Ipledge Generics

71st Round of National Sample Survey Organization has found 85.9% of rural households and 82% of urban households have no access to healthcare. To overcome this, stayhappi Pharmacy have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and eﬃcacy as expensive branded drugs.
To spread the awareness and help the people get the right support we have started a wave of pledge to aware people about beneﬁts of generic meds and make the switch to the same,
IpledgeGenerics was the campaign which was designed and initiated to create differentiation in the market by creating Trust, recall of the customer loyalty and build conversation around the Brand. The campaign was primarily a social campaign with Inﬂuencer marketing in building brand awareness and aﬃnity in target geos.

Ipledge Generics

  1. 1. #IPledgeToStayHappi
  2. 2. Objectives Create Differentiated Positioning Generate TOM Recall and Customer Loyalty Increase Engagement and increase followers Promote the brand offerings Build Conversation Around The Brand Brand Listening
  3. 3. Target Audience Online: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Oﬄine Target Group: Age: 18+ Location: PAN India
  4. 4. Social Strategy Awareness Engage Pledge Leverage Advocate
  5. 5. Execution Deliverables ● Audience Interest selections and planning of content buckets that compliment the iPledge campaign ● Optimization of posts with hashtag strategy and tracking URLs with appropriate call to actions ● Focus on page engagement and website clicks ● Oﬄine activity to be planned in order to keep the brand top of the mind in recall ● Using Inﬂuencer marketing in building brand awareness and aﬃnity in target geos
  6. 6. Big Idea - #IPledgeToStayHappi Rationale: The message is simple and clear and talks to audience - Our goal is to spread awareness about generic medicine as well as do something good for the audience - Through this our message will clear pledge to use generic medicine and choose happiness What will we address through #IPledgeToStayHappi - People centric approach of the brand - Products that are beneﬁcial in every manner for each individual - Place StayHappi as a leading brand in generic medicine pharmacy - Brand’s CSR activity and other work that leaves an impact on the audience
  7. 7. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Sample MoodBoard 71st Round of National Sample Survey Organization has found 85.9% of rural households and 82% of urban households have no access to healthcare To overcome this, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana Kendra (PMBJPK) have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and eﬃcacy as expensive branded drugs. To spread the awareness and help the people get the right support we have started a wave of pledge to aware people about beneﬁts of generic meds and make the switch to the same,
  8. 8. Social Media Content Buckets Brand Posts Campaign posts PR Coverage Trend Based Posts Calendar Posts Inﬂuencer Activity Product Primary Secondary
  9. 9. Execution ● We will make the campaign LIVE with a #IPledgeToStayHappi video where we will show facts about medical conditions and it’s availability in India and how we can overcome the same and in the end will introduce our initiative through people saying our hashtag snippets and from last smile we will show our logo coming out of it. ● The campaign will begin with 1000s of nano inﬂuencers sharing this #IPledgetoStayHappi video on their social proﬁles. This will proceed with them sharing the #IPledgeToStayHappi banners as well. ● Following this, the inﬂuencers will also share the beneﬁts of using StayHappi generic meds on their stories! They will ask their followers to visit a link where they can take the pledge to use generic medicines and stay happy. ● Once the follower has taken a pledge, he/she has to share the same on social platforms and follow + tag StayHappi. Lucky winners will get amazing prizes. ● For every 50 or 100 pledge, StayHappi will run some CSR activity. ( suggestion - Rs.10 will be added in the donation bucket per pledge. The ‘I Pledge’ button would be on a landing page on the website )
  10. 10. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Inﬂuencer Activity For the campaign to take off, we would be collaborating with social media inﬂuencers across platforms. We would be picking nano inﬂuencers who have a niche and loyal audience. The inﬂuencers would take the pledge themselves, urge their followers to take the pledge and nominate fellow inﬂuencers. This would further create a buzz on social media and these noisemakers would help us take off the campaign. Visual cue of the template inﬂuencers can use on social platforms
  11. 11. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Brand Post To add the brand sentiments in the campaign we will be sharing different type of posts to encourage the audience to take a part in the generic medicine pledge campaign In a subtle way we will be communicating how and why Stay Happi has initiated the pledge campaign
  12. 12. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Campaign Post In this content bucket we will promote the ipledge activity through various ways For e.g. Take a pledge and nominate your friends to take the pledge and be a part of someone's happiness
  13. 13. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Campaign Sample Post
  14. 14. #IPledgeToStayHappi - PR Coverage Once we establish the campaign online/oﬄine we can tie up the news papers and bloggers to publish the article for the same. This will help us to gain more attention and pledge from the audience
  15. 15. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Calendar Post On the occasion of thanksgiving, christmas and new year we will promote our campaign adding a festive sentiment to it. For e.g. Let’s be thankful for what we have and let’s take a pledge for everyone's happiness. #HappyThanksgiving Let’s be a santa of someone's life. Take a pledge with stay happi to give the gift of cure to someone.
  16. 16. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Conclusion Post At last, on the eve of New Year, we will showcase our entire journey of how we started and how people engaged and supported the campaign! And sharing the pictures of the people who received the healthcare help through this campaign We can begin with minimal image showing a picture of gift and then one by one all the picture will start appearing
  17. 17. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Platform speciﬁc ideas In order for the audience to engage and be a part of the campaign, we would create stickers and templates regarding the campaign. Stickers for Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat Template for Facebook which people can use for their Display Pictures Template which people can use on Snapchat Fb template for Display Pictures
  18. 18. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Platform speciﬁc ideas We will create engaging Insta stories to increase the link clicks We will create option based, quiz and Q&A related stories Story template for sharing the engaging content
  19. 19. #IPledgeToStayHappi - oﬄine activation In order for the audience to engage and be a part of the campaign, we suggest some oﬄine activities aligned with the online campaign. Putting up QR Code in physical stores, other medical stores, hospitals and other public places wherein they can scan the code and take a part in the pledge Towards the end of the campaign, the money raised can actually be used to gift medical hampers to places like old age homes As a CSR activity, Stay Happi can also donate medical kits and basic medicines to recently ﬂood affected areas like Orissa, Kolhapur, Sangli etc
  20. 20. #IPledgeToStayHappi - Timelines We will begin the campaign from mid-november and will be carried out till 31st Dec 2019. The campaign will be take off with introductory video posted on our brand page. This will be followed by the inﬂuencer activity which will be carried out for 5 days. Post speciﬁc to “I Pledge” will be next in line urging people to engage in the campaign. Brand posts and calendar posts will follow this during the campaign! Major events like Thanksgiving and Christmas will be used to campaign communication effectively! At last, on the eve of New Year, we will showcase our entire journey of how we started and how people engaged and supported the campaign!
  21. 21. Thank you

