4.1 trastornos de la ansiedad

L.E. María Antonieta Benítez Arellano
1.ASPECTOS GENERALES SOBRE LA ANSIEDAD -A- CONCEPTO DE ANSIEDAD. -B- MANIFESTACIONES DE LA ANSIEDAD -C- NIVELES DE ANSIEDA...
1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -A- CONCEPTO DE ANSIEDAD Sentimiento vago de : intranquilidad, incertidumbre, impoten...
1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -B- MANIFESTACIONES DE LA ANSIEDAD SINTOMAS FÍSICOS: URINARIO -Micción frecuente. -Te...
1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -B- MANIFESTACIONES DE LA ANSIEDAD SINTOMAS CONDUCTUALES: - Comportamiento de alerta ...
1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -C- NIVELES DE ANSIEDAD. Capacidad para enfrentarse al estrés: se reduce la capacidad...
NIVEL DE ANSIEDAD LEVE: - Aumenta el estado de alerta. - Mejora el aprendizaje. - Mejora el manejo de estrés. - La resoluc...
NIVEL DE ANSIEDAD INTENSO - Incapacidad para centrarse y resolver problemas - Activación del sistema nervioso simpático. -...
-D- VALORACION DE LA ANSIEDAD ESCALA DE ANSIEDAD DE HAMILTON www.eutimia.com/test/ansiedad.htm
2. TRASTORNOS RELACIONADOS CON LA ANSIEDAD: -A- TRASTORNO DE A. GENERALIZADA -B- CRISIS DE ANGUSTIA (C.PANICO) -C- TRASTOR...
2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -A- TRASTORNO DE ANSIEDAD GENERALIZADA Suele manifestarse en la adolescencia 1º...
-A- TRASTORNO DE ANSIEDAD GENERALIZADA CRITERIOS DIAGNÓSTICOS DSM IV Ansiedad excesiva o sobrepreocupación excesiva en rel...
2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -B- TRASTORNO DE ANGUSTIA (CRISIS DE PÁNICO) Siempre acompañada de reacciones f...
2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -B- TRASTORNO DE ANGUSTIA (CRISIS DE PÁNICO) Manifestaciones a) Palpitaciones, ...
2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -C- TRASTORNOS FÓBICOS Respuesta ansiosa superior a lo normal frente a un estim...
2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -D- TRASTORNO OBSESIVO-COMPULSIVO (TOC) Cuadro que se caracteriza por : sentimi...
-D- TRASTORNO OBSESIVO COMPULSIVO OBSESIÓN Pensamiento , impulso, imagen recurrente y persistente que se Experimenta como ...
-D- TRASTORNO OBSESIVO COMPULSIVO COMPULSIÓN Comportamiento (ej. Lavarse las manos) o estado mental (ej.repetir palabras) ...
3.INTERVENCIONES TERAPÉUTICAS -A- PSICOTERAPIA -B- FARMACOLÓGICA.
-3- INTERVENCIONES TERAPEUTICAS -A- PSICOTERAPIA Los pacientes aprenden de forma gradual a afrontar estimulos ansiogénos (...
-3- INTERVENCIONES TERAPEUTICAS-B- FARMACOLÓGICA FÁRMACOS SELECCIONADOS PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LA ANSIEDAD: Alprazolam (TR...
1.https://clasesenblog2.files.wordpress.com/2010/03/blogtrast ornos-de-ansiedad.ppt BIBLIOGRAFÍA
4.1 trastornos de la ansiedad
4.1 trastornos de la ansiedad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4.1 trastornos de la ansiedad

