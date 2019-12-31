Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android Dark Victory Audiobook download | Dark Vi...
Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android For three full decades, on television and...
Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android Written By: William Shatner. Narrated By:...
Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android Download Full Version Dark Victory Audio ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android

2 views

Published on

Dark Victory Audiobook download | Dark Victory Audiobook free | Dark Victory Audiobook online | Dark Victory Audiobook for Android

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android

  1. 1. Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android Dark Victory Audiobook download | Dark Victory Audiobook free | Dark Victory Audiobook online | Dark Victory Audiobook for Android LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android For three full decades, on television and in film, actor William Shatner has portrayed one of the legendary heroes of science fiction: James Tiberius Kirk, captain of the Starship Enterprise​. Although Kirk was believed to have perished at the conclusion of Star Trek® Generations​, his amazing literary resurrection led to an acclaimed trilogy of national bestsellers, The Ashes of Eden, The Return, and Avenger. Now William Shatner again brings his unique blend of talents as actor, writer, director, and producer to continue the thrilling new trilogy that began in Spectre, as Jim Kirk must confront the most dangerous enemy of his career -- himself. ​ The Mirror Universe is a dark and twisted reflection of our own, where humans and Vulcans live as slaves to a brutal alliance of Klingons and Cardassians -- an alliance long believed to be the creation of one man: the feared and hated Emperor Tiberius, the Mirror Universe counterpart of James T. Kirk. But just as Kirk survived his own age to live in the era of a new generation of heroes, so Tiberius now returns to fulfill his mad dreams of total domination -- not just of his universe, but of Kirk's as well. ​ From the nightmarish landscape of the Mirror Universe Earth to the joys of impending parenthood and marriage to the woman he loves, the incomparable Teilani of Chal, Kirk is propelled into his most personal and dangerous mission yet as he fights to uncover the secret of Tiberius' return, and learn the terrible truth behind the madman's real plans for the Federation. ​ With the fate of two universes hanging in the balance, Star Trek®: Dark Victory is Star Trek storytelling at it its best.
  3. 3. Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android Written By: William Shatner. Narrated By: William Shatner Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio Date: April 1999 Duration: 3 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. Dark Victory Audiobook download free | Dark Victory Audiobook online for Android Download Full Version Dark Victory Audio OR Get Now

×