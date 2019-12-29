Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac Faithful Audiobook download | Faithful Audiobook free | Fait...
Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac From his beginnings as a humble carpenter to his all-importa...
Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac Written By: Adam J. Hamilton. Narrated By: Adam Verner Publi...
Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac Download Full Version Faithful Audio OR Listen Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac

3 views

Published on

Faithful Audiobook download | Faithful Audiobook free | Faithful Audiobook for mac

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac

  1. 1. Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac Faithful Audiobook download | Faithful Audiobook free | Faithful Audiobook for mac LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac From his beginnings as a humble carpenter to his all-important role as the earthly father of Jesus Christ, Joseph's place in the nativity story is sometimes overlooked but contains valuable lessons for all of us. Join Adam Hamilton as he examines Christmas through the eyes of Joseph. Absent from much of the biblical narrative, Joseph never spoke a word, but his courageous actions were crucial to the birth of Christ and God's salvation plan for humanity.After listening to this book, you will understand how Joseph's story is much like our own. In life, we encounter circumstances that we would never have chosen for ourselves. At times it can be tempting just to walk away. Joseph provides us with a great example of humbly obeying God, even when we don't understand, and faithfully moving forward in the strength that God provides.Exchange your doubt for courage this Advent and Christmas season. Learn to accept and glorify God's will even when circumstances make it difficult to do so.
  3. 3. Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac Written By: Adam J. Hamilton. Narrated By: Adam Verner Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: October 2017 Duration: 2 hours 42 minutes
  4. 4. Faithful Audiobook download free | Faithful Audiobook for mac Download Full Version Faithful Audio OR Listen Now

×