21 views

Published on

ansiedad

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

4.1 trastornos de la ansiedad

  1. 1. L.E. María Antonieta Benítez Arellano
  2. 2. 1.ASPECTOS GENERALES SOBRE LA ANSIEDAD -A- CONCEPTO DE ANSIEDAD. -B- MANIFESTACIONES DE LA ANSIEDAD -C- NIVELES DE ANSIEDAD -D- VALORACIÓN DE LA ANSIEDAD
  3. 3. 1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -A- CONCEPTO DE ANSIEDAD Sentimiento vago de : intranquilidad, incertidumbre, impotencia Estado de tensión que se acompaña en ocasiones de una sensación de terror o desgracia. Es la respuesta emocional normal a una determinada amenaza o estrés. Surge cuando el sujeto percibe una amenaza (real o no) física o Psíquica sobre sí. Es habitual que el individuo no identifique el objeto real de la Ansiedad, pero las sensaciones si son autenticas. Las reacciones de ansiedad se pueden clasificar en distintos niveles Es fácilmente contagiosa
  4. 4. 1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -B- MANIFESTACIONES DE LA ANSIEDAD SINTOMAS FÍSICOS: URINARIO -Micción frecuente. -Tenesmo vesical. NEUROLÓGICOS -Cefaleas - Síndromes vertiginosos - Síncopes. NEUROVEGETATIVOS - Sudoración profusa. - Temblor. - Hormigueos. - Parestesias. - Enrojecimiento/ Palidez TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO - Insomnio predormicial. - Despertares frecuentes. - Sensación de no descanso
  5. 5. 1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -B- MANIFESTACIONES DE LA ANSIEDAD SINTOMAS CONDUCTUALES: - Comportamiento de alerta - Bloqueo afectivo. - Inquietud Motora. - Rasgos de preocupación. - Facies que expresa: sorpresa, preocupación , miedo... - Posturas corporales cambiantes SINTOMAS COGNITIVOS - Generalizaciones negativas sin ninguna base real. - Se siente afectado negativamente por todo. - Temores injustificados. - Pensamientos radicales “nunca” “jamás” “todo” “muy”. - Emociones negativas - Hace constantes juicios de valor: “es todo inútil”. - Olvida los hechos que hayan podido suponer gratificación en el pasado - Llega a ignorar del contexto los aspectos positivos. - Tiene dificultad para concentrarse.
  6. 6. 1. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA ANSIEDAD -C- NIVELES DE ANSIEDAD. Capacidad para enfrentarse al estrés: se reduce la capacidad de aprendizaje Campo perceptivo: se reduce la capacidad de centrarse MODERADOLEVE INTENSO PÁNICO ESCALERA DE LA ANSIEDAD
  7. 7. NIVEL DE ANSIEDAD LEVE: - Aumenta el estado de alerta. - Mejora el aprendizaje. - Mejora el manejo de estrés. - La resolución de problemas se hace máxima NIVEL DE ANSIEDAD MODERADO - Capacidad para centrarse en las principales preocuapciones - Dificultad para permanecer atento y aprender. - Falta de atención selectiva. - resolución de problemas con ayuda - Son útiles las técnicas de relajación.
  8. 8. NIVEL DE ANSIEDAD INTENSO - Incapacidad para centrarse y resolver problemas - Activación del sistema nervioso simpático. - Precisa actividades estructuradas. - Intensa actividad muscular. PÁNICO - Incapacidad total para centrarse. - Desintegración de la capacidad de afrontamiento. - Deben disminuirse los estímulos ambientales - Debe proporcionarse dirección y estructura
  9. 9. -D- VALORACION DE LA ANSIEDAD ESCALA DE ANSIEDAD DE HAMILTON www.eutimia.com/test/ansiedad.htm
  10. 10. 2. TRASTORNOS RELACIONADOS CON LA ANSIEDAD: -A- TRASTORNO DE A. GENERALIZADA -B- CRISIS DE ANGUSTIA (C.PANICO) -C- TRASTORNOS FÓBICOS. -D- TRASTORNO OBSESIVO-COMPULSIVO -E- TRASTORNO DE ESTRÉS POSTRAUM.
  11. 11. 2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -A- TRASTORNO DE ANSIEDAD GENERALIZADA Suele manifestarse en la adolescencia 1º años edad adulta. Sujeto se encuentra notablemente preocupado y ansioso , tiene Dificultad para controlar su preocupación . Es habitual que el nivel de ansiedad sea tan elevado que llegue a Impedir la concentración en una determinada tarea. Las respuestas son desproporcionadas a la verdadera situación. Suelen observarse en personas que sufren : colón irritable, cefaleas Trastornos del sueño, abuso de sustancias.
  12. 12. -A- TRASTORNO DE ANSIEDAD GENERALIZADA CRITERIOS DIAGNÓSTICOS DSM IV Ansiedad excesiva o sobrepreocupación excesiva en relación a una amplia gama de situaciones y actividades, la mayoria de los días al menos 6 meses Dificultad del individuo para controlar ese estado de preocupación y aprensión. Al menos 3 síntomas como: - Fatiga prematura. - Desconcentración. - Irritabilidad. - Tensión muscular - Trastornos del sueño.
