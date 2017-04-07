trabajo 2 de salvador

DROGADICCION
La drogadicción es una enfermedad que consiste en la dependencia de sustancias que afectan el sistema nervioso central y l...
La dependencia producida por las drogas puede ser de dos tipos: - Dependencia física: El organismo se vuelve necesitado de...
Tipos de drogas según sus efectos Existen muchas formas de categorizar los tipos de drogas, pero el mas conocido es por lo...
Alcohol  El Alcohol se saca de la fermentación de variadas plantas y frutos. Entre ellos están la cerveza, el vino, licor...
Marihuana  La marihuana es uno de los tipos de drogas mas conocidas y consumidas.  Procedimiento de Consumo: Comúnmente ...
LCD (Lysergic Acid Diethyl amide)  El LCD es una droga alucinógena que se extrae del cornezuelo del centeno.  Tipo: Aluc...
Cocaína  Tipo: Estimulante  Procedimento de Consumo: Fumada, inalada e inyectada.  Efectos: Dilatación de las pupilas, ...
Heroina  Tipo: Opiáceos.  Procedimiento de consumo: Inyectada.  Efectos: Adicción inmediata (Un 90% de probabilidad de ...
Metanfetaminas  Tipo: Estimulante.  Procedimiento de consumo: fumado, inyectado y oral.  Efectos: agresividad, derrame ...
Anfetaminas  Tipo: Estimulante.  Procedimiento de consumo: inyectado, oral, fumada e ingerido.  Efectos: derrame cerebr...
Hongos  Tipo: Alucinógeno.  Procedimiento de consumo: Tomados con te o masticados.  Efectos: Transpiración y presión el...
Esteroides  Procedimiento de consumo: Oral o inyectado directamente en el musculo.  Efectos: Esterilidad, agresividad, a...
Crack  Tipo: Estimulante.  Procedimiento de consumo: Fumado  Efectos: Los mismos efectos de la cocaína.
La drogadicción como enfermedad  La drogadicción es considerada enfermedad, cuando el individuo, que consume las drogas, ...
Efectos y motivos del consumo de drogas  Los conocimientos acerca de la etiología de la fármaco-dependencias han aumentad...
¿Como identificar a un drogadicto?  - Cambios repentinos en la personalidad y en los hábitos. - Exceso de mal humor. Irri...
Consecuencias en el uso de drogas  El consumo de drogas, legales e ilegales, constituye un problema de salud pública muy ...
Conclusiones  En conclusión las drogas tanto legales como ilegales son dañinas para la salud ya que todas dañan algún órg...
Presentación echa por:  Raúl Emanuel Meza Rodríguez. Daniel Villa Torres. Juan Antonio Pulido López.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

