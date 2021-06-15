Successfully reported this slideshow.
SKIN GRAFTING DR.Punithavasanthan.B FNB(Hand and microsurgery) SKIMS-Srinagar
EPIDERMIS • No blood vessels. • Relies on diffusion from underlying tissues. • Stratified squamous epithelium composed pri...
DERMIS • Composed of two “sublayers”: superficial papillary & deep reticular. • The dermis contains collagen, capillaries,...
Grafts are typically described in terms of thickness or depth. Split Thickness(Partial): Contains 100% of the epidermis an...
. Split-thickness skin grafts classify according to their thickness into thin STSGs (0.15 to 0.3mm), intermediate STSGs (0...
Skin Grafts: “Process of Take” • 4 Phases: – Fibrin adhesion – Plasmatic imbibition – Revascularization: Inosculation & ca...
• The graft becomes incorporated in the host bed through the process of graft “take”. • The success of a graft depends pri...
Plasmatic imbibition • Grafts placed on poorly vascularized beds will be ischemic for a longer time than those placed on w...
• Grafts gain weight during the phase of plasmatic imbibition,33–35 adding as much as 40% to their pregraft weight through...
Revascularization-Inosculation and Capillary Ingrowth • At the end of 48 hours, a fine vascular network is established in ...
Remodelling-Revascularization & fibrous attachment: • Connection of graft & host vessels via anastomoses(inosculation) • F...
Histological changes • 0 to 4- Epithelium doubles; crusting, scaling of epidermis; swelling of nuclei & cytoplasm; epithel...
Fibrous component: • Collagen- Hyalinized early and progressively replaced with new fibres by 6 weeks; Turned over 3-4X fa...
• Appendages: • sweating dependent on no. of transplanted sweat glands & degree of sympathetic reinnervation; • sweat like...
Skin Graft Healing • Initially white then pinkens with new blood supply • Lymphatic drainage by day 6 • Collagen replaceme...
Indications , indicated when simpler methods of wound closure will not suffice, such as healing by secondary intention, pr...
Typically skin grafts are used to cover skin defects, or placement over muscle; however, they can survive on any wound bed...
Contraindications • Absolute contraindications: wounds with an active infection, active bleeding, or known cancer. • Wound...
Relative contraindications: • wounds over joints or key anatomic landmarks in which contraction would reduce mobility and/...
• instruments for harvest of the skin grafts
• during World War II, a young American surgeon, Harry M. Brown, conceived the idea of a new instrument, the electric derm...
Donor sites. • The ideal donor site would provide skin that is identical to the skin surrounding the recipient area. • Unf...
Graft Fixation • inspect for hematoma formation. • In graft fixation, the first step is to apply a nonadherent dressing. T...
Donor site healing and maintenance • The healing of the donor site occurs by epithelial migration from the epithelial remn...
• it is effective to take grafts from a hair- bearing region, because the scarring after skin harvesting can be hidden in ...
Graft preparation • Defat FTSG • Fenestrate STSG • Mesh
• Meshing is the term used for cutting slits into a sheet graft and stretching it open prior to transplantation. Advantage...
Disadvantages • Much of wound heal by contracture • Cobble stone appearance
Aftercare STSG • Donor site (inspect @ 2weeks) • Recipient site (5th day) FTSG • Donor site (depends on the site, 1week) •...
GRAFT FAILURE A meticulous surgical technique contributes greatly to the survival of a skin graft. Particular attention sh...
• The most common cause of autologous skin graft failure is hematoma. The clot isolates the undersurface of the graft from...
• Fluid beneath the graft can also cause graft necrosis. • Areas rich in lymphatics such as the supraclavicular, inguinal,...
• Excessive pressure on a fresh graft may also cause it to die. The applied pressure should never exceed 30 mmHg. • Other ...
• Dirty wounds had high bacterial counts and increased levels of active plasmin. • High plasmin and proteolytic enzyme act...
Contraction (1˚ & 2˚): • 1° contraction is due to elastic recoil: o FTSG 40% o Medium SSG 20% o Thin SSG 10% • 2˚ contract...
PIGMENTATION • Skin grafts change color during healing.10 Grafts harvested from the abdomen, buttocks, and thigh become da...
Hypertrophic Scarring • All grafted areas will scar to some extent, and a scar is not deemed “mature” until a year after g...
Preservation of split-thickness skin grafts • Skin grafts can be stored by being refrigerated. Such grafts may be moistene...
Thank you
