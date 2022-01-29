Successfully reported this slideshow.
Python Homework Help

Jan. 29, 2022
Education

I am Justin R. I am a Python Homework Expert at pythonhomeworkhelp.com. I hold a Master's in Python Programming from, Durham University, UK. I have been helping students with their homework for the past 12 years.
  1. 1. For any help regarding Python Homework Help Visit :- https://www.pythonhomeworkhelp.com/ , Email :- support@pythonhomeworkhelp.com or Call us at :- +1 678 648 4277 Python Homework Help
  2. 2. Problem 1 - Sorting a List Write a program that asks the user to enter 10 (positive) numbers. The program should then print the numbers in sorted order, from biggest to smallest. To do this, first write a function that takes a list and finds the largest element. It then 1) deletes that element from the list and 2) returns that element. Hint: You will need to store two variables in this function: the biggest number you've seen so far (remember to initially set this to 0), and its position. Then iterate over the list, and for each element, check if it's bigger than the biggest number you've seen so far. If it is, change both variables (remember to change BOTH)! So in your main program, you'll have to keep calling this function (in a loop) until the list is empty and keep printing the number that is returned. Problem 2 – Report card with GPA Write a program where the user can enter each of his grades, after which the program prints out a report card with GPA. Remember to ask the user how many classes he took. Example output is below. Python Homework Help
  3. 3. Hints: You’ll want to use a for loop, and you’ll probably want to keep two lists, one for names and one for grades. Remember, add to lists with append. Python Homework Help
  4. 4. # sorting.py # Example solution for Lab 5, problem 1 # # Aseem Kishore # # 6.189 - Intro to Python # IAP 2008 - Class 4 L = [] for i in range(10): a = int(raw_input("Please enter a number. ")) # DON'T do this: L[i] = a L.append(a) def find_largest(L): maximum = 0 index = 0 for i in range(len(L)): if L[i] > maximum: maximum = L[i] index = i del L[index] return maximum # this is fine: while len(L) > 0: for i in range(10): print find_largest(L), Python Homework Help
  5. 5. # reportcard.py # Example solution for Lab 5, problem 2 # # Aseem Kishore # # 6.189 - Intro to Python # IAP 2008 - Class 4 # Helper function that takes a list of grades and returns the GPA. # Remember that average (mean) is the sum divided by the number of grades. # Just like in math, you sum first, THEN divide -- order of operations. # Don't make the mistake of dividing inside the loop! def calculate_gpa(grades): running_sum = 0 for grade in grades: running_sum = running_sum + grade return float(running_sum) / len(grades) # remember we want decimals, so # use float(...) Python Homework Help
  6. 6. # Main program code class_names = [] class_grades = [] number_classes = int(raw_input("How many classes did you take? ")) print # this prints a blank line # Now we're going to ask the same two questions over and over --> loop! # Since we know how many times we're looping (number_classes), we use for. # Note that we need a variable name for the "for", but we don't use it here. # What does range return? A list of numbers, from 0 to number_classes. for arbitrary_variable_name in range(number_classes): name = raw_input("What is the name of this class? ") grade = int(raw_input("What grade did you get? ")) class_names.append(name) # add the two things to our lists... class_grades.append(grade) print # blank line # Now we'll print the report card. The report card should look like: # class name - grade # Over and over again --> loop! How many of these lines? number_classes print "Report card:" print for class_number in range(number_classes): Python Homework Help
  7. 7. print class_names[class_number], "-", class_grades[class_number] print print "Term GPA:", calculate_gpa(class_grades) Python Homework Help

