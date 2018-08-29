Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prince Charming the audiobook Prince Charming the audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Prince Charming the audiobook To escape becoming a ward of her unscrupulous uncle, Taylor Stapleton will wed Lucas Ross, a...
Prince Charming the audiobook Written By: Julie Garwood. Narrated By: Rosalyn Landor Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: Dec...
Prince Charming the audiobook Download Full Version Prince Charming Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prince Charming the audiobook

5 views

Published on

Prince Charming the audiobook

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prince Charming the audiobook

  1. 1. Prince Charming the audiobook Prince Charming the audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Prince Charming the audiobook To escape becoming a ward of her unscrupulous uncle, Taylor Stapleton will wed Lucas Ross, a rugged American rancher. Taylor also has a secret...a precious legacy she hasn't revealed to Ross. However, as she begins to fall for her handsome new husband, Taylor dares to surrender her heart to an uncertain future.
  3. 3. Prince Charming the audiobook Written By: Julie Garwood. Narrated By: Rosalyn Landor Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: December 2012 Duration: 16 hours 5 minutes
  4. 4. Prince Charming the audiobook Download Full Version Prince Charming Audio OR Get now

×