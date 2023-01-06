Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to theme.json

Jan. 06, 2023
Introduction to theme.json

Jan. 06, 2023
Introduced in WordPress 5.8, the theme.json file allows block theme developers to control the settings and styles of the blocks in the Editor.

In this video tutorial, you will be introduced to the theme.json file, how it works, and how you can control these settings and styles.

Introduction to theme.json

  1. 1. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Jonathan Bossenger Introduction to theme.json Learn.WordPress.org
  2. 2. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Learn.WordPress.org What you will learn 1. What is theme.json? 2. How to use theme.json in your WordPress block theme.
  3. 3. Confidential Customized for Lorem Ipsum LLC Version 1.0 Learn.WordPress.org What is theme.json? theme.json allows theme developers to control the settings & styles of blocks in the Editor

