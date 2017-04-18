Peculiarities of RAD Model Development Office in Ukraine Phone: +380 (472) 5-61-6-51 E-mail: contact@qa-testlab.com Addres...
The RAD (Rapid Application Development) development model is one of the types of incremental model. The principle of parallel creation of the system components and functions underlies this model.

  Peculiarities of RAD Model Development
  The RAD (Rapid Application Development) development model is one of the types of incremental model. The principle of parallel creation of the system components and functions underlies this model.
  Each feature is like a separate subproject. It is created in a certain time, sent, and implemented into already working prototype. Thus, one may immediately receive feedback from the end users about the function itself and also about its work directly. RAD model presupposes the presence of the specified phases of derivation process of software products.
  What Are the RAD Model Phases? • Business modeling. • Data modeling. • Process modeling. • Application generation. Testing (checking the web products or mobile application testing) and transfer and acceptance.
  What Are the Advantages of this Model? • Less time will be required for developing the product. • A possibility of the system components reusability is increased. • A possibility of the quick initial views of the project. • Direct user feedback. • Integration from the very beginning of the development helps to avoid a majority of such types problems in future.
  What Are the Minuses of RAD Model? • The outcome of the whole project depends on the level of commands which operate at each of the stages. • RAD may be applied only to the systems which can be divided into modules. • The experienced specialists (developers, designers, testers) with very good skills are required. • A model strongly depends on the modeling skills. • The modeling processes and automation require significant financial expenditures.
