Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
highest rated romance books : Ashwin |
Romance
Listen to Ashwin and highest rated romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any highest rated
romance books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
highest rated romance books : Ashwin |
Romance
Lieutenant Ashwin Malhotra is a Makhai soldier-genetically engineered to be cold, ruthless. Unfeeling. His
commanding officers consider him the perfect operative, and they're right. Now, he has a simple mission: to infiltrate
Gideon's Riders, the infamous sect of holy warriors that protects the people of Sector One.
He's never failed to execute an objective, but there's one thing he didn't anticipate-running into Dr. Kora Bellamy, the
only woman to ever break through his icy exterior.
When Kora fled her life as a military doctor for the Makhai Project, all she wanted was peace-a quiet life where she
could heal the sick and injured. The royal Rios family welcomed her like a sister, but she could never forget Ashwin. His
sudden reappearance is a second chance-if she can manage to touch his heart.
When the simmering tension between them finally ignites, Kora doesn't realize she's playing with fire. Because she's
not just falling in love with a man who may not be able to love her back. Ashwin has too many secrets-and one of
them could destroy her.
Contains mature themes.
3.
highest rated romance books : Ashwin |
Romance
Written By: Kit Rocha.
Narrated By: Tatiana Sokolov
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: October 2018
Duration: 8 hours 43 minutes
4.
highest rated romance books : Ashwin |
Romance
Download Full Version Ashwin
Audio
OR
Download Now
Be the first to comment