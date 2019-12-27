Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Culturize Audiobook download | Culturize Audiobook fre...
Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Average schools don't inspire greatness-and greatness ...
Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Written By: Jimmy Casas. Narrated By: Jimmy Casas Publ...
Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Download Full Version Culturize Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android

4 views

Published on

Culturize Audiobook download | Culturize Audiobook free | Culturize Audiobook for android

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android

  1. 1. Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Culturize Audiobook download | Culturize Audiobook free | Culturize Audiobook for android LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Average schools don't inspire greatness-and greatness is what our world needs if we are going to produce world- changing learners. In Culturize, author and education leader Jimmy Casas shares insights into what it takes to cultivate a community of learners who embody the innately human traits our world desperately needs, such as kindness, honesty, and compassion. His stories reveal how these 'soft skills' can be honed while meeting and exceeding academic standards of twenty-first-century learning. You'll learn . . . ● How to reach those who seem unreachable ● What to do when students disengage or drop out of school ● How to ensure your learners feel cared for and empowered ● How to create an environment where all learners are challenged and inspired to be their best
  3. 3. Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Written By: Jimmy Casas. Narrated By: Jimmy Casas Publisher: Tantor Media Date: June 2018 Duration: 5 hours 11 minutes
  4. 4. Culturize Audiobook download free | Culturize Audiobook for android Download Full Version Culturize Audio OR Listen now

×