OUTLINEOUTLINE I. KARAKTERISTIK PERTAMBANGAN II. RUANG LINGKUP PENGAWASAN III. KONDISI SAAT INI
 Padat Modal & Teknologi.  Risiko Besar dan Khusus.  Peralatan Khusus.  Dinamis (Bahaya & Risiko Berpindah). Karakteri...
IIII.. RUANG LINGKUPRUANG LINGKUP PENGAWASANPENGAWASAN Pengawasan Pertambangan Minerba dilakukan oleh; 1.Inspektur Tambang...
PPENGAWASAN OLEH INSPEKTUR TAMBANGENGAWASAN OLEH INSPEKTUR TAMBANG PemerintahPemerintah PerusahaanPerusahaan • Kepala Insp...
PENGAWASAN OLEH PPNSPENGAWASAN OLEH PPNS 1. UU NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 2. Permen ESDM No. 31 Tahun 2016 Dalam menjalankan fungsin...
NO KATEGORI PNS JUMLAH 1 Inspektur Tambang 126 2 Telah Mengikuti Diklat IT (Termasuk IT) 574 3 Belum mengikuti diklat 375 ...
IIIIII. KONDISI SAAT INI. KONDISI SAAT INI A. PERSONIL PPNS DITJEN MINERBA = 34 ORANG 1. Belum ditunjuknya Kepala PPNS yan...
PEMBINAAN DAN PENGAWASAN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN PASCA UNDANG-UNDANG NOMOR 23 TAHUN 2014 PEMBINAAN Pemberian Pedoman & St...
I.I. K3 PERTAMBANGANK3 PERTAMBANGAN (Pasal 26 PP Nomor 55 Tahun 2010) I.I. K3 PERTAMBANGANK3 PERTAMBANGAN (Pasal 26 PP Nom...
KESELAMATAN KERJA KESEHATAN KERJA LINGKUNGAN KERJA SISTEM MANAJEMEN K3 •Manajemen Risiko •Manajemen Keadaan darurat •Admin...
PENTINGNYA ADMINISTRASI & LAPORAN KP Pengusaha baru dapat memulai usaha pertambangan setelah memberitahukan secara tertuli...
Pasal 1 ayat (26) Permen ESDM No. 33 Tahun 2015 “Kepala Inspektur Tambang adalah Pejabat yang secara ex officio menduduki ...
Pasal 1 ayat (17) Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 “Kepala Teknik Tambang adalah orang yang menduduki jabatan tertinggi di da...
Kepala Teknik TambangKepala Teknik Tambang Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 KTT dalam melakukan tugas...
Kepala Teknik TambangKepala Teknik Tambang Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 Bagian K3 dan KO Pertamba...
Kepala Teknik TambangKepala Teknik Tambang Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 Perusahaan wajib membentu...
ORGANISASI MANAJEMEN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN External & Internal Audit Komite KP KEPALA TEKNIK TAMBANG Pengawas Teknis Pr...
Bagian dari sistem manajemen perusahaan secara keseluruhan dalam rangka pengendalian risiko keselamatan pertambangan yang ...
SIKLUSIKLUSS SMKPSMKP
A. PENGAWASAN ADMINISTRATIF B. PENGAWASAN OPERASIONAL PENGAWASAN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN
• Kepala Teknik Tambang • Wakil Kepala Teknik Tambang • Kepala Teknik Tambang • Wakil Kepala Teknik Tambang PengesahanPeng...
Kondisi Lapangan Audit Kesiapsiagaan Darurat Investigasi Kec. Inspeksi Kesehatan Kerja APD Training IBPR Program KTT/PJO O...
Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2016 1 135/37.04/dbt/2016 14 Ja...
Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2014 8 580/37.04/DBT/2014 7 Mar...
Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2012 15 602/37.04/DBT/2012 5 Ma...
Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2011 22 2092/37.04/DBT/2011 21 ...
KEPATUHAN KK/PKP2B/IUP TERHADAP PENEMPATAN JAMINAN REKLAMASI TAHUN 2017 No. Skema Jumlah Perusahaan Telah Menempatkan (Per...
 UNDANG-UNDANG REPUBLIK INDONESIA NO. 8 TAHUN 1981 TENTANG HUKUM ACARA PIDANA (KUHAP) Pasal 1 & 6: Penyidik adalah pejaba...
Pasal 7 (1) Penyidik sebagaimana dimaksud karena kewajibannya mempunyai wewenang: a. menerima laporan atau pengaduan dari ...
 UNDANG-UNDANG REPUBLIK INDONESIA NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA Pasal 3 (1) Pengemban fun...
Pasal 158: Melakukan penambangan tanpa izin Penjara 10 th Rp 10 Miliar Pasal 159: Menyampaikan laporan tidak benar atau me...
Setiap orang yang mengeluarkan izin yang bertentangan dengan UU ini dan menyalahgunakan kewenangannya kurungan 2 th Rp. 20...
PROVINSI JUMLAH IUP C&C NON C&C TOTAL 1 2 3 4 PUSAT 9 3 12 ACEH 24 13 37 SUMATERA UTARA 9 1 10 SUMATERA BARAT 153 125 278 ...
Materi ini disampaikan Dalam Diskusi PWYP Knowledge Forum (PKF) yg berlangsung pada 29 Augustus 2017.

