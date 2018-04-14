Successfully reported this slideshow.
[PDF] ISAAC ALBENIZ PAVANA CAPRICHO OP.12 (VIOLIN/PIANO) VLN
Book details Author : Various Pages : 36 pages Publisher : Ume - Instrumental 2011-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0711995826 ISBN-13 : 9780711995826
Pavana – Capricho is one of the last pieces from Isaac Albeniz's early period, before he turned to Spanish influences – a style that would characterise the rest of his compositions.
Pavana – Capricho is one of the last pieces from Isaac Albeniz's early period, before he turned to Spanish influences – a style that would characterise the rest of his compositions. In this earlier period Albeniz, who was a child prodigy on the Piano, composed 'salon style' music and experimented with traditional styles in the manner of Rameau, Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt. His shift towards Spanish music occurred after meeting the teacher and composer Felipe Pedrell, a leading figure in the development of nationalist Spanish music.Pavana-Capricho is graceful and light-hearted at the same time. The playfulness that arises from the alternating moods is best achieved when the proper technique and articulation is applied. Arranged for Violin and Piano, and with a performance time of ca. 3:30, this piece of Romantic chamber-music is a perfect addition to any concert programme.

[PDF] ISAAC ALBENIZ PAVANA CAPRICHO OP.12 (VIOLIN/PIANO) VLN Full page

  1. 1. [PDF] ISAAC ALBENIZ PAVANA CAPRICHO OP.12 (VIOLIN/PIANO) VLN Full page
  2. 2. Book details Author : Various Pages : 36 pages Publisher : Ume - Instrumental 2011-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0711995826 ISBN-13 : 9780711995826
