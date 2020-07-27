Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Soal Sistem Gangguan Saraf 1. Seorang laki-laki 30 tahun datang dengan keluhan sejak 2 hari yang lalu kaku seluruh tubuh. 2 minggu yang lalu kaki pasien tertusuk cangkul, kemudian pasien menjadi sulit membuka mulut dan leher kaku. Pemeriksaan fisik tekanan darah 120/80 mmHg, nadi 88x/menit, RR 24 x/menit, suhu 37,7oC . Apa diagnosis pasien diatas ? a. Tetanus b. Kaku kuduk c. Trismus d. Meningitis bakteri e. Meningitis virus 2. Seorang laki-laki berusia 30 tahun dibawa keluarganya ke UGD RS dengan penurunan kesadaran. Menurut keluarga yang mengantar, sejak 4 hari yang lalu pasien sudah mulai sulit diajak bicara dan tampak lebih banyak mengantuk. Pasien kemudian tampak banyak tidur, hanya membuka mata jka dipanggil. Sejak kemarin sama sekali tidak membuka mata saat dipanggil atau digoyang. Pada pemeriksaan fisik didapatkan kesadaran soporus, tekanan 110/70mmHg, suhu 38. Pemeriksaan neurologis menunjukkan adanya kaku kuduk. Anggota gerak kiri tampak kurang bergerak dibanding kanan. Refkelks patologis Babinski positif pada kaki kiri. Apakah diagnosis yang paling mungkin? a. Ensefalitis b. Abses otak c. Meningitis d. Sinus thrombosis e. Mielitis 3. Seorang anak laki-laki usia 3 tahun dibawa ke UGD dengan keluahan penurunan kesadaran sejak 1hari yang lalu, disertai demam tinggi dan kejang. Pemeriksaan lumbal pungsi didapat jumlah sel 3,protein 40, glukosa 85. CT scan normal. Diagnosa? a. Meningitis b. Ensefalitis virus c. Kejang demam d. Tetanus
  2. 2. e. Radang otak 4. Laki 35 tahun datang ke puskesmas dengan keluhan rasa berputar yang telah dirasakan selama kurang lebih 2 minggu. Rasa berputar dirasakan hilang timbul dan tiap serangan terjadi kurang dari 5 menit, serangan juga kadang-kadang disertai mual dan muntah. Apakah pemeriksaan yang paling tepat untuk mendiagnosis masalah diatas? a. Tes kalori b. Tes Barani c. Tes Hallpike d. Timpanometri e. Tes fungsi tuba 5. Pasien pria usia 25 tahun datang ke igd dengan luka akibat senjata tajam di daerah ketiak bawah, diduga terkena plexus brachialis bawah. Saraf apa yang mungkin terkena: a. Brakialis b. Axilaris c. Radialis d. Ulnaris e. Vagus 6. Tn.B usia 75 thn, diantar keluarga karena sering lupa telah melakukan sesuatu, seperti makan, ibadah dll. Bahkan sekarang lupa dimana letak kamarnya, bahkan nama anak anaknya. Apakah terapi pada pasien ini ? a. Risperidon b. Haloperidol c. L-dopa d. Vitamin B12 e. Donepezil
  3. 3. 7. Pasien usia 32 tahun, datang dengan keluhan lemah anggota gerak bawah, kemudian disusul kelemahan anggota gerak atas, dari pemeriksaan neurologis didapatkan lesi LMN dan UMN. Apa diagnosis pada pasien ? a. Multiple sclerosis b. Miastenia gravis c. Guillan-barre syndrome d. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis e. Stroke hemoragik 8. Pasien KLL datang ke UGD dengan penurunan kesadaran dan luka di kepala kiri. Semua tanda vital normal. Pasien dapat membuka mata dengan rangsang nyeri. Kedua tangan dapat melokalisir nyeri dengan rangsangan hebat. Tapi mengucapkan kata-kata yang tidak jelas Berapa GCS nya? a. 7 b. 8 c. 9 d. 10 e. 12