  • SPIPP adalah Sarana, Prasarana, Instalasi, dan Peralatan Pertambangan
  • SPIPP adalah Sarana, Prasarana, Instalasi, dan Peralatan Pertambangan
  • TSP adalah Tugas, Sasaran, dan Program

    EFEKTIVITAS PENGAWASAN DAN PENEGAKAN HUKUM SEKTOR PERTAMBANGAN MINERAL DAN BATUBARA

    1. 1. PENGAWASAN PERTAMBANGANPENGAWASAN PERTAMBANGAN MINERAL DAN BATUBARAMINERAL DAN BATUBARA DIREKTORAT JENDERAL MINERAL DAN BATUBARA KEMENTERIAN ENERGI DAN SUMBER DAYA MINERAL Jakarta, 29 Agustus 2017 EFEKTIVITAS PENGAWASAN DAN PENEGAKAN HUKUM SEKTOR PERTAMBANGAN MINERAL DAN BATUBARA
    2. 2. OUTLINEOUTLINE I. KARAKTERISTIK PERTAMBANGAN II. RUANG LINGKUP PENGAWASAN III. KONDISI SAAT INI
    3. 3.  Padat Modal & Teknologi.  Risiko Besar dan Khusus.  Peralatan Khusus.  Dinamis (Bahaya & Risiko Berpindah). KarakteristikKarakteristik PP 19 tahun 1973PP 19 tahun 1973  Memiliki Personal Khusus. Menteri ESDM melakukan pengawasan atas K3 dalam bidang pertambangan kecuali untuk Ketel Uap. Kementerian ESDMKementerian ESDM Tambang Permukaan Kapal Keruk Tambang Bawah Tanah Tambang SemprotKuari 3 I.I. KARAKTERISTIK PERTAMBANGANKARAKTERISTIK PERTAMBANGAN
    4. 4. IIII.. RUANG LINGKUPRUANG LINGKUP PENGAWASANPENGAWASAN Pengawasan Pertambangan Minerba dilakukan oleh; 1.Inspektur Tambang, untuk aspek a.teknis pertambangan; b.konservasi sumber daya mineral dan batubara; c.keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja pertambangan; d.keselamatan operasi penambangan; e.pengelolaan lingkungan hidup, reklamasi, dan pasca tambang; f.penguasaan, pengembangan, dan penerapan teknologi pertambangan; 2.Pejabat Yang Ditunjuk, untuk aspek 3.Pemasaran 4.Keuangan 5.Pengelolaan data mineral dan batubara 6.Pengembangan tenaga kerja teknis pertambangan 7.Pengembangan dan pemberdayaan masyarakat setempat 8.Kegiatan lain di bidang kegiatan usaha pertambangan yang menyangkut kepentingan umum 9.Pelaksanaan kegiatan sesuai dengan IUP, IPR atau IUPK 10.Jumlah, jenis, dan mutu hasil usaha pertambangan 3. PPNS, untuk aspek (UU No. 4 Th. 2009 & Permen ESDM No. 31 Th. 2016) Perusahaan Pertambangan
    5. 5. PPENGAWASAN OLEH INSPEKTUR TAMBANGENGAWASAN OLEH INSPEKTUR TAMBANG PemerintahPemerintah PerusahaanPerusahaan • Kepala Inspektur Tambang • Inspektur Tambang • Kepala Inspektur Tambang • Inspektur Tambang • Kepala Teknik Tambang • Organisasi dan Personil • Program • Anggaran & Biaya • Dokumen & Laporan • Kepala Teknik Tambang • Organisasi dan Personil • Program • Anggaran & Biaya • Dokumen & Laporan Hukum & PeraturanHukum & Peraturan  UU No. 23 Tahun 2014 ttg Pemerintahan Daerah  UU No. 4 Tahun 2009 ttg Pertambangan Mineral dan Batubara  PP No. 55 Tahun 2010 ttg Pembinaan dan Pengawasan Pertbngan Minerba  PP No.19 Tahun 1973 ttg Pengaturan dan Pengawasan K3 di Bidang Pertambangan  Kepmen No.555.K Tahun 1995 ttg K3 Pertambangan Umum  Permen ESDM No.7 Tahun 2014 tentang Jaminan Reklamasi dan Pascatambang  Permen ESDM No.38 Tahun 2014 ttg Penerapan SMKP Minerba  UU No. 23 Tahun 2014 ttg Pemerintahan Daerah  UU No. 4 Tahun 2009 ttg Pertambangan Mineral dan Batubara  PP No. 55 Tahun 2010 ttg Pembinaan dan Pengawasan Pertbngan Minerba  PP No.19 Tahun 1973 ttg Pengaturan dan Pengawasan K3 di Bidang Pertambangan  Kepmen No.555.K Tahun 1995 ttg K3 Pertambangan Umum  Permen ESDM No.7 Tahun 2014 tentang Jaminan Reklamasi dan Pascatambang  Permen ESDM No.38 Tahun 2014 ttg Penerapan SMKP Minerba
    6. 6. PENGAWASAN OLEH PPNSPENGAWASAN OLEH PPNS 1. UU NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 2. Permen ESDM No. 31 Tahun 2016 Dalam menjalankan fungsinya, Kepolisian dibantu oleh: a. kepolisian khusus; b. penyidik pegawai negeri sipil; c. bentuk-bentuk pengamanan swakarsa. Melaksanakan pengawasan, pengamatan, penelitian atau pemeriksaan, dan penyidikan tindak pidana dalamkegiatan usaha pertambangan. Kewenangan : •Melakukan pemeriksaan atas laporan/keterangan, orang/badan, sarana prasarana •Memanggil saksi/tersangaka dan tenaga ahli •Menggeledah, menyegel dan/atau menyita sarana dan alat •Menghentikan penyidikan Penangkapan
    7. 7. NO KATEGORI PNS JUMLAH 1 Inspektur Tambang 126 2 Telah Mengikuti Diklat IT (Termasuk IT) 574 3 Belum mengikuti diklat 375 Total (Telah Diklat + Belum Diklat) 949 Status per 25 Januari 2017 A. PERSONIL IIIIII. KONDISI SAAT INI. KONDISI SAAT INI N O PERMASALAHAN TINDAK LANJUT KETERLIBATAN PIHAK LAIN STATUS 1. Berkoordinasi dengan pemerintah daerah mengenai anggaran operasional IT di daerah. • Telah diadakan pertemuan dengan Kemendagri, Biro SDM KESDM • Sudah terbit Permendagri No. 33 Tahun 2017 Tentang Pedoman Penyusunan APBD TA 2018 Biro SDM KESDM dan Dinas ESDM Provinsi in progress 2. PNS daerah yang sudah dialihkan ke KESDM namun tidak bisa memenuhi kriteria menjadi IT • Sudah dilakukan Rapat dengan Biro SDM KESDM • Diusulkan menjadi pejabat pengawas Biro SDM KESDM KemenPAN Kemendagri in progress
    8. 8. IIIIII. KONDISI SAAT INI. KONDISI SAAT INI A. PERSONIL PPNS DITJEN MINERBA = 34 ORANG 1. Belum ditunjuknya Kepala PPNS yang bertindak selaku Atasan Penyidik untuk memberikan Surat Perintah Penyidikan 2. Belum ada sarana dan prsarana dalam menunjang kegiatan operasional 3. Belum adanya Anggaran untuk mendukung tugas penyidikan B. KENDALA :
    9. 9. TERIMA KASIH
    10. 10. PEMBINAAN DAN PENGAWASAN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN PASCA UNDANG-UNDANG NOMOR 23 TAHUN 2014 PEMBINAAN Pemberian Pedoman & Standar Pendidikan & Pelatihan Perencanaan, Penelitian, Pengembangan Pemantauan, & Evaluasi Pemberian: Bimbingan, Supervisi, Konsultasi PKUP; IUP, IPR, IUPK Inspektur TambangInspektur TambangMenteriMenteri
    11. 11. I.I. K3 PERTAMBANGANK3 PERTAMBANGAN (Pasal 26 PP Nomor 55 Tahun 2010) I.I. K3 PERTAMBANGANK3 PERTAMBANGAN (Pasal 26 PP Nomor 55 Tahun 2010)  Sasaran: Menghindari Kecelakaan dan Penyakit Akibat Kerja  Objek: a. Keselamatan Kerja b. Kesehatan Kerja c. Lingkungan Kerja d. Sistem Manajemen K3 II.II. KESELAMATAN OPERASIKESELAMATAN OPERASI (KO)(KO) PERTAMBANGANPERTAMBANGAN (Pasal 27 PP Nomor 55 Tahun 2010) II.II. KESELAMATAN OPERASIKESELAMATAN OPERASI (KO)(KO) PERTAMBANGANPERTAMBANGAN (Pasal 27 PP Nomor 55 Tahun 2010)  Sasaran: Terciptanya kegiatan operasi pertambangan yang aman dan selamat.  Objek: a. Sistem dan Pelaksanaan Pemeliharaan/Perawatan Sarana, Prasarana, Instalasi dan Peralatan Pertambangan; b. Pengamanan Instalasi; c. Kelayakan Sarana, Prasarana, Instalasi, dan Peralatan Pertambangan d. Kompetensi Tenaga Teknik e. Evaluasi Laporan Hasil Kajian Teknis Pertambangan PENGAWASAN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN
    12. 12. KESELAMATAN KERJA KESEHATAN KERJA LINGKUNGAN KERJA SISTEM MANAJEMEN K3 •Manajemen Risiko •Manajemen Keadaan darurat •Administrasi •Program •Diklat •Inspeksi •Penyelidikan •Ergonomic •Higienis & Sanitasi •Program •Pengelolaan Mkn, Mnum, & Gizi •Diagnosis Penyakit •Debu •Kebisingan •Getaran •Pencahayaan •Udara •Ventilasi •Faktor Kimia •Radiasi •Faktor Biologi •Kebersihan PENGAWASAN K3 PERTAMBANGAN (PASAL 26, PP 55 TAHUN 2010)
    13. 13. PENTINGNYA ADMINISTRASI & LAPORAN KP Pengusaha baru dapat memulai usaha pertambangan setelah memberitahukan secara tertulis kepada KAPIT (Psl 4, Kepmen 555.K) Pengusaha baru dapat memulai usaha pertambangan setelah memberitahukan secara tertulis kepada KAPIT (Psl 4, Kepmen 555.K) Psl 5, Kepmen 555K: (1) Kegiatan eksplorasi atau eksploitasi baru dapat dimulai setelah pemegang Kuasa Pertambangan memiliki KTT. (2) Pengusaha wajib menunjuk KTT dan mendapat pengesahan KAPIT. Psl 5, Kepmen 555K: (1) Kegiatan eksplorasi atau eksploitasi baru dapat dimulai setelah pemegang Kuasa Pertambangan memiliki KTT. (2) Pengusaha wajib menunjuk KTT dan mendapat pengesahan KAPIT. LAPORA N ADMINISTRAS I
    14. 14. Pasal 1 ayat (26) Permen ESDM No. 33 Tahun 2015 “Kepala Inspektur Tambang adalah Pejabat yang secara ex officio menduduki jabatan Direktur yang mempunyai tugas pokok dan fungsi di bidang keteknikan pertambangan mineral dan batubara.” Pasal 1 ayat (27) Permen ESDM No. 33 Tahun 2015 “Inspektur Tambang adalah Pegawai Negeri Sipil yang diberi tugas, tanggung jawab, wewenang, dan hak untuk melakukan pelaksanaan inspeksi tambang.” KEPALA ISNPEKTUR TAMBANG (KAIT) DAN INSPEKTUR TAMBANG (IT)
