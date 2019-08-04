Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best�audiobooks�Tainted�Love best�audiobooks�Tainted�Love�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�Tainted�Love�for�couples�road�tr...
Tainted�Love Three�Butlers Two�weddings One�funeral The�explosive�new�novel�from�the�Sunday�Times�#1�bestselling�author�Ki...
Tainted�Love
Tainted�Love
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best audiobooks Tainted Love

3 views

Published on

best audiobooks Tainted Love for road trip | best audiobooks Tainted Love for couples road trip

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best audiobooks Tainted Love

  1. 1. best�audiobooks�Tainted�Love best�audiobooks�Tainted�Love�for�road�trip�|�best�audiobooks�Tainted�Love�for�couples�road�trip LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Tainted�Love Three�Butlers Two�weddings One�funeral The�explosive�new�novel�from�the�Sunday�Times�#1�bestselling�author�Kimberley�Chambers. Nobody�can�hurt�you�like�the�ones�you�love... Blood�is�thicker�than�water,�love�is�stronger�than�hate���and�that's�the�problem.�When�your�brother�has betrayed�you,�there's�no�coming�back. Vinny�and�Michael�have�always�protected�each�other�and�provided�for�the�family.�Together�they�were formidable�but�business�always�stopped�at�the�front�door.�Now�someone�has�changed�the�rules���women�and children�are�fair�game�and�one�of�the�Butlers�is�going�to�end�up�six�feet�under. Little�Vinny�is�battling�not�to�follow�in�his�father's�footsteps.�Sweet�Sammi�Lou�has�just�vowed�'til�death�do�us part,�but�it's�only�a�matter�of�time�before�the�truth�comes�out�about�the�murder�he�committed. Dark�secrets�are�spiralling�out�of�control�and�have�the�power�to�destroy�them�all�for�good.�Is�this�the�final�nail�in the�Butler�family�coffin?
  3. 3. Tainted�Love
  4. 4. Tainted�Love

×