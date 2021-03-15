EBOOK ON KINDLE (The Smuggler's Daughter) best selling books

The Smuggler's Daughter By Kerry Barrett

Book Descriptions: Only she knows the truth. Only she can save them.1799Emily Moon lives with her mother in an inn on a clifftop in the darkest reaches of Cornwall. After her father mysteriously disappears, her mother finds solace at the bottom of a bottle, and the only way to keep afloat is to turn a blind eye to the smugglers who send signals from the clifftops. But Emily knows that the smugglers killed her father to ensure his silence, and she will not let his murder go unpunished?Present dayAfter a case ends in tragedy, police officer Phoebe Bellingham flees to Cornwall for a summer of respite. But rather than the sunny Cornwall of her dreams, she finds herself on storm-beaten cliffs, surrounded by stories of ghosts and smugglers ? and the mysterious Emily Moon, who vanished without a trace over two centuries ago. As rain lashes down around her, Phoebe determines to find the truth behind the rumours ? but what she uncovers will put herself in danger too?A haunting and moving timeslip novel perfect