    15. 15. Pasal 1 ayat (17) Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 “Kepala Teknik Tambang adalah orang yang menduduki jabatan tertinggi di dalam struktur organisasi Perusahaan Pertambangan di wilayah kegiatan usaha pertambangan yang bertanggung jawab kepada KAIT atas dilaksanakan dan ditaatinya ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan di bidang Keselamatan Pertambangan di wilayah yang menjadi tanggung jawabnya.” Pasal 1 ayat (18) Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 “Penanggung Jawab Operasional adalah orang yang menduduki jabatan tertinggi dalam struktur organisasi Perusahaan Jasa Pertambangan di wilayah kegiatan usaha jasa pertambangan yang bertanggung jawab kepada KTT atas dilaksanakan dan ditaatinya peraturan perundang- undangan di bidang keselamatan pertambangan di wilayah yang menjadi tanggung jawabnya.” KEPALA TEKNIK TAMBANG (KTT) DAN PENANGGUNG JAWAB OPERASIONAL (PJO)
    16. 16. Kepala Teknik TambangKepala Teknik Tambang Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 KTT dalam melakukan tugasnya dibantu oleh pengawas operasional dan pengawasan teknik. Pengawas operasional dan pengawasan teknik harus memiliki kompetensi yang disyaratkan dalam ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan. Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 KTT dalam melakukan tugasnya dibantu oleh pengawas operasional dan pengawasan teknik. Pengawas operasional dan pengawasan teknik harus memiliki kompetensi yang disyaratkan dalam ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan. Pengawas Operasional & Pengawas TeknisPengawas Operasional & Pengawas Teknis a. Bertanggung jawab untuk keselamatan, kesehatan, dan kesejahteraan pekerja tambang yang menjadi bawahannya. b. Melaksanakan inspeksi, pemeriksaan & pengujian. c. Bertanggung jawab atas keselamatan,kesehatan dan kesejahteraan semua orang yg ditugaskan kepadanya. d. Membuat dan menandatangani laporan untuk poin (b). a. Bertanggung jawab untuk keselamatan, kesehatan, dan kesejahteraan pekerja tambang yang menjadi bawahannya. b. Melaksanakan inspeksi, pemeriksaan & pengujian. c. Bertanggung jawab atas keselamatan,kesehatan dan kesejahteraan semua orang yg ditugaskan kepadanya. d. Membuat dan menandatangani laporan untuk poin (b). Pengawas OperasionalPengawas Operasional Terkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KPTerkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KP a. Bertanggungjawab untuk keselamatan pemasangan dan pekerjaan serta pemeliharaan SPIPP yang menjadi tugasnya. b. Mengawasi dan memeriksa semuan SPIPP dalam ruang lingkup yang menjadi tanggung jawabnya. c. Menjamin selalu dilaksanakannya penyelidikan, pemeriksaan, dan pengujian SPIPP d. Membuat dan menandatangani laporan untuk poin (c) e. Melaksanakan penyelidikan, pemeriksaan, dan pengujian SPIPP sebelum digunakan, setelah dipasang kembali, dan/atau diperbaiki. f. Merencanakan dan menekankan dilaksanakannya jadwal pemeliharaan yang telah direncanakan serta semua perbaikan SPIPP yang dipergunakan. a. Bertanggungjawab untuk keselamatan pemasangan dan pekerjaan serta pemeliharaan SPIPP yang menjadi tugasnya. b. Mengawasi dan memeriksa semuan SPIPP dalam ruang lingkup yang menjadi tanggung jawabnya. c. Menjamin selalu dilaksanakannya penyelidikan, pemeriksaan, dan pengujian SPIPP d. Membuat dan menandatangani laporan untuk poin (c) e. Melaksanakan penyelidikan, pemeriksaan, dan pengujian SPIPP sebelum digunakan, setelah dipasang kembali, dan/atau diperbaiki. f. Merencanakan dan menekankan dilaksanakannya jadwal pemeliharaan yang telah direncanakan serta semua perbaikan SPIPP yang dipergunakan. Pengawas TeknisPengawas Teknis
    17. 17. Kepala Teknik TambangKepala Teknik Tambang Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 Bagian K3 dan KO Pertambangan harus berada langsung di bawah KTT dalam struktur organisasi Perusahaan Pertambangan atau berada langsung di bawah PJO dalam struktur organisasi Perusahaan Jasa Pertambangan. Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 Bagian K3 dan KO Pertambangan harus berada langsung di bawah KTT dalam struktur organisasi Perusahaan Pertambangan atau berada langsung di bawah PJO dalam struktur organisasi Perusahaan Jasa Pertambangan. Bagian Keselamatan dan Kesehatan Kerja (K3) dan Keselamatan Operasi (KO) Pertambangan Bagian Keselamatan dan Kesehatan Kerja (K3) dan Keselamatan Operasi (KO) Pertambangan a. Mengumpulkan dan menganaliasa data dan mencatat rincian . b. Mengumpulkan data mengenai area dan kegiatan yang memerlukan pengawasan yang lebih ketat dgn maksud untuk memberikan saran. c. Memberikan penerangan dan petunjuk. d. Membentuk dan melatih anggota Tim Penyelamat Tambang. e. Menyusun statistik kecelakaan. f. Melakukan evaluasi keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja. a. Mengumpulkan dan menganaliasa data dan mencatat rincian . b. Mengumpulkan data mengenai area dan kegiatan yang memerlukan pengawasan yang lebih ketat dgn maksud untuk memberikan saran. c. Memberikan penerangan dan petunjuk. d. Membentuk dan melatih anggota Tim Penyelamat Tambang. e. Menyusun statistik kecelakaan. f. Melakukan evaluasi keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja. Bagian K3Bagian K3 Terkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KPTerkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KP a. Mengumpulkan dan mengevaluasi rekaman hasil pemeriksaan dan pemeliharaan SPIPP. b. Mengumpulkan dan mengevaluasi rekaman hasil pengamanan instalasi. c. Mengumpulkan dan mengevakuasi rekaman hasil pengujian dan penyelidikan terhadap kelayakan SPIPP. d. Mengumpulkan rekaman hasil kajian teknis KO Pertambangan. e. Mengumpulkan data kompetensi tenaga teknik. f. Mengumpulkan rekaman jadwal pemeliharaan SPIPP. g. Melakukan analisis data dari rekaman KO Pertambangan dan memberikan rekomendasi tindak lanjut. a. Mengumpulkan dan mengevaluasi rekaman hasil pemeriksaan dan pemeliharaan SPIPP. b. Mengumpulkan dan mengevaluasi rekaman hasil pengamanan instalasi. c. Mengumpulkan dan mengevakuasi rekaman hasil pengujian dan penyelidikan terhadap kelayakan SPIPP. d. Mengumpulkan rekaman hasil kajian teknis KO Pertambangan. e. Mengumpulkan data kompetensi tenaga teknik. f. Mengumpulkan rekaman jadwal pemeliharaan SPIPP. g. Melakukan analisis data dari rekaman KO Pertambangan dan memberikan rekomendasi tindak lanjut. Bagian KOBagian KO
    18. 18. Kepala Teknik TambangKepala Teknik Tambang Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 Perusahaan wajib membentuk dan menetapkan secara resmi Komite Keselamatan Pertambangan yang beranggotakan perwakilan dari bagian K3 Pertambangan, bagian KO Pertambangan, bagian operasional perusahaan, dan wakil dari pekerja tambang. Lampiran I, Elemen III, Permen ESDM No. 38 Tahun 2014 Perusahaan wajib membentuk dan menetapkan secara resmi Komite Keselamatan Pertambangan yang beranggotakan perwakilan dari bagian K3 Pertambangan, bagian KO Pertambangan, bagian operasional perusahaan, dan wakil dari pekerja tambang. Komite Keselamatan PertambanganKomite Keselamatan Pertambangan a. Ketua yang dijabat oleh KTT untuk Perusahaan Pertambangan atau PJO untuk Perusahaan Jasa Pertambangan. b. Wakil Ketua. c. Sekretaris yang dijabat oleh Pengelola Keselamatan Pertambangan tertinggi di Perusahaan. d. Anggota. a. Ketua yang dijabat oleh KTT untuk Perusahaan Pertambangan atau PJO untuk Perusahaan Jasa Pertambangan. b. Wakil Ketua. c. Sekretaris yang dijabat oleh Pengelola Keselamatan Pertambangan tertinggi di Perusahaan. d. Anggota. Stuktur Komite KPStuktur Komite KP Terkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KPTerkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KP a.Mengidentifikasi, menetapkan, dan mengesahkan TSP KP. b.Memastikan pelaksanaan dan perkembangan TSP KP. c.Memastikan diterbitkannya kebijakan, standar, dan prosedur KP. d.Memastikan terselenggaranya audit KP secara berkala. e.Memastikan terlaksananya tinjauan manajemen terhadap penerapan SMKP. f. Membahas masalah-masalah dan membuat program pencegahan mengenai KP. a.Mengidentifikasi, menetapkan, dan mengesahkan TSP KP. b.Memastikan pelaksanaan dan perkembangan TSP KP. c.Memastikan diterbitkannya kebijakan, standar, dan prosedur KP. d.Memastikan terselenggaranya audit KP secara berkala. e.Memastikan terlaksananya tinjauan manajemen terhadap penerapan SMKP. f. Membahas masalah-masalah dan membuat program pencegahan mengenai KP. Tugas dan Tanggung Jawab Komite KPTugas dan Tanggung Jawab Komite KP
    19. 19. ORGANISASI MANAJEMEN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN External & Internal Audit Komite KP KEPALA TEKNIK TAMBANG Pengawas Teknis Program KP TARGET KP NO YES Manager KP Pengawas Operasional Terkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KPTerkait Dengan Administrasi & Laporan KP
