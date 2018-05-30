Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ebook download Planetary Sciences |Online
Book Details Author : Imke de Pater ,Jack J. Lissauer Pages : 663 Binding : Hardcover Brand : Brand: Cambridge University ...
Description An authoritative introduction for graduate students in the physical sciences, this textbook explains the wide ...
If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
Download or read Planetary Sciences by click link below Download or read Planetary Sciences OR
Thank You For Visiting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ebook download Planetary Sciences Online

4 views

Published on

READ|Download

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ebook download Planetary Sciences Online

  1. 1. Ebook download Planetary Sciences |Online
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Imke de Pater ,Jack J. Lissauer Pages : 663 Binding : Hardcover Brand : Brand: Cambridge University Press ISBN : 0521853710
  3. 3. Description An authoritative introduction for graduate students in the physical sciences, this textbook explains the wide variety of physical, chemical, and geological processes that govern the motions and properties of planets. The second edition of this award-winning textbook has been substantially updated and improved. It now contains a reorganized discussion of small bodies, including a detailed description of the Kuiper belt and asteroid belt; a significantly expanded chapter on extrasolar planets and what they tell us about planetary systems; and appendixes providing a glossary of acronyms, tables of key spacecraft, a summary of observing techniques, and a sampling of very recent images. With over 300 exercises to help students apply the concepts covered, this textbook is ideal for courses in astronomy, planetary science and earth science, and well suited as a reference for researchers. Color versions of many figures and movie clips
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
  5. 5. Download or read Planetary Sciences by click link below Download or read Planetary Sciences OR
  6. 6. Thank You For Visiting

×