-
Be the first to like this
Published on
=====<<>>=====
BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+][PDF] TOP TREND Rich Dad Poor Dad for Teens: The Secrets about Money-That You Don t Learn in School! [FREE]
Author: Robert T. Kiyosaki
publisher: Robert T. Kiyosaki
Book thickness: 398 p
Year of publication: 2007
Best Sellers Rank : #3
=====<<>>=====
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
Taking to heart the message that the poor and middle class work for money, but the rich have money work for them, the authors lay out a financial philosophy based on the principle that income-generating assets always provide healthier bottom-line results. download now : https://kyuryujin8748.blogspot.com/?book=1612680305
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment