Yankes di Remote Area

KEBIJAKAN PELAYANAN KESEHATAN PRIMER DI REMOTE AREA Direktorat Pelayanan Kesehatan Primer
KEBIJAKAN PENYELENGGARAAN PUSKESMAS1 KEBIJAKAN YANKES DI REMOTE AREA2 PELAYANAN KESEHATAN BERGERAK3 PENUTUP4 Garis Besar P...
KEBIJAKAN PENYELENGGARAAN PUSKESMAS1
1. Meningkatkan pengetahuan, kesadaran, kemauan dan kemampuan hidup sehat bagi setiap orang dalam lingkungan hidup yang se...
5 Tahun 2014 Tentang Pusat Kesehatan Masyarakat PMK 75 Tahun 2015 Tentang Akreditasi Puskesmas, Klinik Pratama, Tempat Pra...
6 Konsep Puskesmas Fasyankes penyelenggara UKM & UKP tingkat pertama, yang mengutamakan upaya Promotif & Preventif, mencap...
Tujuan dan Prinsip Penyelenggaraan Puskesmas TUJUAN PEMBANGUNAN KESEHATAN DI PUSKESMAS PERILAKU SEHAT MENJANGKAU PELAYANAN...
8 UKM ESENSIAL 1. Promosi Kesehatan 2. Kesehatan Lingkungan 3. KIA-KB 4. Gizi 5. Pencegahan & Pengendalian Penyakit UKM PE...
a. dokter atau DLP; b. dokter gigi; c. perawat; d. bidan; e. tenaga kesehatan masyarakat; f. tenaga Kesling; g. ahli tekno...
DD 10 Integrasi di Tingkat Puskesmas
11 UKBM FASKES PRIMER POSYANDU POSBINDU POSKESDES POS MAL DES POS UKK Klinik Pratama Apotik Puskesmas Lab dr/drg mandiri B...
Tujuan Pendekatan Keluarga: 1. Mengintegrasikan seluruh program di Puskesmas 2. Meningkatkan akses keluarga terhadap pelay...
Indikator Program Indonesia Sehat dengan Pendekatan Keluarga 12 Pelayanan Dasar Standar Pelayanan Minimal (SPM) *) Dapat d...
KEBIJAKAN YANKES DI REMOTE AREA2
274 Kab/Kota 2.346 PKM*) Penetapan Daerah Tertinggal tahun 2015 – 2019 Berdasarkan perekonomian masyarakat, SDM, sarpras, ...
“Daerah tertinggal adalah daerah kabupaten yang wilayah serta masyarakatnya kurang berkembang dibandingkan dengan daerah l...
17 “Penetapan fasyankes kawasan T/ST harus memenuhi kriteria: a. berada di wilayah yang sulit dijangkau atau rawan bencana...
18 “Fasyankes yang tidak memenuhi kriteria ayat 2, dapat ditetapkan sebagai fasyankes T/ST setelah memenuhi kriteria: a. A...
•Perbatasan Darat di 5 Provinsi : Kalbar, Kaltim, Kaltara , NTT, Papua •Perbatasan Laut di 13 Provinsi : NAD, Riau, Kepri,...
111 Pulau-Pulau Kecil Terluar Keppres Nomor 6 Tahun 2017 tentang Penetapan Pulau-Pulau Kecil Terluar. 20 Peta Pulau-pulau ...
21 Luas wilayah lebih besar Posisi strategis dari sisi geopolitik (kedaulatan Negara) Kondisi geografis sulit dan iklim se...
22 Kondisi geografis sulit Budaya bervariasi Biaya hidup tinggi Perasn swasta pd yankes rendah Angka kemiskinan tinggi SDM...
1 2 3 4 Pendekatan yankes dilakukan dengan memperhatikan karakteristik masing masing daerah dan kebutuhan masyarakat setem...
Sustainable Outreach Service (SOS) Dalam peningkatan cakupan Imunisasi Perencanaan Persalinan dan Pencegahan Komplikasi (P...
Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Dilaksanakan berdasarkan analisa situasi didukung SDM & sarana prasarana yang cukup Rumah Tun...
Pelayanan kesehatan di DTPK dilakukan oleh tenaga Kesehatan yang memiliki kompetensi dan kewenangan sesuai peraturan Jika ...
Ketersediaan Perbekalan Kesehatan Ketersediaan perbekalan kesehatan di fasyankes T/ST mempertimbangkan : Kebutuhan pelayan...
