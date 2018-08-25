About Books About For Books Everything Ancient Egypt: Dig Into a Treasure Trove of Facts, Photos, and Fun (Everything) by Crispin Boyer Unlimited :

The ancient Egyptians thought big and built bigger, leaving behind monuments and messages that have endured for five millennia despite tomb robbers and the ravages of time. Pyramids and mummies tell us about their deaths, but new technologies are peeling the wraps off their mysterious lives. In Everything Ancient Egypt kids will discover all they want to know about the mysteries of ancient Egypt and learn new weird, wacky, and fascinating facts as well., Sections in the book include Rise of the Pharaohs, Death and the Afterlife, Life in Ancient Egypt, and Fun With Ancient Egypt (a section that provides readers with exciting hands-on learning!). Stunning photos and an interactive glossary round out this exciting and engaging new series addition.

Creator : Crispin Boyer

