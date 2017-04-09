Iniciación a los Procesos y Proyectos I Actividad número 1 Principales movimientos de las Vanguardias
Cubismo Artista: El Español Pablo Picasso Retrato de Ambroise Vollard, 1910
Artista: El Francés Georges Braque L'atelier au vase noir, 1938
Artista: El Español Juan Gris Tablero de ajedrez, vidrio y plato, 1917
El movimiento cubista El Cubismo fue un movimiento artístico geometrías que nació en Francia y floreció en los años de 190...
Futurismo Artista: Umberto Boccioni La città che sale, 1910
Artista: El Italiano Luigi De Giudici Deconstruction of Woman, 1912
Artista: La Rusa Natalia Goncharova El Ciclista, 1912
El movimiento Futurístico El Futurismo nació en Italia en el siglo XX. Los artistas introdujeron con su arte un interés id...
Constructivismo Artista: Vadim Meller The Monk, 1920
Artista: El Ruso Vladimir Tatlin El Monumento a la Tercera Internacional, 1920
Artista: Alexander Rodchenko Advertising poster for the state airline Dobrolet,1923
El movimiento artístico del constructivismo Este fue un movimiento artístico y arquitectónico que surgió en Rusia en 1914,...
Suprematismo Artista: El Ruso Kazimir Malevich CABEZA DE UN CAMPESINO (1930)
Artista: La Rusa Olga Rozanova Vuelo de un avión, 1916
Artista: La Rusa Nadezhda Udaltsova Three figures, 1914
El movimiento del Suprematismo El suprematismo fue un movimiento que surgió en Rusia en 1915 y estaba enfocado en la aplic...
Dadaísmo Artista: El Austriaco Raoul Hausmann El Espíritu de Nuestra Era, 1919
Artista: La Alemana Hannah Höch 'Incision With The Dada Kitchen Knife Through Germany's Last Weimar Beer Belly Cultural Ep...
Artista: El Francés Marcel Duchamp Fountain, 1917
El movimiento del Dadaísmo Influenciado por otros movimientos, el dadaísmo surgió en Suiza en 1916. Este fue un movimiento...
Neo-plasticismo Artista: De los países bajos Piet Mondrian Broadway Boogie-Woogie, 1942
Artista: La Británica Marlow Moss White, Black, Yellow and Blue, 1954
Artista: El Británico Ben Nicholson First abstract painting, Chelsea, 1924
El movimiento del Neo-plasticismo El Neo-plasticismo fue un movimiento renovador y artístico impulsado en 1917 en Holanda....
Bauhaus Artista: El Aleman Walter Gropius Monument to the March Dead, 1921
Artista: El Ruso Wassily Kandinsky Swinging Schaukeln, 1925
Artista: El Austriaco Herbert Bayer Self-Portrait, 1932
El movimiento del Bauhaus Fue fundado en Alemania en 1919 como la intensión de fusionar las artes, las artesanías, el dise...
Surrealismo Artista: El Español Salvador Dalí The Persistence of Memory, 1931
Artista: El Suizo Jean Arp Pájaros en un acuario, 1920
Artista: El Alemán Max Ernst Ubu Imperator, 1923
El movimiento del Surrealismo Naciendo en Francia en los 1920’s, este fue un movimiento cultural artístico, poético y lite...
Fuente: Butler K. (2013), Georges Braque and the Cubist Still Life, 1928 -1945, New York, Prestel. Brettell R. (1999) Mode...
  1. 1. Iniciación a los Procesos y Proyectos I Actividad número 1 Principales movimientos de las Vanguardias
  2. 2. Cubismo Artista: El Español Pablo Picasso Retrato de Ambroise Vollard, 1910
  3. 3. Artista: El Francés Georges Braque L'atelier au vase noir, 1938
  4. 4. Artista: El Español Juan Gris Tablero de ajedrez, vidrio y plato, 1917
  5. 5. El movimiento cubista El Cubismo fue un movimiento artístico geometrías que nació en Francia y floreció en los años de 1907 y 1914. Este movimiento fue reconocido como una gran invención del siglo XX que se propagó a nivel mundial, influenciando no solo artistas en su tiempo, pero también los artistas del futuro.
  6. 6. Futurismo Artista: Umberto Boccioni La città che sale, 1910
  7. 7. Artista: El Italiano Luigi De Giudici Deconstruction of Woman, 1912
  8. 8. Artista: La Rusa Natalia Goncharova El Ciclista, 1912
  9. 9. El movimiento Futurístico El Futurismo nació en Italia en el siglo XX. Los artistas introdujeron con su arte un interés ideológico que afectó profundamente no solo la cultura pero también los comportamientos sociales. Sus temas fueron la velocidad y potencia de las máquinas, la industrialización y las guerras.