trabajo 2 de salvador

25 views

Published on

presentacion en power point

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

trabajo 2 de salvador

  1. 1. DROGADICCION
  2. 2. La drogadicción es una enfermedad que consiste en la dependencia de sustancias que afectan el sistema nervioso central y las funciones cerebrales, produciendo alteraciones en el comportamiento, la percepción, el juicio y las emociones.
  3. 3. La dependencia producida por las drogas puede ser de dos tipos: - Dependencia física: El organismo se vuelve necesitado de las drogas, tal es así que cuando se interrumpe el consumo sobrevienen fuertes trastornos fisiológicos, lo que se conoce como síndrome de abstinencia. - Dependencia psíquica: Es el estado de euforia que se siente cuando se consume droga, y que lleva a buscar nuevamente el consumo para evitar el malestar u obtener placer.
  4. 4. Tipos de drogas según sus efectos Existen muchas formas de categorizar los tipos de drogas, pero el mas conocido es por los efectos que producen. Los tipos de drogas son: Estimulantes: Tabaco, cocaína, anfetamina, cafeína, MDMA. Depresoras: alcohol, cannabis, benzodiacepinas, GHB, opio, opiáceos. Alucinógenas: LSD, setas mágicas, 2CB
  5. 5. Alcohol  El Alcohol se saca de la fermentación de variadas plantas y frutos. Entre ellos están la cerveza, el vino, licores, etc.  Tipo: Droga depresiva.  Procedimiento de Consumo: La mas común es oral, pero existen casos donde se ha ingerido a través de los ojos, la nariz, y el recto.  Efectos: Adicción, conducta agresiva, vomito, resaca, dificultades al embarazo, sueño interrumpido, depresión, mareos, problemas motores y la muerte (casos extremos y en dosis altas)
  6. 6. Marihuana  La marihuana es uno de los tipos de drogas mas conocidas y consumidas.  Procedimiento de Consumo: Comúnmente es fumada, pero también es consumida mezclándolo con algunos alimentos  Efectos: Boca seca, razón del tiempo alterado, ojos rojos, habilidades necesarias como la concentración o la coordinación son afectadas, como manejar un automóvil.
  7. 7. LCD (Lysergic Acid Diethyl amide)  El LCD es una droga alucinógena que se extrae del cornezuelo del centeno.  Tipo: Alucinógeno.  Procedimiento de consumo: Oral y liquida (Se coloca en los ojos)  Efectos: Falta de apetito, alucinaciones crónicas, temperatura elevada, presión variable, y falta de sueño.
  8. 8. Cocaína  Tipo: Estimulante  Procedimento de Consumo: Fumada, inalada e inyectada.  Efectos: Dilatación de las pupilas, presión elevada, latidos del corazón alterado, adicción, respiración fuerte, ataques epilépticos, insomnio, inquietud, infartos, temperatura alta, agresividad y muerte (casos extremos).
  9. 9. Heroina  Tipo: Opiáceos.  Procedimiento de consumo: Inyectada.  Efectos: Adicción inmediata (Un 90% de probabilidad de adicción) pupilas contraídas, parpados caídos, dificultades con la visión, somnolencia, depresión, problemas con la respiración, resequedad, infecciones, peligro de tener VIH y hepatitis.
  10. 10. Metanfetaminas  Tipo: Estimulante.  Procedimiento de consumo: fumado, inyectado y oral.  Efectos: agresividad, derrame cerebral, convulsiones, alucinaciones, arritmia, hipertemia, paranoia, psicosis, toxicidad en el corazón.
  11. 11. Anfetaminas  Tipo: Estimulante.  Procedimiento de consumo: inyectado, oral, fumada e ingerido.  Efectos: derrame cerebral, convulsiones, irritabilidad, falta de sueño, apetito, riesgo de VIH y hepatitis, presion alta, ansiedad, paranoia, depresion psicosis y pupilas dilatadas.
  12. 12. Hongos  Tipo: Alucinógeno.  Procedimiento de consumo: Tomados con te o masticados.  Efectos: Transpiración y presión elevada, nauseas, alucinaciones extremas las cuales pueden provocar hasta problemas mentales.
  13. 13. Esteroides  Procedimiento de consumo: Oral o inyectado directamente en el musculo.  Efectos: Esterilidad, agresividad, acné, cambios de humor fuertes. Rasgos masculinos en las mujeres y femeninos en los hombres.
  14. 14. Crack  Tipo: Estimulante.  Procedimiento de consumo: Fumado  Efectos: Los mismos efectos de la cocaína.
  15. 15. La drogadicción como enfermedad  La drogadicción es considerada enfermedad, cuando el individuo, que consume las drogas, a involucrado ya su organismo y deja de ser una situación síquica. Además la drogadicción es considerada enfermedad, cuando se necesita un tratamiento para salir de ella, y no puede ser controlada por el drogadicto. La enfermedad puede ser con drogas ilícitas y con fármacos, que en un principio se utilizaron para el tratamiento de otra enfermedad.
  16. 16. Efectos y motivos del consumo de drogas  Los conocimientos acerca de la etiología de la fármaco-dependencias han aumentado mucho en la última década desde múltiples y diferentes puntos de vista. Como todas las enfermedades crónicas, los desordenes por abuso de sustancia constituyen una entidad multideterminada, en la cual podemos distinguir elementos biológicos o hereditarios, psicológicos – conductuales, ambientales o del medioambiente familiar y socioculturales.
  17. 17. ¿Como identificar a un drogadicto?  - Cambios repentinos en la personalidad y en los hábitos. - Exceso de mal humor. Irritabilidad. Susceptibilidad. - Repentina caída en el rendimiento académico o laboral. - Descuido en el aspecto y aseo personal. - Desaparición de objetos de valor o dinero en casa. - Temblores, insomnio, aspecto somnoliento o adormilado, lenguaje incoherente. - Depresión, apatía, desgano, falta de motivación. - Incapacidad de cumplir con las responsabilidades.- - Aislamiento del grupo habitual de amigos. - Hábitos antisociales, como mentir, robar o pelear. - Crisis nerviosas. - Pérdida del apetito.
  18. 18. Consecuencias en el uso de drogas  El consumo de drogas, legales e ilegales, constituye un problema de salud pública muy importante. Los riesgos y daños asociados al consumo varían para cada sustancia. Además, es necesario tener en cuenta las variables personales como el grado de conocimiento o experiencia del usuario, su motivación, etc. y las propiedades específicas de cada droga así como la influencia de los elementos adulterantes. Lo que hace que una adicción sea una adicción nociva es que se vuelve en contra de uno mismo y de los demás. Al principio se obtiene cierta gratificación aparente, igual que con un hábito.
  19. 19. Conclusiones  En conclusión las drogas tanto legales como ilegales son dañinas para la salud ya que todas dañan algún órgano u organismo de nuestro cuerpo.  Además tienen un impacto en nuestra sociedad ya que existen varios problemas familiares a causa de estas, estas mismas son muy fáciles de conseguir ya sea con amigos o familiares.
  20. 20. Presentación echa por:  Raúl Emanuel Meza Rodríguez. Daniel Villa Torres. Juan Antonio Pulido López.

×