  13. 13. 2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -B- TRASTORNO DE ANGUSTIA (CRISIS DE PÁNICO) Siempre acompañada de reacciones físicas y emocionales Duración de 1-15 minutos, pico de expresión a los 10 min. 2% de la población, 20-40 años ; max 30 y en mujeres. La mitad de los casos tiende a cronificarse. 2 tipos con agorafobia (el individuo evita a las personas, lugares Acontecimientos de los que podría resultar embarazoso escapar) O sin agorafobia. Aparición repentina de ansiedad en su máxima intensidad.
  14. 14. 2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -B- TRASTORNO DE ANGUSTIA (CRISIS DE PÁNICO) Manifestaciones a) Palpitaciones, golpe de corazón Taquic. b) Escalofrios. c) Temblores, sacudidas. d) Sequedad de boca. a) Dificultad para respirar. b) Sensación de ahogo. c) Dolor o malestar en el pecho. d) Nauseas o malestar abdominal a) Sensación de mareo, inestabilidad b) Sensación de desvanecimiento. c) Sensación de irrealidad d) Sensación de despersonalización. e) Sensación de “volverse loco” f) Miedo a morir Síntomas Autonómicos Síntomas relacionado con El pecho / abdomen. Síntomas relacionados con El estado mental
  15. 15. 2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -C- TRASTORNOS FÓBICOS Respuesta ansiosa superior a lo normal frente a un estimulo concreto Reacción no razonable ni proporcional al E. Los miedos son persistentes . Comportamiento de evitación respecto al objeto/situación. CLASIFICACIÓN AGORAFOBIA: miedo intenso acompañado de evitación, de estar solo en lugares públicos donde no sea posible escapar o recibir ayuda. FOBIA SOCIAL: miedo persistente y evitación de situaciones sociales y lugares públicos. FOBIA SIMPLE: miedo específico a algo (aracnofia, hidrofobia..etc)
  16. 16. 2. Trastornos relacionados con la ansiedad -D- TRASTORNO OBSESIVO-COMPULSIVO (TOC) Cuadro que se caracteriza por : sentimiento de compulsión subjetiva al que se ofrece resistencia , para persistir en una idea , efectuar alguna acción , recordar una experiencia o rumiar acerca de un asunto abstracto DEFINICIÓN CARACTERÍSTICAS Los pensamiento no son deseados, son percibidos como inapropiados y carentes de sentido (critica +) La idea obsesiva es reconocida como ajena a la personalidad pero proveniente de dentro de la misma. Las acciones obsesivas pueden adquirir un carácter casi ritual con el fin de aliviar la ansiedad. Las tentaciones por desechar los pensamientos que no son aceptados Conducen a una lucha interna acentuada
  17. 17. -D- TRASTORNO OBSESIVO COMPULSIVO OBSESIÓN Pensamiento , impulso, imagen recurrente y persistente que se Experimenta como intruso, inapropiado y que causa ansiedad o Malestar significativo. No se reduce a una simple preocupación excesiva sobre algún Problema de la vida real. La persona trata de ignorar o suprimir este pensamiento impulso o imagen mediante otros pensamientos o actos. La persona reconoce que este pensamiento es fruto de su mente
  18. 18. -D- TRASTORNO OBSESIVO COMPULSIVO COMPULSIÓN Comportamiento (ej. Lavarse las manos) o estado mental (ej.repetir palabras) de carácter repetitivo que el individuo se ve obligado a realizar en respuesta a una obsesión. El objetivo de este comportamiento/operación mental , es prevenir o reducir el malestar , si bien no esta conectado con lo que se pretende neutralizar o bien es claramente excesivo
  19. 19. 3.INTERVENCIONES TERAPÉUTICAS -A- PSICOTERAPIA -B- FARMACOLÓGICA.
  20. 20. -3- INTERVENCIONES TERAPEUTICAS -A- PSICOTERAPIA Los pacientes aprenden de forma gradual a afrontar estimulos ansiogénos ( fobias)- Enfrentarse de forma intensa y repetida al E ansiogéno (fobia). Ayudan al paciente a comprender que es precisamente su pensamiento Ilógico el que desencadena conductas inadaptadas. DESENSIBILIZACIÓN SISTEMÁTICA: INOCULACIÓN DE ESTRÉS O TERAPIAS IMPLOSIVAS TERAPIAS COGNITIVAS (RESTRUCTURACIÓN COGNITIVA)
  21. 21. -3- INTERVENCIONES TERAPEUTICAS-B- FARMACOLÓGICA FÁRMACOS SELECCIONADOS PARA EL TRATAMIENTO DE LA ANSIEDAD: Alprazolam (TRANKIMACIN ®) Clordiacepóxido (Librium ®) -Clorazepato dipotásico TRANXILIUM ®) -Propanolol clorhidrato (SUMIAL
  22. 22. 1.https://clasesenblog2.files.wordpress.com/2010/03/blogtrast ornos-de-ansiedad.ppt BIBLIOGRAFÍA

×