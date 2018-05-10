Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tipos de Vagina Alguma vez você já teve curiosidade em saber se existem diferentes tipos de vagina? Essa dúvida faz parte ...
O que existe, de fato, são diferentes tipos de vulva, não de vagina. A vulva, com os grandes lábios, pequenos lábios e cli...
Mas enfim, o que é a Vulva? Vulva é a região do corpo que reúne, grandes lábios, pequenos lábios, clitóris, glândulas secr...
Quais são as cores da vulva? A vagina é o orifício, vulva é o conjunto. Então a vulva não segue o padrão de pigmentação do...
Depilação interfere na aparência/beleza da vulva? O monte púbico apresenta variações em relação às cores e características...
Algumas pessoas têm muito pelo e outras não, e podem nascer no monte púbico, nos lábios externos, coxas, barriga e ao redo...
Afinal de contas: existe um tipo de vulva que seja considerada mais bonita? Um estudo encomendado por uma fabricante de br...
No estudo, foram destacados três tipos mais comuns, que são quando: 1. Os grandes lábios se sobrepõem aos pequenos, envolv...
A vulva e a vagina interferem na vida sexual? A vida sexual sofre alteração com essas variações nas características física...
  1. 1. Tipos de Vagina Alguma vez você já teve curiosidade em saber se existem diferentes tipos de vagina? Essa dúvida faz parte dos questionamentos de muitas mulheres, por acharem que sua região íntima é diferente daquelas que vemos em revistas e filmes. O primeiro ponto importante a ser esclarecido é saber o que é vulva e o que é vagina. Você sabe? É comum essa confusão. Vagina: é somente o maior orifício/círculo azul que você vai ver na foto abaixo. Vulva: é o conjunto de tudo o que você estará vendo na foto abaixo. Veja que a vagina está localizada, com outros órgãos, dentro da vulva. Ilustração: Soraia Piva / Estado de Minas / Diários Associados (D.A.) Press
  2. 2. O que existe, de fato, são diferentes tipos de vulva, não de vagina. A vulva, com os grandes lábios, pequenos lábios e clitóris, tem suas variações segundo características genéticas e também variações influenciadas por sua formação corporal. O assunto já foi até tema de exposição, com mais de 400 imagens obtidas em molde de gesso, aonde o artista plástico britânico Jamie McCartney criou a obra “Great Wall of Vagina” expôs os detalhes e inconstâncias nas vulvas encontradas. Veja na foto abaixo diferentes tipos de vulva. Great Wall of Vagina (Jamie McCartney)
  3. 3. Mas enfim, o que é a Vulva? Vulva é a região do corpo que reúne, grandes lábios, pequenos lábios, clitóris, glândulas secretoras de lubrificação e a vagina é só um dos orifícios dentro da vulva. A vulva então corresponde ao conjunto dos órgãos genitais femininos que se localizam totalmente no exterior do organismo e que são visíveis a olho nu. Qual o tamanho médio de uma vagina, tem uma medida? A vagina sofre alteração no seu tamanho de acordo com sua sensibilidade: se está relaxada, varia de 5cm a 8cm de comprimento, mas, quando excitada, se expande e pode chegar até dez vezes seu tamanho em repouso. Este é um artifício do corpo para receber diferentes tamanhos de pênis e, na hora do parto, permitir a passagem do feto. Mas o tamanho das vaginas varia de pessoa para pessoa, assim como o pênis no homem. O importante é saber que nos cinco centímetros inicias estão localizadas as principais terminações nervosas e é possível explorar ao máximo essa região. Leia também:  Odor vaginal: Como eliminar o cheiro da vagina e mantê- la saudável  Vagina inchada depois do sexo, o que pode ser?
  4. 4. Quais são as cores da vulva? A vagina é o orifício, vulva é o conjunto. Então a vulva não segue o padrão de pigmentação do resto do corpo. Independentemente da sua etnia, você pode ter a vulva meio marrom, roxa ou mesmo clarinha. Além disso, os pequenos lábios genitais podem ter uma coloração diferente da parte externa, e serem mais pálidos ou mais escuros que o resto. A coloração também muda com o passar dos anos, isso ocorre pela ação dos hormônios, que estimulam a produção de melanina nessa região. Se você comparar sua vulva ao longo da vida, vai perceber que durante infância e na velhice, a vulva é menos escura, já durante a idade fértil ela escurece, e na gestação escurece ainda mais.
  5. 5. Depilação interfere na aparência/beleza da vulva? O monte púbico apresenta variações em relação às cores e características dos pelos, e existem para proteger a vulva e a vagina.
  6. 6. Algumas pessoas têm muito pelo e outras não, e podem nascer no monte púbico, nos lábios externos, coxas, barriga e ao redor do seu bumbum. Depilação integral: Se você optar pela depilação integral, vai visualizar seus lábios e ter uma percepção diferente dessa região, que fica mais sensível e exposta. Muitos ginecologistas não recomendam essa remoção total, para manter essa proteção natural da vulva. Mas é uma questão de estética e comodidade. Esta opção também não é “mais higiênica”, ao contrário do que se possa pensar, pois a depilação integral pode ocasionar feridas microscópicas na pele que favorecem a entrada de germes e o surgimento de infecções.
  7. 7. Afinal de contas: existe um tipo de vulva que seja considerada mais bonita? Um estudo encomendado por uma fabricante de brinquedos sexuais, denominado “The Vulva Paper”, tinha como objetivo descrever os tipos de vulva e analisar qual seria a mais bonita.
  8. 8. No estudo, foram destacados três tipos mais comuns, que são quando: 1. Os grandes lábios se sobrepõem aos pequenos, envolvendo toda a vulva externamente; 2. Quando os pequenos lábios se encontram projetados sobre os grandes, aparecendo quando a mesma se encontra fechada; 3. Quando o clitóris se projeta acima dos grandes lábios, aparecendo externamente. Será que vale a pena ficar comparando? A comparação das diferentes vulvas para criar um padrão de beleza, traz desconforto e transtorno, pois isso é impossível. Como não há um padrão para descrever qual vulva é a mais ou a menos bela, nem vale a preocupação em torno da aparência. Curta seu corpo como ele é e faça de suas características únicas pontos positivos de atração sexual. Na verdade, sua única preocupação deve ser em busca de uma vulva saudável.
  A vulva e a vagina interferem na vida sexual? A vida sexual sofre alteração com essas variações nas características físicas? Sim e não. Se não houver constrangimento ou repulsa, não afeta a vida sexual. Mas se a aparência te incomoda, há técnicas cirúrgicas para adequação estética. De acordo com dados de 2016 da Sociedade Internacional de Cirurgia Plástica, o Brasil é o país aonde se realiza o maior número de cirurgias estéticas na região íntima, totalizando mais de 30 mil operações se somarmos a labioplastia e o rejuvenescimento vaginal. Com esse dado, já podemos imaginar o quanto a mulher brasileira valoriza a aparência dessa área. Se você tem dúvidas quanto a este assunto, se desejar falar ou entender melhor como funciona seu corpo, fique à vontade para falar conosco.
