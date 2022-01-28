Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Filling equipment market is expected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 3.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing demand for creative packaging is expected to drive the growth of the filling equipment market in the above mentioned period.