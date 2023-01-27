Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

theme.json in classic themes.pptx

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Interacting with the WP REST API
Interacting with the WP REST API
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Developing Blocks without React - Attributes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
Create Block Theme Part 1.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
Developing Blocks without React - Part 2
Jonathan Bossenger
Developing Blocks without React - Part 2.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
Developing Blocks without React - Part 1
Jonathan Bossenger
Using Block Template Parts in Classic Themes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
The WordPress Template Hierarchy.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
Global Styles Variations in Block Themes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
1 of 3 Ad

theme.json in classic themes.pptx

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

The theme.json is a file that allows block theme developers to control the settings and styles of the blocks in the Editor.

In this video, you're going learn what happens when you add a theme.json file to a classic theme.

The theme.json is a file that allows block theme developers to control the settings and styles of the blocks in the Editor.

In this video, you're going learn what happens when you add a theme.json file to a classic theme.

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

Interacting with the WP REST API
Jonathan Bossenger
31 views
9 slides
Using the WP REST API
Jonathan Bossenger
44 views
9 slides
Introduction to theme.json
Jonathan Bossenger
6 views
3 slides
WordPress Plugin Security
Jonathan Bossenger
52 views
9 slides
Create Block Theme - Fonts
Jonathan Bossenger
10 views
2 slides
Developing Blocks without React - Block Supports.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
22 views
9 slides
WordPress theme template tour
Jonathan Bossenger
11 views
8 slides
Developing Blocks without React - Controls.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
22 views
11 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Jonathan Bossenger (20)

Developing Blocks without React - Attributes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
28 views
Create Block Theme Part 1.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
11 views
Developing Blocks without React - Part 2
Jonathan Bossenger
16 views
Developing Blocks without React - Part 2.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
16 views
Developing Blocks without React - Part 1
Jonathan Bossenger
65 views
Using Block Template Parts in Classic Themes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
11 views
The WordPress Template Hierarchy.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
10 views
Global Styles Variations in Block Themes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
22 views
Using Block Patterns in your Block Theme.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
16 views
Creating Custom Templates and Template Parts
Jonathan Bossenger
72 views
Let's code! Creating your Primary Templates in the Editor.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
65 views
Using Block Attributes to Enable User Editing
Jonathan Bossenger
13 views
Let's code! What Happens When You Make Theme Changes
Jonathan Bossenger
16 views
Styling your WordPress Blocks
Jonathan Bossenger
19 views
Adding Block Support to an Existing Shortcode Plugin
Jonathan Bossenger
10 views
Let's code! Diving into theme.json
Jonathan Bossenger
54 views
Let's code! Converting a Shortcode into a Block
Jonathan Bossenger
13 views
Using Create Block Theme
Jonathan Bossenger
25 views
Using the create-block Tool
Jonathan Bossenger
13 views
Let's code! Creating your first WordPress Child Theme.pdf
Jonathan Bossenger
52 views
Developing Blocks without React - Attributes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
28 views
11 slides
Create Block Theme Part 1.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
11 views
2 slides
Developing Blocks without React - Part 2
Jonathan Bossenger
16 views
11 slides
Developing Blocks without React - Part 2.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
16 views
11 slides
Developing Blocks without React - Part 1
Jonathan Bossenger
65 views
12 slides
Using Block Template Parts in Classic Themes.pptx
Jonathan Bossenger
11 views
2 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Dev Dives 1 Building end-to-end automation for expense reports.pdf
Cristina Vidu
0 views
Introduction to ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes
0 views
INTERNSHIP FINAL PPT.pptx
ShabariPrakash
0 views
Module2.pdf
ssuser862416
0 views
ProCon P14E PH Sensor .pdf
greg593545
0 views
Ethics presentation.pptx
DureKamlaSiddiqui
0 views
MIDAS - Room Booking & Resource Scheduling Software - User Manual v4.32
MIDAS
0 views
CS101-Topic 4.ppt
HamzaRamzan25
0 views
Adaptive Control.pptx
SharanrajK22MMT1003
0 views
Analyt_SMM_Plan_Nov12_1080 x 1080.pdf
Analyt Solutions
0 views
Dynamic feature selection for spam detection (1).pptx
RivikaJain
0 views
Exploring the power of OpenTelemetry on Kubernetes
Red Hat Developers
0 views
IDS_WK_Arsalan.pptx
askaripayalo
0 views
CS101-Topic 46.ppt
HamzaRamzan25
0 views
OM023460_mmWave Market Outlook and Trends.pptx
KedarThakar3
0 views
Module1.pdf
ssuser862416
0 views
CS101-Topic 1.ppt
HamzaRamzan25
0 views
How to create a test strategy.pptx
tmbekwa756
0 views
VanPow UPS Systems.pdf
Raptor Power Systems
0 views
How to test an AI application
Kari Kakkonen
0 views
Dev Dives 1 Building end-to-end automation for expense reports.pdf
Cristina Vidu
0 views
14 slides
Introduction to ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes
0 views
32 slides
INTERNSHIP FINAL PPT.pptx
ShabariPrakash
0 views
11 slides
Module2.pdf
ssuser862416
0 views
26 slides
ProCon P14E PH Sensor .pdf
greg593545
0 views
6 slides
Ethics presentation.pptx
DureKamlaSiddiqui
0 views
7 slides
Advertisement

theme.json in classic themes.pptx

  1. 1. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Jonathan Bossenger theme.json in classic themes Learn.WordPress.org
  2. 2. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Learn.WordPress.org What you will learn 1. What happens when you add theme.json to a classic theme?
  3. 3. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Learn.WordPress.org What is theme.json? theme.json allows theme developers to control the settings & styles of blocks in the Editor

Editor's Notes

  • TITLE SLIDE: Make a copy of this presentation to your Google Drive, and edit to replace with your details.
  • TITLE SLIDE: Make a copy of this presentation to your Google Drive, and edit to replace with your details.
  • TITLE SLIDE: Make a copy of this presentation to your Google Drive, and edit to replace with your details.

×