Social Media
Jun. 22, 2021

Monitoramento de mídias sociais (Social Listening)

Material padrão para apresentações

Monitoramento de mídias sociais (Social Listening)

  1. 1. monitoramento de redes sociais Mari Ferreira
  2. 2. raio-x ● nome: mariana ferreira ● idade: 34 anos ● formação: publicitária pela Ucsal (2011) ● experiência: 10 anos ● trabalha: Prefeitura de Salvador ● onde trabalhou: Newtab/Ideia3, Com Inteligência Digital/Engenhonovo, núcleo digital de monitoramento do Gov. da Bahia e atualmente núcleo digital da Prefeitura de Salvador. ● quem já atendi: Unifacs, IEL, Viabahia, O Boticário (regional), Vereador Paulo Câmara, Governo da Bahia, Prefeitura de Salvador, além das Campanhas Presidencial da Dilma (2014) e Governo de Roraima (2018).
  3. 3. PORTFOLIO Análises: - manual - ferramenta paga - ferramenta gratuita
  4. 4. POSSIBILIDADES ● percepção de imagem ● gerenciamento de crise ● produção de estudos ● identiﬁcação de públicos ● real time marketing fonte: trampos
  5. 5. POSSIBILIDADES ● embasar planejamentos e concorrências ● gerar insights para produção de conteúdo ● gerar insights para desenvolvimento de produtos e campanhas fonte: trampos
  6. 6. ferramentas ● Pagas (scup, stiligue, vtracker, brandwatch) ● Gratuitas (netlytics, trends google, google alertas, facebook audience) PLENO PARCIAL BUSCAS ILIMITADAS LIMITE DE REDES RELATÓRIO RECURSOS AVANÇADOS
  7. 7. Desaﬁos ● Restrições API (grupo Facebook - Instagram e Facebook) ● Custo das ferramentas ● Pouco conhecimento do mercado ● Circulação de mensagens em aplicativos de conversas privadas (whatsapp)
  8. 8. dicas ● planejamento das buscas ● estar ligado aos assuntos do dia (Twitter) ● não se limitar às ferramentas ● Pesquisar sempre
  9. 9. referências ● Ibpad (Tarcízio Silva) ● Insightee (Pedro Meirelles) fonte: Insigthee fonte: IBPAD fonte: Insigthee

