Introduction to theme.json

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Introduced in WordPress 5.8, the theme.json file allows block theme developers to control the settings and styles of the blocks in the Editor.
In this video tutorial, you will be introduced to the theme.json file, how it works, and how you can control these settings and styles.
Introduced in WordPress 5.8, the theme.json file allows block theme developers to control the settings and styles of the blocks in the Editor.
In this video tutorial, you will be introduced to the theme.json file, how it works, and how you can control these settings and styles.