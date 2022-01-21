Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 36

The Learning Health System: Thinking and Acting Across Scales

Jan. 21, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

A Learning Health System (LHS) can be defined as an environment in which knowledge generation processes are embedded into daily clinical practice in order to continually improve the quality, safety, and outcomes of healthcare delivery. While still largely an aspirational goal, the promise of the LHS is a future in which every patient encounter is an opportunity to learn and improve that patient’s care, as well as the care their family and broader community receives. The foundation for building such an LHS can and should be the Electronic Health Record (EHR), which provides the basis for the comprehensive instrumentation and measurement of clinical phenotypes, as well as a means of delivering new evidence at the patient- and population levels. In this presentation, we will explore the ways in which such EHR-derived phenotypes can be combined with complementary data across a spectrum from biomolecules to population level trends, to both generate insights and deliver such knowledge in the right time, place, and format, ultimately improving clinical outcomes and value.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

The Learning Health System: Thinking and Acting Across Scales

  1. 1. The Learning Health System: Thinking and Acting Across Scales Philip R.O. Payne, PhD Janet and Bernard Becker Professor and Director, Institute for Informatics Associate Dean for Health Information and Data Science and Chief Data Scientist Washington University School of Medicine Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Washington University McKelvey School of Engineering prpayne@wustl.edu @prpayne5
  2. 2. Disclosures • Research Funding: NLM, NCI, NCATS, AHRQ, AcademyHealth, Centene • Academic Consulting: Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, Stonybrook University, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Indiana University, Georgetown Rutgers University, Mayo Clinic • Study Sections: NIH CSR CDMA (Chair) • Other Consulting/Honoraria: American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), Geisinger Health System • Editorial Boards: JAMIA, JAMIA Open (AE), BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making (Section Editor) • International: Fudan University (China), Clinica Alemana (Chile), Universidad del Desarrollo (Chile), IIT Bombay (India) • Corporate: Signet Accel (Founder), Signet Innovations (Advisor), Enlace Health (Equity), Roche Diagnostics (Advisor/Speaker), TriNetX (Advisor), Abbott (KOL), Philips Healthcare Cultivation Capital (Advisor) Updated: 1/2022
  3. 3. The Learning Health System (LHS) “Learning health systems (LHS) are healthcare systems in which knowledge generation processes are embedded in daily practice to produce continual improvement in care.” Source: Olsen L, Aisner D, McGinnis JM. The learning healthcare system: workshop summary. Natl Academy Pr; 2007
  4. 4. The LHS provides a means of learning from every encounter, so that we can improve the care that patient receives, their family receives, and their entire community receives
  5. 5. https://doi.org/10.1002/lrh2.10054
  6. 6. Artificial intelligence (AI) and Digital Transformation: foundations for the LHS “…a process that aims to improve an entity by triggering significant changes to its properties through combinations of information, computing, communication, and connectivity technologies” (Vial G. Understanding digital transformation: A review and a research agenda. The Journal of Strategic Information Systems. 2019 Jun 1;28(2):118-44.)
  7. 7. AI in biomedicine: enhancing human decision making • Humans make sense of the world around them by recognizing and applying patterns • Computers can identify patterns faster and in greater numbers that humans, but first, such AI algorithms need to be trained • Potential for bias • Limited by the nature of available training data • (Mostly) a function of speed, as opposed to innate intelligence NOT Source: Friedman CP. A “fundamental theorem” of biomedical informatics. Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association. 2009 Mar 1;16(2):169-70.
  8. 8. How to build an LHS: 4 ”easy” steps 1) Instrument the care-delivery, laboratory, and everyday environments so that we can generate high-quality, deep phenotypes: • Bio-molecular • Imaging • Clinical • Behavioral • Exposome and SDOH 2) Improve access to data and analytical tools 3) Leverage technology to “close the evidence cycle” 4) Continuously measure, evaluate, and improve at a a systems-level
  9. 9. LHS = “Ultra-large-scale system” • “Ultra-large-scale system (ULSS) is a term used … to refer to software intensive systems with unprecedented amounts of hardware, lines of source code, numbers of users, and volumes of data.” • Challenges intrinsic to ULSS: • “ULSS will be developed and used by many stakeholders across multiple organizations, often with conflicting purposes and needs.” • “ULSS will be constructed from heterogeneous parts with complex dependencies and emergent properties.” • “ULSS will be continuously evolving.” • “Software, hardware and human failures will be the norm, not the exception.”
