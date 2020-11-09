Telepatía teconológica - Experimento imaginario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w GRUPO DE INVESTIGACION Jonathan Marrujo
  2. 2. Determinar estados mentales a través de las señales neurales asociadas 2UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w Este reciente campo de estudio en neurociencia cognitiva ha dado emergencia a un programa de investigación, el cual, desde una perspectiva teórica, refiere a un mecanismo funcional que opera posibilitando la traducción del pensamiento en un formato de salida significativo (texto, imágenes, etc.). Este esta orientado al desarrollo de interfaces cerebro-máquina, cuyo propósito radica en revelar contenidos mentales en tiempo real a partir de la decodificación de los procesos neurales subyacentes
  3. 3. 3UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w MARCO TEORICO # Introducción a la telepatía tecnológica: Decodificar las señales neurales asociadas y su posterior encodificación
  4. 4. Decodificar las señales neurales asociadas y su posterior encodificación 4UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w Básicamente se trata de diseñar sistemas orientados a decodificar, a modo de entrada, los sustratos neuronales de determinados estados mentales, luego analizarlos, para, finalmente, poder presentarlos en dispositivos de salida bajo formatos diversos (visual, textual, auditivo o mixto)
  5. 5. Decodificar las señales neurales asociadas y su posterior encodificación 5UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w Actividad mental Decodificación neural Análisis neural Transducción Se distingue entre dos modos de telepatía; actualmente los intentos de lectura del pensamiento se centran en pensamientos o intenciones conscientes (activa), la imposibilidad de leer estados mentales inconscientes es puramente técnica (pasiva).
  6. 6. Decodificar las señales neurales asociadas y su posterior encodificación 6UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w El sujeto se concentra voluntariamente en pos de transmitir sus estados mentales, para lo cual puede utilizar el lenguaje natural o desarrollar un alfabeto artificial de escritura mental decodificable por el sistema tecnológico. El sistema tecnológico decodifica los estados mentales de un sujeto, que aunque coopera con la experiencia, no se concentra en emitirlos (la tecnología activa se presenta como punto de partida para alcanzar la meta de la tecnología pasiva).
  7. 7. 7UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w EXPERIMENTO IMAGINARIO # Experimento imaginario en neurotecnología cognitiva: Dispositivo de lectura de la mente
  8. 8. Neurotecnología cognitiva: Dispositivo de lectura de la mente 8UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w Doctora en psicología, miembro del grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamiento, participo como colaboradora en el desarrollo de un lenguaje artificial mental y en su perfeccionamiento. Seleccionada de un grupo de 25 personas con el mayor puntaje (porcentaje de acierto en los test evaluados). Atención 86% Concentración 91% Coeficiente intelectual 97% Aprendizaje 93% Memoria 99%
  9. 9. Neurotecnología cognitiva: Dispositivo de lectura de la mente 9UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w • Se desarrollo un sofisticado sistema FRMI portable, capaz de identificar estados mentales discretos tales como pensar en una u otra letra del abecedario. • Al desarrollarse alfabetos mentales se logró realizar actos comunicativos de telepatía activa. • Una participante del equipo ha aprendido un alfabeto mental determinado. • Esto le permite escribir mentalmente y proyectar el resultado en una pantalla.
  10. 10. Neurotecnología cognitiva: Dispositivo de lectura de la mente 10UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w • Inesperadamente fue victima de un accidente a partir del cual se sumió en un síndrome de enclaustramiento total. • Permanece consciente y lúcida y con su sistema sensorial intacto, lo cual, por ende, le permite comprender el lenguaje hablado y escrito. • Un observador externo puede realizar preguntas que “ella" es capaz de responder escribiendo mentalmente sus respuestas sobre el dispositivo artificial.
  11. 11. 11UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w PROCESO DE APRENDIZAJE # Problema encuadrable dentro de la neuro – telepatía: Especulaciones sobre un lenguaje sin palabras
  12. 12. Neurotecnología cognitiva: Un lenguaje sin palabras 12UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w Un sistema fRMI monitorea la actividad consciente de un sujeto mientras este piensa las letras del abecedario según una colección de imágenes que guían el proceso. El sujeto ofrece un feedback al sistema de acuerdo al grado de concordancia entre la letra pensada y la mostrada. El sistema aprende a relacionar las señales neurales asociadas por cada letra y envía una señal amplificada al monitor. Una red neural computa los ajustes necesarios , la secuencia se repite hasta que se produce una correspondencia entre el pensamiento
  13. 13. Neurotecnología cognitiva: Un lenguaje sin palabras 13UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug sep oct nov dec 97% de correspondencia 22% - antes del feedback 58% del abecedario asociado 65% corresponde a la neurología subyacente
  14. 14. 14UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w LINEA DE TIEMPO # Experimento imaginario de la comunicación con una mente enclaustrada.
  15. 15. 15UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w Experimento imaginario de la comunicación con una mente enclaustrada INICIO 1er evento Desarrollo de un sofisticado sistema fMRI portable 3er evento Aprendizaje del alfabeto mediante el uso de la interfaz 2do evento Alfabeto mental para actos comunicativos 4to evento La participante domina la escritura mental artificial
  16. 16. 16UBACyT – Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamientof w Experimento imaginario de la comunicación con una mente enclaustrada FIN 8vo evento Es posible la comunicación a través de la interfaz Acontece un fatídico accidente a la participante 5to evento 6to evento Se sume en el síndrome de enclaustramiento 7mo evento Consciente, lucida y con el sistema sensorial intacto
  17. 17. Grupo de investigación sobre lectura artificial del pensamiento fede1234@gmail.com www.facebook.com/groups/894721020557768/ www.lectordelamente.wikispaces.com 4952-5481 4952-5490 INSTITUTO DE INVESTIGACIONES - FACULTAD DE PSICOLOGÍA Gral. Juan Lavalle 2353, CABA
  18. 18. GRACIAS ATENCION POR SU

