[ PDF ] Download Carry On, Jeeves (Jeeves, #3) *Full Online

These marvellous stories introduce us to Jeeves, whose first ever duty is to cure Bertie's raging hangover ('If you would drink this, sir... it is a little preparation of my own invention. It is the Worcester Sauce that gives it its colour. The raw egg makes it nutritious. The red pepper gives it its bite. Gentlemen have told me they have found it extremely invigorating after a late evening.')And from that moment, one of the funniest, sharpest and most touching partnerships in English literature never looks back...

