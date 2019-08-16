#1 New York Times bestselling author Robyn Carr delivers a poignant and powerful story about how one woman?s best intentions lead to the worst of situations and how the power of love helps her to heal and ultimately triumph.From the outside looking in, Lauren Delaney has a life to envy?a successful career, a solid marriage to a prominent surgeon and two beautiful daughters who are off to good colleges. But on her twenty-fourth wedding anniversary Lauren makes a decision that will change everything.Lauren won?t pretend things are perfect anymore. She defies the controlling husband who has privately mistreated her throughout their marriage and files for divorce. And as she starts her new life, she meets a kindred spirit?a man who is also struggling with the decision to end his unhappy marriage.But Lauren?s husband wants his ?perfect? life back and his actions are shocking. Facing an uncertain future, Lauren discovers an inner strength she didn?t know she had as she fights for the love

