Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Plantation and Best Selling Literature new releases ...
Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature When Caroline Wimbley Levine learns that her mother, Miss Lavi...
Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Dorothea Benton Frank. Narrated By: Susie Breck Pu...
Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Plantation Audio OR Get Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

6 views

Published on

Listen to Plantation and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Plantation Audiobook In Play Store

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature

  1. 1. Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Listen to Plantation and Best Selling Literature new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any Plantation Audiobook In Play Store LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature When Caroline Wimbley Levine learns that her mother, Miss Lavinia, has supposedly gone mad, she leaves the big city bustle of Manhattan and returns to Tall Pines Plantation. Caroline originally left Tall Pines to escape her feisty, eccentric mother and her drunken brother, Trip, but when Miss Lavinia dies, Caroline is forced to come to terms with her family's troubled history as well as her failing relationship with her husband. As Caroline reminisces about her past rebelliousness and her childhood, she realizes that her father's sudden and tragic death many years before served as a catalyst for the family's disintegration. Caroline and Trip also learn that their seemingly selfish and self-assured mother was not so uncaring after all.
  3. 3. Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Written By: Dorothea Benton Frank. Narrated By: Susie Breck Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: March 2006 Duration: 6 hours 4 minutes
  4. 4. Plantation Best Selling Literature | Fiction and Literature Download Full Version Plantation Audio OR Get Now

×