PELAYANAN KESEHATAN BERGERAK3
Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Upaya yang dapat dilakukan adalah Pengamatan (sarana prasarana dan demografi), Pelayanan kese...
Persiapan Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Analisis Situasi • Kebutuhan pelayanan dan pendukung pelaksanaan • Letak dan kondis...
Pola Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Prov Kab Kab Kab Kec Desa Desa Desa Kec Kec Kegiatan :  Pengobatan  Penyuluhan  Pembe...
Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak : Perbedaan dengan Pusling
Peran Daerah Dalam Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak  Mapping  Roadmap PKB di tingkat Provinsi  Perencanaan Kebutuhan  Sosi...
34 Tim Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak (TPKB) NAKES Non Nakes Dokter spesialis 4 (empat) dasar, Dokter umum, Dokter gigi, Bid...
Pencatatan dan Pelaporan •Pencatatan sesuai sistem informasi kesehatan yang berlaku •Pelaporan hasil kegiatan Analisis Sit...
Input • Adanya usulan PKB • Adanya perencanaan PKB • Adanya sosialisasi & advokasi • Adanya Tim PKB • Persentase ketersedi...
37 PENGUATAN RS RUJUKAN PENGUATAN PUSKESMAS DAN JARINGANNYA DUKUNGAN PEMDA SISTEM KOMUNIKASI SISTEM RUJUKANPEMBERDAYAAN MA...
PENUTUP4
• Penilaian kategori kawasan Puskesmas terpencil/sangat terpencil dan penetapan melalui SK Bupati/Walikota • Melakukan upd...
40 Permenkes Nomor 33 Tahun 2018 tentang Penugasan Khusus Tenaga Kesehatan dalam Mendukung Program Nusantara Sehat. Menjag...
Harapan Bagi Tim NS Menjadi Agen Perubahan Dapat membawa diri dengan baik dan membaur dengan anggota Puskesmas Dapat membe...
Terima kasih
Yankes di Remote Area

  1. 1. KEBIJAKAN PELAYANAN KESEHATAN PRIMER DI REMOTE AREA Direktorat Pelayanan Kesehatan Primer
  2. 2. KEBIJAKAN PENYELENGGARAAN PUSKESMAS1 KEBIJAKAN YANKES DI REMOTE AREA2 PELAYANAN KESEHATAN BERGERAK3 PENUTUP4 Garis Besar Penyajian
  3. 3. KEBIJAKAN PENYELENGGARAAN PUSKESMAS1
  4. 4. 1. Meningkatkan pengetahuan, kesadaran, kemauan dan kemampuan hidup sehat bagi setiap orang dalam lingkungan hidup yang sehat agar terwujud derajat kesehatan masyarakat yang optimal melalui terciptanya perilaku hidup sehat sehingga terwujud bangsa yang mandiri, maju dan sejahtera 2. Terpenuhinya kebutuhan dasar masyarakat di bidang kesehatan dalam meningkatkan derajat kesehatan yang setinggi-tingginya PENDEKATAN KELUARGA STANDAR PELAYANAN MINIMAL GERAKAN MASYARAKAT HIDUP SEHAT (GERMAS) PILAR 1 PARADIGMA SEHAT PILAR 2 PENGUATAN PELAYANAN KESEHATAN PILAR 3 JAMINAN KESEHATAN NASIONAL (JKN) Arah pembangunan kesehatan nasional saat ini bergerak dari kuratif ke promotif dan preventif sesuai kondisi dan kebutuhan Program Indonesia Sehat
  5. 5. 5 Tahun 2014 Tentang Pusat Kesehatan Masyarakat PMK 75 Tahun 2015 Tentang Akreditasi Puskesmas, Klinik Pratama, Tempat Praktik Mandiri Dokter dan Tempat Praktik Mandiri Dokter Gigi tahun 2016 tentang Pedoman Manajemen Puskesmas PMK 46 PMK 44 Tahun 2015 Tentang Penyelenggaraan Yankes Di Fasyankes Kawasan Terpencil Dan Sangat Terpencil PMK 90 tahun 2016 tentang Pedoman Penyelenggaraan PIS-PK PMK 39 Peraturan terkait Penyelenggaraan Puskesmas