  10. 10. Challenges to building an LHS are substantial… NYT, July 2021 Scientific American, November 2020 The Atlantic, November 2019
  11. 11. Four critical questions when building and operating an LHS 1) What are the right tasks when we seek to establish and sustain behaviors that comprise an LHS? 2) Do we have the right data to support and enable desired behaviors? 3) How do we establish adequate evidence standards for the interventions to be be implemented in an LHS? 4) How do we facilitate the integration of such tasks, data, and evidence, in order to improve the quality, safety, outcomes, and value of care?
  12. 12. What are the right tasks when we seek to establish and sustain behaviors that comprise an LHS?
  13. 13. Replicating expert performance by leveraging computable knowledge to accelerate and expand the scope of decision-making Data Information Knowledge Unprocessed facts and figures without any added interpretation or analysis (e.g., glucose = 250 mg/dL) Data that has been interpreted so that it has meaning for the user (e.g., glucose = 250 mg/dL; normal range = 74 – 106 mg/dL) Combination of information, experience and insight that may benefit the individual or organization (e.g., glucose ≥ 200 mg/dL may indicate diabetes) Build and Process Applied for a Purpose Feedback Conceptual knowledge • Properties of concepts and semantic relationships between concepts • E.g., ontology Strategic knowledge • Used to infer procedural knowledge given conceptual knowledge • E.g., application business logic Procedural knowledge • Rules, algorithms and procedures • E.g., decision support rule
  14. 14. “In this large, retrospective, single-center study with 45 776 unique encounters, sepsis occurred in 3.3% of all hospital admissions, yielding a longer length of hospitalization and a higher rate of in-hospital mortality. EWS and patient acuity scores—APACHE II, qSOFA, MEWS, NEWS, NEWS 2, and SOFA—had low discriminative ability for sepsis, leaving room for more computationally advanced approaches.” https://doi.org/10.1093/jamiaopen/ooab062
  15. 15. “Identifying individuals with early AD brain pathological changes could enable therapeutic interventions to delay the disease progression over time and can be helpful for tailoring disease management and planning future care … Most studies reported that their proposed methodology can identify individuals at risk for progression to AD dementia approximately 24–48 months before the diagnosis of AD dementia ...” https://doi.org/10.1093/jamiaopen/ooab052
  16. 16. “… the linkage of AEs and ODIs have not been well investigated. It is common for opioids to be prescribed to patients taking other medications (polypharmacy), often in the setting of complex medical conditions (e.g., traumatic brain injury) but medical providers lack general safety parameters to guide decision making when combining opioids with other medications ... ” https://doi.org/10.1093/jamiaopen/ooz073
  17. 17. Do we have the right data to support and enable desired behaviors?
  18. 18. Caveats for the use of operational electronic health record (EHR) data FOR research and innovation 1) EHRs may contain inaccurate (or incorrect) data 2) EHRs often do not tell a complete patient story 3) Many of the data have been transformed/coded for purposes other than research and clinical care 4) Data captured in clinical notes (text) may not be recoverable for research 5) EHRs may present multiple sources of data that affect data provenance 6) Data granularity in EHRs may not match the needs of researchers 7) There are differences between research protocols and clinical care Source: Hersh WR, Weiner MG, Embi PJ, Logan JR, Payne PR, Bernstam EV, Lehmann HP, Hripcsak G, Hartzog TH, Cimino JJ, Saltz JH. Caveats for the use of operational electronic health record data in comparative effectiveness research. Medical care. 2013 Aug;51(8 0 3):S30.
