read online BRS Pediatrics Pdf books

Now featuring more than 400 board-style questions with complete answers and explanations, BSR Pediatrics, Second Edition prepares medical students for success in pediatric rotations, shelf exams, and the UMSLE Step 2 with a comprehensive overview of general and subspecialty pediatrics presented in the popular Board Review Series outline format. Concise descriptions, clinical correlations, numerous figures, and nearly 100 tables detail the essentials of pediatrics, accompanied by case-based review questions at the end of each chapter and a comprehensive end-of-book exam to build test-taking confidence and help your students excel in clerkship.Board Review Series outline format distills essential information in a manageable, student-friendly presentation.Thoroughly revised content reflects the latest advances in general and subspecialty pediatrics.Expanded question banks at the end of each chapter test comprehension and identify areas of weakness.Expanded end-of-book comprehensive examination with detailed answers and rationales readies students for the rigors of the exam experience.Enrich Your eBook Reading Experience with Enhanced Video, Audio and Interactive Capabilities!Read directly on your preferred device(s), such as computer, tablet, or smartphoneEasily convert to audiobook, powering your content with natural language text-to-speechAdapt for unique reading needs, supporting learning disabilities, visual/auditory impairments, second-language or literacy challenges, and more

