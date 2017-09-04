PT. FAREZ Pengiriman Barang Aktifitas Dokumen PIC Keterangan Sales Order Picker Admin Mengajukan pemesanan barang kepada p...
Penyimpanan Barang Aktifitas Dokumen PIC Keterangan Checker Picker Checker Checker Checker menerima barang sesuai daftar p...
Penerimaan Barang Aktifitas Dokumen PIC Keterangan Checker Driver Quality Control Admin Memeriksa dan mengecek Dokumen yan...
1. Tujuan SOP Menetapkan kebijakan dan prosedur sederhana bagi pelaksanaan pekerjaan di dalam Gudang yang efisien dan efek...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sop PT.Farez

13 views

Published on

Menetapkan kebijakan dan prosedur sederhana bagi pelaksanaan pekerjaan di dalam Gudang yang efisien dan efektif

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sop PT.Farez

  1. 1. PT. FAREZ Pengiriman Barang Aktifitas Dokumen PIC Keterangan Sales Order Picker Admin Mengajukan pemesanan barang kepada pihak gudang Mengambil barang dan menyiapkan barang yang hendak di kirim atau telah di pesan oleh klien Membuat laporan pengeluaran barang yang akan di keluarkan. PROSEDUR KERJA Prosedur Pengiriman,Penyimpanan dan Penerimaan Doc No : PR / PUR / 01 Revisison : 01 Effective Data : DD/MM/YYYY Page : 1 / 3 Mulai Input data pengeluaran Barang Sesuai /tidak? Barang dikirim Dokumen Pengajuan Stoke Order Surat jalan Mengajukan pemesanan barang Persiapan Barang Mengeluarkan Barang Selesai
  2. 2. Penyimpanan Barang Aktifitas Dokumen PIC Keterangan Checker Picker Checker Checker Checker menerima barang sesuai daftar pengiriman barang yang akan diterima pada saat barang datang Picker menyimpan barang sesuai berkas dan klarifikasi agar barang tersusun dengan baik Mengecek stoke opname secara berkala disesuaikan berdasarkan sistem agar mengetahui barang yang ada di gudang Mulai Cek stoke opname secara berkala dan disesuaikan berdasarkan sistem Sesuai /tidak? Tetap di Simpan Stoke Take Menerima barang sesuai daftar penerimaan barang Proses penyimpanan barang sesuai berkas dan klarifikasi Selesai Mencocokan dan mengecek karakteristik barang Simpan Tempat Khusus
  3. 3. Penerimaan Barang Aktifitas Dokumen PIC Keterangan Checker Driver Quality Control Admin Memeriksa dan mengecek Dokumen yang masuk Sebagai pengemudi sekaligus menjadi manual material handling Pengelolaan kualitas dalam satu proses produksi Membuat laporan- laporan barang yang akan di beri Pengkodean (Barcode) Mulai Pemeriksaan jumlah dari kualitas barang Sesuai /tidak? Membuat laporan pengecekan barang dan pengkodean Packing List Pengecekan Dokumen Bongkar muat Barang Selesai Kembalik an ke supplier Surat jalan COA
  4. 4. 1. Tujuan SOP Menetapkan kebijakan dan prosedur sederhana bagi pelaksanaan pekerjaan di dalam Gudang yang efisien dan efektif 2. Ruang Lingkup Prosedur ini mencakup aktivitas proses pengiriman barang, penerimaan barang, dan penyimpanan barang. 3. Tanggung Jawab Distribution manager dan Warehouse bertanggung jawab atas proses pengiriman barang, penerimaan barang, dan penyimpanan barang.

×