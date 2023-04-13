Creating a WordPress multisite network

Check these out next
A multisite network can be very similar to your own personal version of WordPress.com. End users of your network can create their own sites on demand, or you can create a multisite network in which only you, the administrator, can add new sites. In this session, you'll learn about creating a multisite network, as well as walk through the steps to setting one up.
A multisite network can be very similar to your own personal version of WordPress.com. End users of your network can create their own sites on demand, or you can create a multisite network in which only you, the administrator, can add new sites. In this session, you'll learn about creating a multisite network, as well as walk through the steps to setting one up.