Murder on Nob Hill
Murder on Nob Hill thriller subgenres :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Sarah Woolson has always dreamed of being a lawyer. The trouble is
that, in 1880, everyone believes a woman’s place is in the home. Using her brains and
a bit of subterfuge, Sarah finagles her way into a prestigious law firm, becoming an
associate attorney and acquiring her very first client, a lovely young society matron
accused of murdering her husband. Sarah is sure of her client’s innocence, but with
the discovery of her secret lover, it becomes nearly impossible to prove.
When four more victims fall prey to the killer’s knife, Sarah fears she’s bitten off
more than she can chew. Soon Sarah finds herself embroiled in shady legal
maneuvers, a daring Chinatown raid, a secret and very scandalous sex club, and the
most powerful and dangerous tong lord in the city’s Chinese District.
“The performance will not be surpassed. Anna Fields has a superb gift for creating
character voices, both male and female….Emotions are skillfully interpreted,
whether highly charged or sympathetic.”—AudioFile
Written By: Shirley Tallman
Narrated By: Anna Fields
Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks
Date: January 2007
Duration: 8 hours 30 minutes
