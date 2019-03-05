Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Art & Photos
  LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. highest rated romance books : Agendum | Romance A current affairs parody & stupidly feasible visit to the 24-hour Hall Of Opinion Mirrors. Because there are two stories to every story. ​ Created by Jason Hazeley and Joel Morris, the masterminds behind Philomena Cunk and the adult spoof Ladybird books, the show was piloted in September 2017 and sent off to Radio 4. 28 minutes later, it was commissioned for its first series, which started going out in August 2018... ​ The show comes from Pozzitive, proud producers of Cabin Pressure, Thanks A Lot, Milton Jones!, Jeremy Hardy Speaks To The Nation, The Brig Society, The Castle, Armando Iannucci's Charm Offensive, Shush! & Kevin Eldon Will See You Now... ​ Carrie Quinlan ("John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme") , Justin Edwards ("The Thick Of It"), Melanie Hudson ("I'm Alan Partridge"), Samson Kayo ("Famalam"), Jess Robinson ("The Imitation Game"), Luke Sumner and Tony Way ("Game Of Thrones") star in the first episode - "Breakthrough" -, where a scientific breakthrough, a human rights scandal and Britain's favourite fruit come under the idiot microscope of a team of talking heads, hosted by hostioneer Alexandra Palisades. Also featuring the voice of Josh Berry. ​ In Episode 2, "Crisis", Kath Hughes, Simon Kane ("John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme") and Tayla Kovacevic- Ebong join the Agendum team as a cotton-based crisis, a row about dimensionality and the ethics of the whoopee cushion are analyzed with forensic skill by a team of paid voices, chaired by chairperson-in-chief Alexandra Palisades. ​ In the third episode, ("Shock'), a deadly pandemic, an inappropriate economic yardstick and a very special anniversary are thrown about by some talking heads who probably came in a taxi, corralled by presenterer Alexandra Palisades. ​ And in the final episode- "Threat" - the very young, the very old and Stevenage all come under the microscope
  3. 3. highest rated romance books : Agendum | Romance Written By: Joel Morris, Jason Hazeley. Narrated By: Justin Edwards, Jason Hazeley, Joel Morris, , Carrie Quinlan Publisher: BBC Worldwide Ltd Date: October 2018 Duration: 1 hours 50 minutes