    20. 20. Bagian dari sistem manajemen perusahaan secara keseluruhan dalam rangka pengendalian risiko keselamatan pertambangan yang terdiri dari K3 dan KO Pertambangan. (PERMEN 38/ 2014, Pasal 1 angka 1) DEFINISI DAN RUANG LINGKUP SMKP Continual Improvement PERMEN ESDMO NO. 38 TAHUN 2014 TENTANG PENERAPAN SISTEM MANAJEMEN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN MINERAL DAN BATUBARA
    21. 21. SIKLUSIKLUSS SMKPSMKP
    22. 22. A. PENGAWASAN ADMINISTRATIF B. PENGAWASAN OPERASIONAL PENGAWASAN KESELAMATAN PERTAMBANGAN
    23. 23. • Kepala Teknik Tambang • Wakil Kepala Teknik Tambang • Kepala Teknik Tambang • Wakil Kepala Teknik Tambang PengesahanPengesahan • Rekomendasi Pembelian Bahan Peledak• Rekomendasi Pembelian Bahan Peledak RekomendasiRekomendasi • Buku Tambang • Buku Daftar Kecelakaan • Buku Derek, Buku Kawat. Buku Catatan Ventilasi & Penyanggaan, Buku Catatan Pemeriksaan Sumuran • Buku Peraturan Kerja Kapal Keruk & Buku Jurnal Teknik • Laporan Rutin dan Non Rutin • Buku Tambang • Buku Daftar Kecelakaan • Buku Derek, Buku Kawat. Buku Catatan Ventilasi & Penyanggaan, Buku Catatan Pemeriksaan Sumuran • Buku Peraturan Kerja Kapal Keruk & Buku Jurnal Teknik • Laporan Rutin dan Non Rutin Media Komunikasi, Informasi & LaporanMedia Komunikasi, Informasi & Laporan Sertifikasi Peralatan, Instalasi, Sarana & Prasarana Sertifikasi Peralatan, Instalasi, Sarana & Prasarana • Juru Ledak • Juru Ukur • Pengawas Operasional (POP; POM; POU) • Juru Las (dengan pihak ke-3) • Operator Alat Angkat dan Angkut (dengan pihak ke-3) • Juru Ledak • Juru Ukur • Pengawas Operasional (POP; POM; POU) • Juru Las (dengan pihak ke-3) • Operator Alat Angkat dan Angkut (dengan pihak ke-3) Sertifikasi PersonilSertifikasi Personil • Tinggi jenjang, kestabilan lereng • Ventilasi, penyanggaan, • Perubahan kostruksi alat pemindah tanah, dll • Tinggi jenjang, kestabilan lereng • Ventilasi, penyanggaan, • Perubahan kostruksi alat pemindah tanah, dll Pengkajian & PersetujuanPengkajian & Persetujuan A. PENGAWASAN ADMINISTRASI
    24. 24. Kondisi Lapangan Audit Kesiapsiagaan Darurat Investigasi Kec. Inspeksi Kesehatan Kerja APD Training IBPR Program KTT/PJO Organisasi Kebijakan Peraturan KP Kelistrikan & Permesinan Pertemuan KP Kampanye KP B. PENGAWASAN OPERASIONAL
    25. 25. Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2016 1 135/37.04/dbt/2016 14 Januari 2016 Edaran Tentang tindak Lanjut Hasil Investigasi dan Hasil Inspeksi pada Perusahaan Pertambangan Mineral dan Batubara 2015 2 1211/30/DJB/2015 28 Juli 2015 Pengelolaan Lingkungan Kerja Pertambangan 3 906/04/DJB/2015 22 Juni 2015 Himbauan Menjelang Bulan Suci Ramadhan dan Upaya Terhadap Pencegahan Kecelakaan Tambang 4 1103/37.04/DBT/2015 6 April 2015 Pelaporan Pengelolaan Keselamatan Pertambangan Mineral dan Batubara 5 1271/37.04/DBT/2015 24 April 2015 Edaran Tentang Buku Tambang dan Buku Daftar Kecelakaan Tambang 6 1137/37.04/DBT/2015 10 April 2015 Pengelolaan Kesehatan Kerja Pertambangan 7 135/37.04/DBT/2015 3 februari 2015 Edaran Tentang Penunjukkan Lokasi Dalam Rangka Pembangunan Baru Tangki Penimbunan Bahan Bakar Cair (BBC) dan Gudang Bahan Peledak
    26. 26. Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2014 8 580/37.04/DBT/2014 7 Maret 2014 Data Hasil Evaluasi Kecelakaan Tambang Tahun 2009 s.d 2013. 9 1388/37.04/DBT/2014 16 Juni 2014 Peningkatan Intensitas Pengawasan dan Upaya Menekan/Mengurangi Kelelahan di bulan suci Ramadhan dan Piala Dunia 2014. 2013 10 426/37.04/DBT/2013 6 Februari 2013 Peningkatan Pembinaan dan Pengawasan Keselamatan Pertambangan. 11 848/37.04/DBT/2013 28 Maret 2013 Peningkatan Pengelolaan Keselamatan Pertambangan Pada Kegiatan Pengangkutan. 12 1093/37.04/DBT/2013 29 April 2013 Data Hasil Evaluasi Kecelakaan Tambang Tahun 2008 s.d 2012. 13 1575/37.04/DBT/2013 28 Juni 2013 Peningkatan Pengelolaan Keselamatan Pertambangan pada Area dan Fasilitas yang memiliki Konsentrasi Jumlah Pekerja. 14 2457/37.04/DBT/2013 1 November 2013 Administrasi Perizinan, Rekomendasi, Sertifikasi, dan Pengesahan Aspek Keselamatan Pertambangan.