  6. 6. 6 Konsep Puskesmas Fasyankes penyelenggara UKM & UKP tingkat pertama, yang mengutamakan upaya Promotif & Preventif, mencapai derajat kesehatan masy. yg setinggi-tingginya di wilayah kerjanya Definisi Tugas Melaksanakan KEBIJAKAN KESEHATAN untuk mencapai tujuan pembangunan kesehatan di wilkernya dalam mendukung terwujudnya KECAMATAN SEHAT Fungsi Pelaksana UKM & UKP tingkat pertama
  7. 7. Tujuan dan Prinsip Penyelenggaraan Puskesmas TUJUAN PEMBANGUNAN KESEHATAN DI PUSKESMAS PERILAKU SEHAT MENJANGKAU PELAYANAN BERMUTU LINGKUNGAN SEHAT DERAJAT KESEHATAN OPTIMAL PRINSIP PENYELENGGARAAN PUSKESMAS A. PARADIGMA SEHAT B. PERTANG- GUNGJAWABAN WILAYAH C. KEMANDIRIAN MASYARAKAT D. PEMERATAAN E. TEKNOLOGI TEPAT GUNA F. KETERPADUAN DAN KESINAMBUNGAN KECAMATAN SEHAT
  8. 8. 8 UKM ESENSIAL 1. Promosi Kesehatan 2. Kesehatan Lingkungan 3. KIA-KB 4. Gizi 5. Pencegahan & Pengendalian Penyakit UKM PENGEMBANGAN  Inovatif;  Bersifat ekstensifikasi dan atau intensifikasi pelayanan  Berdasar kekhususan wilayah kerja  Didasari kajian UKP 1. Rawat jakan 2. Pelayanan gawat darurat 3. Pelayanan satu hari (ODC) 4. Home care 5. Rawat inap, berdasarkan kebutuhan yankes Untuk melaksanakan UKM dan UKP tingkat pertama, Puskesmas harus menyelenggarakan : 1. Manajemen; 2. Pelayanan kefarmasian; 3. Pelayanan keperawatan kesehatan masyarakat; dan 4. Pelayanan laboratorium. Upaya Puskesmas
  9. 9. a. dokter atau DLP; b. dokter gigi; c. perawat; d. bidan; e. tenaga kesehatan masyarakat; f. tenaga Kesling; g. ahli teknologi laboratorium medik; h. tenaga gizi; dan i. tenaga kefarmasian Tenaga Non Kesehatan Tenaga Kesehatan Jenis dan Jumlah Nakes dan Non Nakes di Puskesmas dapat dikembangkan, berdasarkan analisis beban kerja, dengan mempertimbangkan jumlah pelayanan yang diselenggarakan, jumlah penduduk dan persebarannya, karakteristik wilker, luas wilker, ketersediaan FKTP lain, dan pembagian waktu kerja 9 Standar Minimal Ketenagaan Puskesmas
  10. 10. DD 10 Integrasi di Tingkat Puskesmas
  11. 11. 11 UKBM FASKES PRIMER POSYANDU POSBINDU POSKESDES POS MAL DES POS UKK Klinik Pratama Apotik Puskesmas Lab dr/drg mandiri BPS Dinkes Kab/Kota Rumah Sakit Pustu Pustu Pembinaan/koord Jejaring Pencatatan - Pelaporan Rujukan UKP JARINGAN & JEJARING PKM FASKES RUJUKAN Klinik Utama Rujukan UKM
  12. 12. Tujuan Pendekatan Keluarga: 1. Mengintegrasikan seluruh program di Puskesmas 2. Meningkatkan akses keluarga terhadap pelayanan kesehatan yang komprehensif 3. Mendukung pencapaian SPM Kab/Kota dan Prov 4. Mendukung pelaksanaan JKN 5. Mendukung tercapainya program indonesia sehat Program Indonesia Sehat dilaksanakan untuk meningkatkan derajat kesehatan masyarakat1 Pelaksanaan Program Indonesia Sehat diselenggarakan melalui Pendekatan Keluarga 2 Pendekatan keluarga adalah salah satu cara Puskesmas untuk meningkatkan jangkauan sasaran & mendekatkan /meningkatkan akses pelayanan kesehatan di wilayah kerjanya dengan mendatangi keluarga 3 Integrasi UKP & UKM secara berkesinambungan, dengan target / fokus keluarga, berdasarkan data dan informasi dari Profil Kesehatan Keluarga. 4 Permenkes Nomor 39 Tahun 2016 Pedoman Penyelenggaraan PIS-PK
