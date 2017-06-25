1
Group-30 2 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
Outlines 1. Definition 2. Types 3. Anatomical basis of hernia 4. Epidemiology 5. What can cause a hernia? 6. Diagnose 7. S...
Definition • Hernia is :- • a condition in which part of an organ is displaced and protrudes through the wall of the cavit...
causes • Hernias are caused by a combination of muscle weakness and strain. • Common causes of muscle weakness include: 5 ...
causes  Factors that strain body muscles and may cause hernia:- 62nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Being preg...
Classification 7 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department according to anatomical site External internal according to...
External hernia 8 • Common :  Inguinal  Femoral  Umbilical  Incisiona • Rare Hernia: Spigelian Gluteal Obturator L...
Anatomical basis of Hernia 9 Umbilical vs groin 3 groin Inguinal canal Direct vs indirect 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anato...
Internal hernia 10  Esophageal hernia (Sliding)  Para esophageal hernia (Rolling) 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy dep...
Epidemiology 11 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Approximately 75% of all hernias are inguinal ,of these, 50%...
• General Clinical picture 12 Diagnosis A bulge or lump in the affected area. By examination the doctor discover Expansibl...
Diagnosis • clinical picture of a hiatal hernia : 132nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
Diagnosis • Investigation 142nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department hiatal hernia see the internal location of your ...
Treatment 152nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Life style changes medication Truss Surgery
Treatment 1. Protection against 162nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
Treatment • Lifestyle changes : 172nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department • Dietary changes can often treat the symp...
Treatment 2. medical treatment  incase hiatal hernia to prevent the burning sensation of gastroesophageal reflux by : • a...
treatment 19 • Surgical treatment : 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
Treatment • Umbilical hernia repair : 202nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
Complication 21 incarcerated or strangulated hernia • present a greater challenge since the potential complication of dead...
Prognosis 222nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
summary 23 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Hernia is the protrusion of abdominal content through a gab or we...
Thank you 24 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
Hernia

This work was done by 2nd year student in faculty of medicine,Menoufia University under supervision of staff of anatomy and embryology department

Published in: Health & Medicine
Hernia

  2. 2. Group-30 2 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  3. 3. Outlines 1. Definition 2. Types 3. Anatomical basis of hernia 4. Epidemiology 5. What can cause a hernia? 6. Diagnose 7. Symptoms 8. Treatment 9. Complication 10. Prognosis 11. Summary 3 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  4. 4. Definition • Hernia is :- • a condition in which part of an organ is displaced and protrudes through the wall of the cavity containing it • (often involving the intestine at a weak point in the abdominal wall). 42nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  5. 5. causes • Hernias are caused by a combination of muscle weakness and strain. • Common causes of muscle weakness include: 5 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department failure of the abdominal wall to close properly in the womb, which is a congenital defect age chronic coughing damage from injury or surgery
  6. 6. causes  Factors that strain body muscles and may cause hernia:- 62nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Being pregnant Heavy weights Persistent coughing Weight gain Abdominal fluid Weak spot
  7. 7. Classification 7 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department according to anatomical site External internal according to etiology Congenital Acquired according clinical presentation Complete / incomplete Reducible / Non-reducible Strangulated / Non-strangulated
  8. 8. External hernia 8 • Common :  Inguinal  Femoral  Umbilical  Incisiona • Rare Hernia: Spigelian Gluteal Obturator Lumber 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  9. 9. Anatomical basis of Hernia 9 Umbilical vs groin 3 groin Inguinal canal Direct vs indirect 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  10. 10. Internal hernia 10  Esophageal hernia (Sliding)  Para esophageal hernia (Rolling) 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  11. 11. Epidemiology 11 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Approximately 75% of all hernias are inguinal ,of these, 50% are indirect 25% are direct (male to female ratio, 7:1) About 14% of hernias are umbilical About 10% of hernias are incisional or ventral (female to male ratio, 2:1) Only 3-5% of hernias are femoral 3% of inguinal hernia most often on the left side (left to right ratio,4.5:1) Intraparietal, supravesical, lumbar, sciatic, and perineal hernias are rare
  12. 12. • General Clinical picture 12 Diagnosis A bulge or lump in the affected area. By examination the doctor discover Expansible plugging on strain pain or discomfort Weakness Pressure A feeling of heaviness in the affected area 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  13. 13. Diagnosis • clinical picture of a hiatal hernia : 132nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  14. 14. Diagnosis • Investigation 142nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department hiatal hernia see the internal location of your stomach by: A barium X-ray Endoscopy child with umbilical hernia: Ultrasound: uses high-frequency sound waves to create an image
  15. 15. Treatment 152nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Life style changes medication Truss Surgery
  16. 16. Treatment 1. Protection against 162nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  17. 17. Treatment • Lifestyle changes : 172nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department • Dietary changes can often treat the symptoms of a hiatal hernia. • Avoid large or heavy meals. • don’t bend over after a meal. • keep your body weight in a healthy range. • avoid foods that cause acid reflux or heartburn. • Additionally, you can avoid reflux by losing weight and giving up cigarettes.
  18. 18. Treatment 2. medical treatment  incase hiatal hernia to prevent the burning sensation of gastroesophageal reflux by : • anti acids • H.2 receptor blocker • proton pump inhibitors 182nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  19. 19. treatment 19 • Surgical treatment : 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  20. 20. Treatment • Umbilical hernia repair : 202nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  21. 21. Complication 21 incarcerated or strangulated hernia • present a greater challenge since the potential complication of dead bowel increases the urgency Intestinal obstruction • Pain, nausea, vomiting, fever • X-rays or CT scan may be required to assess the bowel but if the clinical diagnosis is made, emergency referral to a surgeon is usually required. 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  22. 22. Prognosis 222nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department
  23. 23. summary 23 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department Hernia is the protrusion of abdominal content through a gab or weak region of body Commonest type is Indirect inguinal hernia with higher percentage in males Main cause is muscle weakness and strain It may cause burning sensation ,pain and nausea as a complication Treatment mainly by surgery and medical to relief pain Prognosis depends on type and size of hernia and fast treatment .
  24. 24. Thank you 24 2nd year: group(30) -2017- Anatomy department