  10. 10. Constructivismo Artista: Vadim Meller The Monk, 1920
  11. 11. Artista: El Ruso Vladimir Tatlin El Monumento a la Tercera Internacional, 1920
  12. 12. Artista: Alexander Rodchenko Advertising poster for the state airline Dobrolet,1923
  13. 13. El movimiento artístico del constructivismo Este fue un movimiento artístico y arquitectónico que surgió en Rusia en 1914, ejerciendo una importante influencia en el arte Europeo. Como su mismo nombre los describe, el constructivismo se relaciona con la construcción de esculturas abstractas con una diversidad de materiales.
  14. 14. Suprematismo Artista: El Ruso Kazimir Malevich CABEZA DE UN CAMPESINO (1930)
  15. 15. Artista: La Rusa Olga Rozanova Vuelo de un avión, 1916
  16. 16. Artista: La Rusa Nadezhda Udaltsova Three figures, 1914
  17. 17. El movimiento del Suprematismo El suprematismo fue un movimiento que surgió en Rusia en 1915 y estaba enfocado en la aplicación de formas geometrías básicas. Este movimiento declaró una ruptura con los modos tradicionales de representación para adoptar un arte expresivo y creativo.
  18. 18. Dadaísmo Artista: El Austriaco Raoul Hausmann El Espíritu de Nuestra Era, 1919
  19. 19. Artista: La Alemana Hannah Höch 'Incision With The Dada Kitchen Knife Through Germany's Last Weimar Beer Belly Cultural Epoch, 1919
  20. 20. Artista: El Francés Marcel Duchamp Fountain, 1917
  21. 21. El movimiento del Dadaísmo Influenciado por otros movimientos, el dadaísmo surgió en Suiza en 1916. Este fue un movimiento muy diverso, desde el arte, la fotografía, la pintura, hasta la poesía. El dadaísmo resulto ser una poderosa influencia para los artistas quienes se burlaban de actitudes materialistas y nacionalistas.
  22. 22. Neo-plasticismo Artista: De los países bajos Piet Mondrian Broadway Boogie-Woogie, 1942
  23. 23. Artista: La Británica Marlow Moss White, Black, Yellow and Blue, 1954
  24. 24. Artista: El Británico Ben Nicholson First abstract painting, Chelsea, 1924
  25. 25. El movimiento del Neo-plasticismo El Neo-plasticismo fue un movimiento renovador y artístico impulsado en 1917 en Holanda. El Neo-plasticismo es un arte abstracto que utiliza líneas horizontales, verticales en conjunto con una variedad de colores, formas y niveles con el objetivo de producir una obra de arte harmoniosa.
  26. 26. Bauhaus Artista: El Aleman Walter Gropius Monument to the March Dead, 1921
  27. 27. Artista: El Ruso Wassily Kandinsky Swinging Schaukeln, 1925
  28. 28. Artista: El Austriaco Herbert Bayer Self-Portrait, 1932
  29. 29. El movimiento del Bauhaus Fue fundado en Alemania en 1919 como la intensión de fusionar las artes, las artesanías, el diseño y la arquitectura con las necesidades del individuo. Hoy en día este moviendo es considerado como la casa del arte moderno clásico en todos los campos de la liberales y las artes Aplicadas.
  30. 30. Surrealismo Artista: El Español Salvador Dalí The Persistence of Memory, 1931
  31. 31. Artista: El Suizo Jean Arp Pájaros en un acuario, 1920
  32. 32. Artista: El Alemán Max Ernst Ubu Imperator, 1923
  33. 33. El movimiento del Surrealismo Naciendo en Francia en los 1920’s, este fue un movimiento cultural artístico, poético y literario que buscaba mezclar la imaginación y lo irreal con lo real. El Surrealismo se esparció en el mundo entero, afectando la música, las artes visuales y la literatura.
  34. 34. Fuente: Butler K. (2013), Georges Braque and the Cubist Still Life, 1928 -1945, New York, Prestel. Brettell R. (1999) Modern Art, 1851-1929: Capitalism and Representation, Oxford, Oxford University Press. Browning H. y Selz P. (1968) Theories of Modern Art: A Source Book by Artists and Critics, United States, University and California Press. Jackson R. y Brownbridge S. (2005) Juan Gris, Ediciones, Barcelona, Poligrafa edición. Huggins M. Y O'Mahony M. (2012) The visual in sport, Canada, Routledge. Ureña G. (1982) Las vanguardias artísticas en la postguerra española, 1940-1959, España, Istmo.