    27. 27. Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2012 15 602/37.04/DBT/2012 5 Maret 2012 Penyampaian Hasil Pertemuan Teknis Kepala Teknik Tambang Tahun 2011. 16 701/37.04/DBT/2012 21 Maret 2012 Kewajiban Melaksanakan Pendidikan dan Pelatihan. 17 1364/37.04/DBT/2012 14 Juni 2012 Penentuan Hari Kerja Hilang. 18 2036/37.04/DBT/2012 3 September 2012 Kepemilikan SIM B II bagi Operator Alat Berat. 2011 19 1346/37.04/DBT/2011 23 Juni 2011 Kelayakan Peralatan dan Kompetensi Tenaga Teknis. 20 1654/37.04/DBT/2011 27 Juli 2011 Data Hasil Evaluasi Kecelakaan Tambang Tahun 2008 s.d 2010. 21 1935/37.04/DBT/2011 6 September 2011 Instruksi Mengamankan Daerah-Daerah Bekas Tambang yang Menimbulkan Bahaya dengan Memasang Pagar, Rambu, dan atau Tanda Peringatan, serta Melakukan Sosialisasi Kepada Masyarakat
    28. 28. Sumber : Data Nasional KESDM Tahun 2010 s.d 2016 TAHUN NO. NO. SURAT TANGGAL SURAT PERIHAL 2011 22 2092/37.04/DBT/2011 21 September 2011 Meningkatnya Jumlah Kecelakaan Tambang Tahun 2011. 23 4436/75/DJB/2011 30 Desember 2011 Pengangkatan Inspektur Tambang. 2010 24 204/37.04/DBT/2010 26 Mei 2010 Larangan Menggunakan Telepon Genggam (Handphone) saat Mengemudikan atau Mengoperasikan Kendaraan / Unit Alat Berat. 25 205/37.04/DBT/2010 26 Mei 2010 Kewajiban Observasi Terhadap Korban Kecelakaan yang Kepalanya Terbentur. 26 4207/37.04/DBT/2010 20 Desember 2010 Penyampaian Hasil Pertemuan Teknis Kepala Teknik Tambang. 27 5369/07/DJB/2010 31 Desember 2010 Penyampaian Hasil Pertemuan Teknis Kepala Dinas Pertambangan dan Energi / Kepala Inspektur Tambang Seluruh Indonesia.