  13. 13. Indikator Program Indonesia Sehat dengan Pendekatan Keluarga 12 Pelayanan Dasar Standar Pelayanan Minimal (SPM) *) Dapat ditambahkan indikator sesuai masalah lokal Pelayanan kesehatan ibu hamil Pelayanan kesehatan ibu bersalin Pelayanan kesehatan bayi baru lahir Pelayanan kesehatan balita Pelayanan kesehatan pada usia pendidikan dasar Pelayanan kesehatan pada usia produktif Pelayanan kesehatan penderita hipertensi Pelayanan kesehatan penderita DM Pelayanan kesehatan ODGJ berat Pelayanan kesehatan orang terduga TBC Pelayanan kesehatan orang dgn resiko terinfeksi virus HIV 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Pelayanan kesehatan pada usia lanjut 12 PIS-PK dan SPM
  14. 14. KEBIJAKAN YANKES DI REMOTE AREA2
  15. 15. 274 Kab/Kota 2.346 PKM*) Penetapan Daerah Tertinggal tahun 2015 – 2019 Berdasarkan perekonomian masyarakat, SDM, sarpras, fiskal daerah, aksesibilitas dan karakteristik daerah dan usulan Menteri Pembangunan Desa, Daerah Tertinggal dan Transmigrasi PERPRES 131 / 2015 122 Kab Penyelenggaraan Yankes Di Fasyankes Kawasan Terpencil/ Sangat Terpencil Penetapan oleh Bupati Berdasarkan wilayah sulit dijangkau/rawan bencana, pulau kecil, gugus pulau atau pesisir; akses transportasi umum 1 kali dalam 1 minggu; jarak tempuh PP dari ibukota kabupaten > 6 jam; transportasi dapat terhalang iklim dan cuaca; kesulitan pemenuhan bahan pokok dan kondisi keamanan yang tidak stabil. PERMENKES 90 / 2015 SK DIRJEN YANKES HK.02.02/II/298/2019 sebagai dasar perencanaan dan pembinaan yankes primer Penetapan Puskesmas berdasarkan surat yang disampaikan oleh Kepala Dinas Kesehatan Provinsi kepada Kementerian Kesehatan 15 KEPPRES 6 / 2017 111 Pulau Penetapan Pulau-Pulau Kecil Terluar Berdasarkan koordinat geografis titik-titik garis pangkal Kepulauan Indonesia Dasar Hukum
  16. 16. “Daerah tertinggal adalah daerah kabupaten yang wilayah serta masyarakatnya kurang berkembang dibandingkan dengan daerah lain dalam skala nasional” Fasyankes di Kabupaten Tertinggal dapat berupa Fasyankes di Perbatasan Fasyankes di Kawasan Terpencil Fasyankes di Kawasan Sangat Terpencil Fasyankes di Kepulauan 122 Kab 16 Definisi Operasional Kabupaten Tertinggal
  17. 17. 17 “Penetapan fasyankes kawasan T/ST harus memenuhi kriteria: a. berada di wilayah yang sulit dijangkau atau rawan bencana, pulau kecil, gugus pulau atau pesisir; b. akses transportasi umum rutin 1 kali dalam 1 minggu; c. jarak tempuh PP dari ibukota kabupaten perlu waktu lebih dari 6 jam; d. transportasi yang ada sewaktu-waktu dapat terhalang iklim atau cuaca; e. kesulitan pemenuhan bahan pokok dan kondisi keamanan yang tidak stabil.” PMK 90 Tahun 2015 Pasal 8 ayat 2 “SK Dirjen Yankes Nomor HK.02.02/II/ 298 /2019 tentang Perubahan atas KepDirjen Yankes Nomor Nomor HK.02.02/II/ 0373 /2019 tentang Penetapan Puskesmas dengan Kategori Kawasan Terpencil dan Sangat Terpencil Pada Kabupaten/Kota Sebagai Sasaran Program Yankes Primer” 274 Kab/Kota 2.346 PKM Definisi Operasional Fasyankes Terpencil, Sangat Terpencil
  18. 18. 18 “Fasyankes yang tidak memenuhi kriteria ayat 2, dapat ditetapkan sebagai fasyankes T/ST setelah memenuhi kriteria: a. Adanya keterbatasan sarana infrastruktur aksesibilitas yang menjadi hambatan Puskesmas untuk mencapai wilayah kerja tersebut; b. Jarak dari Puskesmas ke wilayah kerja lebih dari 100 km; dan/atau c. Adanya isolasi geografis yang memisahkan wilayah kerja Puskesmas dengan Puskesmas, seperti sungai, laut, gunung, lembah dan hutan belantara.” PMK 90 Tahun 2015 Pasal 8 ayat 4 “SK Dirjen Yankes Nomor HK.02.02/II/ 298 /2019 tentang Perubahan atas KepDirjen Yankes Nomor Nomor HK.02.02/II/ 0373 /2019 tentang Penetapan Puskesmas dengan Kategori Kawasan Terpencil dan Sangat Terpencil Pada Kabupaten/Kota Sebagai Sasaran Program Yankes Primer” 274 Kab/Kota 2.346 PKM Definisi Operasional Fasyankes Terpencil, Sangat Terpencil
