  LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Storm Cycle mystery and thriller books : Mystery, Thriller And Horror SHE'D DO ANYTHING TO SAVE HER SISTER'S LIFE. . . . Rachel Kirby is a computer genius whose personal life is falling apart. Even as she stands on the brink of a stunning technological breakthrough, her beloved younger sister is plagued by a rare chronic illness that will eventually kill her, leaving Rachel all alone. SAVING HER SISTER'S LIFE HAS PUT HER OWN IN GRAVE DANGER. . . . But thousands of miles away archaeologist/adventurer John Tavak has made a priceless discovery in an Egyptian tomb. A discovery, Rachel realizes, that humankind has been seeking throughout history - a secret that may save her sister's life and many thousands more. But a powerful organization is also in white-hot pursuit, led by a man who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. IF SHE COULD JUST GET HER HANDS ON THE CURE . . . Against all odds, Rachel joins forces with the brilliant, enigmatic Tavak in an adventure that will take them across three continents, and it will take all of their wits, instincts, and cutting-edge technology to bring to light an ancient civilization's most amazing legacy. And together they must race to unravel the explosive 4,500-year-old secret before it is lost to the ages. With Johansen and Johansen's trademark research, fast-paced action, and charismatic characters, Storm Cycle will blow you away. . . .
  3. 3. Storm Cycle mystery and thriller books : Mystery, Thriller And Horror Written By: Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen Narrated By: Tanya Eby Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2009 Duration: 10 hours 24 minutes
