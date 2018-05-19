-
Synnopsis :
Revised and enlarged, this handy bestseller is now an even greater value. Thousands of new entries for synonyms, antonyms, and idioms help readers choose their words with real confidence. Alphabetically organized, this is a genuine thesaurus that is authoritative, dependable, and easy to use.
Author : Charlton Laird
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Charlton Laird ( 3? )