  19. 19. L EA RN I N G F RO M D A T A Developing real-world evidence from real-world data: Transforming raw data into analytical datasets Lisa Bastarache1 | Jeffrey S. Brown2 | James J. Cimino3 | David A. Dorr4 | Peter J. Embi5 | Philip R.O. Payne6 | Adam B. Wilcox7 | Mark G. Weiner8 1 Department of Biomedical Informatics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA 2 Department of Population Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA 3 Informatics Institute, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA 4 Department of Medical Informatics and Clinical Epidemiology, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, Oregon, USA 5 Center for Biomedical Informatics, Regenstrief Institute, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA 6 Institute for Informatics, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, USA 7 Institute for Informatics, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA 8 Department of Population Health Sciences, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA Correspondence Mark G. Weiner, Department of Population Health Sciences, Weill Cornell Medicine, 402 E.67th Street, Rm 237, New York, NY 10-65, USA. Email: mgw4001@med.cornell.edu Abstract Development of evidence-based practice requires practice-based evidence, which can be acquired through analysis of real-world data from electronic health records (EHRs). The EHR contains volumes of information about patients— physical measure- ments, diagnoses, exposures, and markers of health behavior— that can be used to create algorithms for risk stratification or to gain insight into associations between exposures, interventions, and outcomes. But to transform real-world data into reli- able real-world evidence, one must not only choose the correct analytical methods but also have an understanding of the quality, detail, provenance, and organization of the underlying source data and address the differences in these characteristics across sites when conducting analyses that span institutions. This manuscript explores the idiosyncrasies inherent in the capture, formatting, and standardization of EHR data and discusses the clinical domain and informatics competencies required to transform the raw clinical, real-world data into high-quality, fit-for-purpose analytical data sets used to generate real-world evidence. K EY W O R D S data science, real-world data, real-world evidence 1 | REAL-W ORLD DATA EHRs are a valuable resource for researchers that can be analyzed with variety of methods, from multivariate regression to machine learning, and may be used to support both cross-sectional and longitu- dinal studies.1-3 But regardless of study design and method, all EHR- based research requires recognition of data quality issues4 as well as data curation and cleaning.5 Raw EHR data must be structured into analytical datasets that are formatted to fit the input requirements of an analytical function. This task is difficult given the chaotic nature of EHR data that are collected for nonresearch purposes, namely patient care and hospital administration.6 Some challenges include erroneous or ambiguous recording of information, ascertainment bias, the tem- porality, or provisional nature of some findings and shifting context that can change the meaning of a given data point. Decisions about data included in the EHRare rarely, if ever, neutral. Facts about patients are almost exclusively recorded when they are in contact with the healthcare system, and the nature of what is recorded Received: 30 July 2021 Revised: 10 September 2021 Accepted: 21 September 2021 DOI: 10.1002/ lrh2.10293 This is an open access article under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License, which permits use and distribution in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited, the use is non-commercial and no modifications or adaptations are made. © 2021 The Authors. Learning Health Systems published by Wiley Periodicals LLC on behalf of University of Michigan. Learn Health Sys. 2022;6:e10293. wileyonlinelibrary.com/ journal/ lrh2 1 of 9 https:/ / doi.org/ 10.1002/ lrh2.10293 “Developing high-quality clinical evidence from real-world clinical data requires that data scientists and clinicians collaborate, communicate, and iterate on both the development of the analytical data set and the conduct of the analysis ... Clinicians should be involved in the process of optimizing clinical phenotypes and need to work with data scientists to support data-driven decisions about appropriate granularity and timing of definitional components. Biostatisticians and epidemiologists also provide important insights into study design and addressing missing or noisy data” Overlap of suggestive diagnoses, medications, and laboratory results for type 2 diabetes at two different institutions https://doi.org/10.1002/lrh2.10293
  20. 20. “Developing, implementing, and evaluating a practical convergence plan for EHR-based data sharing networks and platforms and public health information systems requires the orchestration of expertise from several specialties. It requires public support that moves politicians to write legislation that allocates needed resources and holds recipients accountable. A careful and coordinated approach will generate consistent understanding of what is possible to be answered with EHRs and allow stakeholders to feel more confident about emerging analyses.” https://doi.org/10.1093/jamia/ocaa287
  21. 21. “Democratizing” access to computational derived synthetic data Distribution of Feature 1 Distribution of Feature 2 Distribution of Feature 3 Distribution of Feature n … Real Patient 1 Real Patient n Sim Patient 1 Sim Patient n Cohort identification Feature selection Synthesis Summary analysis Export
