariamente Instagram nos permite si usamos un formato de 1080 x 1080 px publicar en simultaneo en Facebook y twitter. Recomendamos las publicaciones tengan un tamaño de 1080 x 1080 px. Se recomienda subir historias y gif animados ya que estos son tendencia y generaran mayor atención en la red. Además es recomendable subir contenidos de manera constante para ayudar con el posicionamiento y el alcance de potrero digital en la web.
  35. 35. 35 ¿Cómo comunicar? Se utilizara la red twitter para hacer anuncios como por ejemplo tipos de clases cursos horarios , novedades anuncios, esta red funciona en forma de 120 caracteres y en el ultimo tiempo llama la atención con el formato gif. el rango de publico es variado pero es una herramienta utilizada por nuestro target. Se puede publicar en simultaneo desde Instagram sin tener que ingresar a la cuenta de twitter.
  36. 36. Horacio Etchecoin Gastón Caballero Marcos García