  19. 19. •Perbatasan Darat di 5 Provinsi : Kalbar, Kaltim, Kaltara , NTT, Papua •Perbatasan Laut di 13 Provinsi : NAD, Riau, Kepri, Sumut, Kalbar, Kaltara, Kaltim, Sulut, Maluku, Maluku Utara, Papua, Papua Barat, NTT19 Wilayah Perbatasan Darat dan Laut dengan Negara Tetangga (terdapat 48 kab/kota perbatasan di 15 provinsi)
  20. 20. 111 Pulau-Pulau Kecil Terluar Keppres Nomor 6 Tahun 2017 tentang Penetapan Pulau-Pulau Kecil Terluar. 20 Peta Pulau-pulau Kecil Terluar
  21. 21. 21 Luas wilayah lebih besar Posisi strategis dari sisi geopolitik (kedaulatan Negara) Kondisi geografis sulit dan iklim sering berubah (sangat berpengaruh pada masalah sosekbud) Sumber daya dan kekayaan alam besar Remote Area sebagai Prioritas
  22. 22. 22 Kondisi geografis sulit Budaya bervariasi Biaya hidup tinggi Perasn swasta pd yankes rendah Angka kemiskinan tinggi SDM berkualitas langka Utilisasi faskes rendah Persebaran penduduk tidak merata Fasilitas dan kemampuan faskes rujukan terbatas Prasarana dasar terbatas (transportasi, listrik, air) AKSES TERHADAP PELAYANAN KESEHATAN RENDAH Permasalahan dan Tantangan
  23. 23. 1 2 3 4 Pendekatan yankes dilakukan dengan memperhatikan karakteristik masing masing daerah dan kebutuhan masyarakat setempat Pendekatan Program Yankes Pengembangan Pola Yankes Ketersediaan Tenaga Kesehatan Ketersediaan Perbekalan Kesehatan, Sarpras dan Alkes Pasal 3 + Pendekatan Pelayanan Kesehatan di DTPK
  24. 24. Sustainable Outreach Service (SOS) Dalam peningkatan cakupan Imunisasi Perencanaan Persalinan dan Pencegahan Komplikasi (P4K) Kemitraan Bidan dan Dukun Perawatan Model Kangguru (PMK) Manajemen Terpadu Balita Sakit Berbasis Masyarakat (MTBS-M) Pemberdayaan Masy. dengan Kearifan Lokal (msl : UKBM) Program Khusus Daerah dan Nasional lain Pendekatan Program Pelayanan Kesehatan
  25. 25. Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Dilaksanakan berdasarkan analisa situasi didukung SDM & sarana prasarana yang cukup Rumah Tunggu Kelahiran Berfungsi sebagai tempat tinggal sementara bagi ibu hamil dan pendampingnya sebelum dan sesudah masa persalinan. Pelayanan Berbasis Telemedicine Bertujuan meningkatkan ketepatan & kecepatan diagnosis medis & konsultasi medis di Faskes yang tdk pny nakes tertentu Pelayanan Kesehatan Gugus Pulau Pelayanan kesehatan berkelompok dari beberapa faskes di beberapa pulau tanpa memperhatikan batas administrasi Pengembangan Pola Pelayanan Kesehatan
  26. 26. Pelayanan kesehatan di DTPK dilakukan oleh tenaga Kesehatan yang memiliki kompetensi dan kewenangan sesuai peraturan Jika tidak tersedia Pemindahan tenaga Pelatihan Kurikulum Pusat Sertifikat Pelatihan Surat Ijin Praktik dengan kewenangan tambahan yang ditetapkan oleh Pemda Kab/kota Ketersediaan Tenaga Kesehatan
  27. 27. Ketersediaan Perbekalan Kesehatan Ketersediaan perbekalan kesehatan di fasyankes T/ST mempertimbangkan : Kebutuhan pelayanan, ketersediaan nakes, kesulitan geografis Obat, bahan medis habis pakai, alat kesehatan Obat penyelamatan nyawa (life saving) Perbekalan kesehatan untuk skrining penyakit menular dan tidak menular Perbekalan kesehatan untuk rapid test Lainnya sesuai kebutuhan pelayanan kesehatan Ketersediaan Perbekalan Kesehatan
