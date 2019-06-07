[PDF] The Songbird and the Spy by Ciesielski J'nell

The Songbird and the Spy by Ciesielski J'nell

















Title: The Songbird and the Spy

Author: Ciesielski J'nell

Pages: 328

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781946016799

Publisher: Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas









Description



As shells explode over Nazi-occupied France, American music student Claire Baudin is trapped behind enemy lines, struggling to protect her identity. Singing as a barmaid while she plans her escape, a handsome Third Reich captain threatens everything she knows to be true about the enemy.Nazi Captain Michael Reiner isn't who he claims to be. A British language expert turned spy, he discovers the truth about Claire, but he knows the importance of a secret. Struggling to resist his attraction to the songbird, he's determined to complete his assignment, no matter the cost. His cover is threatened when a ruthless female Gestapo officer arrives, hunting Resistance fighters. The raid forces Michael's hand: complete the mission or save Claire. As the war threatens to tear them apart, they must rely on each other for survival. Is there hope—and a future—for an American songbird and a British spy? General Content (G) (I): Contains little or no; sexual dialogue or situations, violence, or strong language. May also contain content of an inspirational nature.













