SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
BMW is one of the most admired carmaker in the world. This book covers details of the boardroom drama surrounding the company s acquisition and sale of the British Rover Group and its expansion into selling MINI and Rolls Royce cars. It also takes a look at the Quandt family of Bad Homburg Germany.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : David Kiley
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-3
-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
-Format : E-Books
-Seller information : David Kiley ( 7✮ )
-Link Download : https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=0471269204