  28. 28. PELAYANAN KESEHATAN BERGERAK3
  29. 29. Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Upaya yang dapat dilakukan adalah Pengamatan (sarana prasarana dan demografi), Pelayanan kesehatan primer, pelayanan kesehatan rujukan, Pelayanan kesehatan kegawatdaruratan, Pelayanan lab lapangan, Promosi Kesehatan dan Pemberdayaan Masyarakat Pelayanan Kesehatan yang dilakukan oleh Tim Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak (TPKB) untuk meningkatkan akses dan ketersediaan pelayanan kesehatan di daerah terpencil/sangat terpencil yang tidak memiliki fasilitas kesehatan dan daerah yang tidak mendapat pelayanan kesehatan dengan menggunakan alat transportasi udara, kapal/perahu, darat atau kombinasi.
  30. 30. Persiapan Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Analisis Situasi • Kebutuhan pelayanan dan pendukung pelaksanaan • Letak dan kondisi geografis lokasi tujuan • Ketersediaan FKTP di lokasi tujuan •TPKB Provinsi dan TPKB Kab/Kota; •Terdiri dari: Dr. Spesialis, Dokter/Dr. Gigi; perawat; bidan; tenaga Kesling; tenaga Gizi; tenaga kesehatan lainnya dan /atau tenaga non kesehatan Berupa : Puskesmas RI, Puskesmas NRI, Pustu; RS; Perbekalan kesehatan; Peralatan Komunikasi; Transportasi pendukung dapat menggunakan transportasi darat, air, dan udara ?
  31. 31. Pola Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak Prov Kab Kab Kab Kec Desa Desa Desa Kec Kec Kegiatan :  Pengobatan  Penyuluhan  Pemberdayaan  Surveillance  Transfer of knowledge Alat transportasi sesuai kondisi darat, air, dll 4 x sethn 4 x setahun 4 x sethn Tim PKB: 1 Tim  5- 8 orang Jumlah Hari Kerja disesuaikan dengan kondisi
  32. 32. Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak : Perbedaan dengan Pusling
  33. 33. Peran Daerah Dalam Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak  Mapping  Roadmap PKB di tingkat Provinsi  Perencanaan Kebutuhan  Sosialisasi dan advokasi kepada LP/LS terkait  Penyiapan tim Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak  Pelaksanaan PKB dengan dukungan dari kabupaten/kota.  Laporan Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak kepada Kementerian Kesehatan  Perencanaan Kebutuhan  Sosialisasi dan advokasi kepada LP/LS terkait  Penyiapan Tim Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak  Pelaksanaan Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak  Pelaporan Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak kepada Kepala Dinas Kesehatan Provinsi. PROVINSI KABUPATEN/KOTA  Penyiapan Sarpras dan alkes pendukung  Penyiapan data masyarakat yang dilayani  Koordinasi dengan LS untuk dukungan jaminan keamanan bila diperlukan  Koordinasi dengan kecamatan setempat  Melaksanakan tindak lanjut yang diperlukan paska PKB FASYANKES
  34. 34. 34 Tim Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak (TPKB) NAKES Non Nakes Dokter spesialis 4 (empat) dasar, Dokter umum, Dokter gigi, Bidan, Perawat, Penata anastesi, Gizi, Kesehatan Lingkungan, Tenaga kesehatan lain SESUAI DENGAN KEBUTUHAN Penguatan pelayanan di Fasyankes Rujukan terpencil / sangat terpencil yang tidak memiliki dokter spesialis 4 dasar Dokter umum, Dokter gigi, Bidan, Perawat, Penata anastesi, Gizi, Kesehatan Lingkungan, Tenaga kesehatan lain Penguatan pelayanan di Puskesmas terpencil / sangat terpencil KEMENTERIAN KESEHATAN REPUBLIK INDONESIA SDM untuk Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak
  35. 35. Pencatatan dan Pelaporan •Pencatatan sesuai sistem informasi kesehatan yang berlaku •Pelaporan hasil kegiatan Analisis Situasi • Informasi Demografi • Permasalahan kesehatan dan faktor risiko penyakit • Akses lokasi • Sarana, Peralatan dan Obat • Tenaga Kesehatan Penyusunan Rencana Kebutuhan Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak • Jenis Pelayanan Kesehatan yang akan diberikan oKesehatan Dasar oKegawat Daruratan oSpesialistik oRujukan dan Evakuasi oPemberdayaan Masyarkat Pola pelayanan yang memungkinkan Kebutuhan Sumber Daya Sarana dan Prasarana Sosialisasi dan Advokasi Kepada penentu kebijakan (Pemda, DPRD, tokoh adat dan agama) untuk mendapatkan dukungan Pembentukan TPKB •Tim Provinsi •Tim Kabupaten •Tim Puskesmas Pelaksanaan kegiatan •Pra Pelaksanaan •Pelaksanaan •Pasca Pelaksanaan 1 2 3 4 5 6 Mempersiapkan tenaga, sarana, prasararana dan sumber daya lain • Pemberdayaan sumber daya yang ada • Pemberdayaan TPKB Langkah-langkah Pelaksanaan Kegiatan PKB
  36. 36. Input • Adanya usulan PKB • Adanya perencanaan PKB • Adanya sosialisasi & advokasi • Adanya Tim PKB • Persentase ketersediaan sarpras • Tersedianya alokasi dana sesuai kebutuhan Proses • Frekuensi pelaksanaan PKB di tiap lokasi • Jenis pelayanan yg diberikan • Pelaksanaan pencatatan PKB • Pelaksanaan pelaporan PKB Output • Jlh kunjungan pasien di PKB • Persentase sinyal potensial KLB yg direspon • Persentase penyerapan dana • Persentase cakupan pelaksanaan PKB dibanding target Indikator Pelaksanaan PKB
  37. 37. 37 PENGUATAN RS RUJUKAN PENGUATAN PUSKESMAS DAN JARINGANNYA DUKUNGAN PEMDA SISTEM KOMUNIKASI SISTEM RUJUKANPEMBERDAYAAN MASYARAKAT Dukungan Pelayanan Kesehatan Bergerak
  38. 38. PENUTUP4
  39. 39. • Penilaian kategori kawasan Puskesmas terpencil/sangat terpencil dan penetapan melalui SK Bupati/Walikota • Melakukan update data kondisi SDM Kesehatan melalui SI SDMK • Melakukan update data kondisi Sarpras dan Alkes melalui ASPAK 39 Dukungan Dinkes Kabupaten/Kota
  40. 40. 40 Permenkes Nomor 33 Tahun 2018 tentang Penugasan Khusus Tenaga Kesehatan dalam Mendukung Program Nusantara Sehat. Menjaga keberlangsungan pelayanan kesehatan Menangani masalah kesehatan sesuai dengan kebutuhan daerah Meningkatkan retensi tenaga kesehatan yang bertugas Memenuhi kebutuhan tenaga kesehatan Menggerakkan pemberdayaan masyarakat Mewujudkan pelayanan kesehatan terintegrasi Meningkatkan dan melakukan pemerataan pelayanan kesehatan TUJUAN Pendayagunaan secara khusus tenaga kesehatan dalam kurun waktu tertentu guna meningkatkan akses dan mutu pelayanan kesehatan pada pusat kesehatan masyarakat dan rumah sakit di daerah tertinggal, perbatasan, dan kepulauan, daerah bermasalah kesehatan, dan daerah lain untuk memenuhi pelayanan kesehatan kepada masyarakat. Bersama tenaga Puskesmas
  41. 41. Harapan Bagi Tim NS Menjadi Agen Perubahan Dapat membawa diri dengan baik dan membaur dengan anggota Puskesmas Dapat memberikan solusi bukan menjadi bagian dari masalah Dapat menjadi role model Menjaga nama baik diri dan Kementerian Kesehatan
  42. 42. Terima kasih

