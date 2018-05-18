Synnopsis :

The Complete Federalist and Anti-Federalist Papers written by Alexander Hamilton & James Madison & John Jay and Patrick Henry among others is widely considered by many to be among the most important historical collections of all time. In "The Federalist Papers," three of the founding fathers brilliantly defend their revolutionary charter: the Constitution of the United States. The Anti-Federalist Papers are a collection of articles, written in opposition to the ratification of the 1787 United States Constitution. Unlike the Federalist Papers written in support of the Constitution, the authors of these articles, mostly operating under pen names, were not engaged in a strictly organized project. Major Anti-Federalist authors included Cato (likely George Clinton), Brutus (likely Robert Yates), Centinel (Samuel Bryan), and the Federal Farmer (either Melancton Smith, Richard Henry Lee, or Mercy Otis Warren). Speeches by Patrick Henry and Smith are included as well.



Author : Alexander Hamilton

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Alexander Hamilton ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://alhamdulillah120.blogspot.com/?book=1495446697