    29. 29. KEPATUHAN KK/PKP2B/IUP TERHADAP PENEMPATAN JAMINAN REKLAMASI TAHUN 2017 No. Skema Jumlah Perusahaan Telah Menempatkan (Perusahaan) Belum Menempatkan (Perusahaan) Kepatuhan (%) 1 PKP2B 52 45 7 86,5 % 2 KK 17 12 5 70,59% 3 IUP BUMN 17 15 2 88,24 % 4 IUP PMA 20 20 0 100 % Status: 25 Agustus 2017
    30. 30.  UNDANG-UNDANG REPUBLIK INDONESIA NO. 8 TAHUN 1981 TENTANG HUKUM ACARA PIDANA (KUHAP) Pasal 1 & 6: Penyidik adalah pejabat polisi negara Republik Indonesia atau Pejabat Pegawai Negeri Sipil tertentu yang diberi wewenang khusus oleh undang-undang untuk melakukan penyidikan; Pasal 2. Penyidikan adalah serangkaian tindakan penyidik dalam hal dan menurut cara yang diatur dalam undang-undang ini untuk mencari serta mengumpulkan bukti yang dengan bukti itu membuat terang tentang tindak pidana yang terjadi dan guna menemukan tersangkanya
    31. 31. Pasal 7 (1) Penyidik sebagaimana dimaksud karena kewajibannya mempunyai wewenang: a. menerima laporan atau pengaduan dari seorang tentang adanya tindak pidana; b. melakukan tindakan pertama pada saat di tempat kejadian; c. menyuruh berhenti seorang tersangka dan memeriksa tanda pengenal diri tersangka; d. melakukan penangkapan, penahanan, penggeledahan dan penyitaan; e. melakukan pemeriksaan dan penyitaan surat; f. mengambil sidik jari dan memotret seorang; g. memanggil orang untuk didengar dan diperiksa sebagai tersangka atau saksi; h. mendatangkan orang ahli yang diperlukan dalam hubungannya dengan pemeriksaan perkara; i. mengadakan penghentian penyidikan; j. mengadakan tindakan lain menurut hukum yang bertanggung jawab. (2) Penyidik sebagaimana dimaksud mempunyai wewenang sesuai dengan undang-undang yang menjadi dasar hukumnya masing-masing dan dalam pelaksanaan tugasnya berada di bawah koordinasi dan pengawasan penyidik tersebut; (3) Dalam melakukan tugasnya sebagaimana dimaksud dalam ayat (1) dan ayat (2), penyidik wajib menjunjung tinggi hukum yang berlaku. UU R I NO. 8 TAHUN 1981 …..(lanjutan)
    32. 32.  UNDANG-UNDANG REPUBLIK INDONESIA NO. 2 TAHUN 2002 TENTANG KEPOLISIAN NEGARA REPUBLIK INDONESIA Pasal 3 (1) Pengemban fungsi kepolisian adalah Kepolisian Negara Republik Indonesia yang dibantu oleh : a. kepolisian khusus; b. penyidik pegawai negeri sipil; dan/atau c. bentuk-bentuk pengamanan swakarsa. (2) Pengemban fungsi kepolisian sebagaimana dimaksud dalam ayat (1) huruf a, b, dan c, melaksanakan fungsi kepolisian sesuai dengan peraturan perundang-undangan yang menjadi dasar hukumnya masing-masing.
    33. 33. Pasal 158: Melakukan penambangan tanpa izin Penjara 10 th Rp 10 Miliar Pasal 159: Menyampaikan laporan tidak benar atau menyampaikan laporan palsu Penjara 10 th Rp 10 Miliar Pasal 160 (1): Tidak memiliki IUP melakukan eksplorasi kurungan 1 th Rp. 200 juta Pasal 160 (2): Tidak mempunyai IUP atau mempunyai IUP eksplorasi tetapi melakukan kegiatan operasi produksi penjara 5 th Rp. 10 Miliar Pasal 161: Membeli/menampung & memanfaatkan batubara dari hasil kegiatan yang tidak memiliki IUP, IPR, atau IUPK penjara 10 th Rp.100 Milyar Pasal 162: Mengganggu atau merintangi kegiatan operasi produksi pemegang IUP yang telah memenuhi persyaratan kurungan 1 th Rp. 100 juta. Kejahatan/Pelanggaran Pidana Denda
    34. 34. Setiap orang yang mengeluarkan izin yang bertentangan dengan UU ini dan menyalahgunakan kewenangannya kurungan 2 th Rp. 200 juta Kejahatan/Pelanggaran Pidana Denda Penyalahgunaan Wewenang (Pasal 165) : Pidana Badan Hukum Pasal 163(1):  sanksi & denda ditambah 1/3  pencabutan izin usaha; dan/atau pencabutan status badan hukum Pidana Tambahan (Pasal 164) : Perampasan barang, perampasan keuntungan & membayar ganti rugi
    35. 35. PROVINSI JUMLAH IUP C&C NON C&C TOTAL 1 2 3 4 PUSAT 9 3 12 ACEH 24 13 37 SUMATERA UTARA 9 1 10 SUMATERA BARAT 153 125 278 RIAU 35 3 38 JAMBI 163 32 195 SUMATERA SELATAN 140 1 141 BENGKULU 43 8 51 LAMPUNG 160 26 186 BANGKA BELITUNG 709 164 873 KEP. RIAU 101 25 126 DKI JAKARTA 0 0 0 JAWA BARAT 328 291 619 JAWA TENGAH 146 14 160 DI. YOGYAKARTA 11 0 11 JAWA TIMUR 251 211 462 BANTEN 51 44 95 BALI 1 10 11 NTB 66 6 72 NTT 116 34 150 PROVINSI JUMLAH IUP C&C NON C&C TOTAL 1 5 6 7 KALIMANTAN BARAT 371 170 541 KALIMANTAN TENGAH 489 171 660 KALIMANTAN SELATAN 438 351 789 KALIMANTAN TIMUR 906 275 1181 KALIMANTAN UTARA 91 4 95 SULAWESI UTARA 73 54 127 SULAWESI TENGAH 228 108 336 SULAWESI SELATAN 193 188 381 SULAWESI TENGGARA 293 86 379 GORONTALO 23 12 35 SULAWESI BARAT 16 12 28 MALUKU 87 9 96 MALUKU UTARA 181 56 237 PAPUA 76 57 133 PAPUA BARAT 18 37 55 TOTAL 5.999 2.601 8.600 REKAPITULASI IUP NASIONAL Status 12-Mei-2017 Jumlah IUP dicabut/diakhiri sebanyak 2.423 IUP diantaranya 2.187 IUP sudah diumumkan dan 236 IUP belum diumumkan

