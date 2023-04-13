Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creating a WordPress multisite network

Apr. 13, 2023
Creating a WordPress multisite network

Apr. 13, 2023
A multisite network can be very similar to your own personal version of WordPress.com. End users of your network can create their own sites on demand, or you can create a multisite network in which only you, the administrator, can add new sites. In this session, you'll learn about creating a multisite network, as well as walk through the steps to setting one up.

Creating a WordPress multisite network

  1. 1. Jonathan Bossenger Let’s Code: Learn.WordPress.org Creating a WordPress Multisite Network
  2. 2. 2 👋🏽 Welcome! As you join, please make sure you have your local development environment ready: • A local WordPress installation • A code editor like VSCode or Sublime Then, let everyone know in the chat where you’re joining us from… Hello! ○ My name is Jonathan Bossenger ○ From Cape Town, South Africa ○ Developer educator at Automattic ○ Sponsored to work with the Training Team ○ jonathanbossenger.com
  3. 3. Learn.WordPress.org Let's code! Creating a WordPress Multisite Network Jonathan Bossenger
  4. 4. Announcements ○ Welcome, and thank you to Thelma for co-hosting. ○ Please let me know if you can’t see this slide! ○ We are presenting in focus mode, but please feel free to enable your video. ○ You are welcome to ask questions. ○ You are welcome to post questions in the chat, or unmute to ask questions.
  5. 5. Announcements ○ Make sure your local install is ready ○ If I am going too fast, please let me know! ○ We will be posting this session to https://wordpress.tv/ afterwards ○ For more WordPress focused content please visit https://learn.wordpress.org/
  6. 6. Learning Outcomes 1. What is a multisite network? 2. Why use a multisite network? 3. Some examples of multisite networks. 4. How to set up a multisite network
  7. 7. What is a multisite network? 1. https://wordpress.org/documentation/article/create-a-network/ 2. https://wordpress.org/documentation/article/before-you-create-a-network/
  8. 8. Why use a multisite network? 1. When you have a number of sites that are similar in nature, but that need to be kept separate from each other. 2. When you have a group of sites that need to be managed by one person, but you need control over which users can access specific sites. 3. When you have a number of sites that belong to the same organization.
  9. 9. Some examples of multisite networks. 1. https://www.asu.edu/academics/colleges-schools 2. https://www.urbanjustice.org/our-projects/ 3. https://make.wordpress.org/
  10. 10. Setting up a multisite network 1. Web host support (examples) • https://world.siteground.com/kb/how_can_i_install_wordpress_mu_multi_user/ • https://kinsta.com/blog/wordpress-multisite/#activate 2. Local development environment (examples) • https://localwp.com/help-docs/advanced/wordpress-multisite-with-local/ • https://kinsta.com/knowledgebase/devkinsta/subdomain-multisite/
  11. 11. Manual setup steps 1. Ability to edit WordPress files 2. .htaccess support 3. (optional) Subdomain support
  12. 12. 12 Let’s code.
  13. 13. Resources ○ https://wordpress.org/documentation/article/create-a-network/ ○ https://wordpress.org/documentation/article/before-you-create-a-network/