  22. 22. Original Paper The National COVID Cohort Collaborative: Analyses of Original and Computationally Derived Electronic Health Record Data Randi Foraker1,2 , MA, PhD; Aixia Guo2 , PhD; Jason Thomas3 , BS; Noa Zamstein4 , MSc, PhD; Philip RO Payne1,2 , PhD; Adam Wilcox3 , PhD; N3C Collaborative5 1 Division of General Medical Sciences, School of Medicine, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, United States 2 Institute for Informatics, School of Medicine, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, United States 3 Department of Biomedical and Medical Education, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, United States 4 MDClone Ltd, Beer Sheva, Israel 5 See Acknowlegments Corresponding Author: Randi Foraker, MA, PhD Division of General Medical Sciences School of Medicine Washington University in St. Louis 600 S. Taylor Avenue, Suite 102 Campus Box 8102 St. Louis, MO, 63110 United States Phone: 1 314 273 2211 Fax: 1 314 273 1390 Email: randi.foraker@wustl.edu Abstract Background: Computationally derived (“synthetic”) data can enable the creation and analysis of clinical, laboratory, and diagnostic data as if they were the original electronic health record data. Synthetic data can support data sharing to answer critical research questions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Objective: We aim to compare the results from analyses of synthetic data to those from original data and assess the strengths and limitations of leveraging computationally derived data for research purposes. Methods: We used the National COVID Cohort Collaborative’s instance of MDClone, a big data platform with data-synthesizing capabilities (MDClone Ltd). We downloaded electronic health record data from 34 National COVID Cohort Collaborative institutional partners and tested three use cases, including (1) exploring the distributions of key features of the COVID-19–positive cohort; (2) training and testing predictive models for assessing the risk of admission among these patients; and (3) determining geospatial and temporal COVID-19–related measures and outcomes, and constructing their epidemic curves. We compared the results from synthetic data to those from original data using traditional statistics, machine learning approaches, and temporal and spatial representations of the data. Results: For each use case, the results of the synthetic data analyses successfully mimicked those of the original data such that the distributions of the data were similar and the predictive models demonstrated comparable performance. Although the synthetic and original data yielded overall nearly the same results, there were exceptions that included an odds ratio on either side of the null in multivariable analyses (0.97 vs 1.01) and differences in the magnitude of epidemic curves constructed for zip codes with low population counts. Conclusions: This paper presents the results of each use case and outlines key considerations for the use of synthetic data, examining their role in collaborative research for faster insights. (J Med Internet Res 2021;23(10):e30697) doi: 10.2196/30697 KEYWORDS synthetic data; protected health information; COVID-19; electronic health records and systems; data analysis J Med Internet Res 2021 | vol. 23 | iss. 10 | e30697 | p. 1 https://www.jmir.org/2021/10/e30697 (page number not for citation purposes) Foraker et al JOURNAL OF MEDICAL INTERNET RESEARCH XSL•FO R enderX “Our main findings demonstrated that computationally derived data had the same or similar statistical output as the original data sets, with the caveat that zip codes with a lower population had data suppressed/censored for privacy reasons more often than zip codes with a higher population.” Predicting Risk of Admission Among COVID-19 Positive Patients https://doi.org/10.2196/30697
  23. 23. How do we establish adequate evidence standards for the interventions to be implemented in an LHS?
  24. 24. RCTs: a “gold standard” for study design • A randomized controlled trial (RCT) is a type of clinical trial that aims to reduce bias when evaluating the safety, efficacy, and comparative effectiveness a given therapy • Individuals participating in a RCT are randomly allocated to treatment or control groups • The primary objectives of such randomization are to: • Reduce selection bias • Allow for comparison of an investigational therapy to existing standard-of-care or no treatment (placebo) Source: Schulz KF, Altman DG, ((Moher D; for the CONSORT Group)) (2010). "CONSORT 2010 Statement: updated guidelines for reporting parallel group randomized trials". Br Med J. 340: c332. doi:10.1136/bmj.c332. PMC 2844940
  25. 25. Impact of prevalence on randomization and bias vs. High Prevalence Low Prevalence
  26. 26. “Using readily available clinical and EHR data, we successfully recapitulated several important and clinically relevant patterns in NF1 semiology specifically based on demographic and clinical characteristics. Naive machine learning techniques can be potentially used to develop and validate predictive phenotype complexes applicable to risk stratification and disease management in NF1.” https://doi.org/10.1212/CPJ.0000000000001089
  27. 27. “In this retrospective analysis, commonly used sepsis criteria were adapted for automated prospective case recognition and applied to patients admitted to the general ward. The resultant populations showed significant heterogeneity in size as well as patient characteristics, with the SIRS criteria representing the largest and least critically ill population with the CDC ASE criteria identifying the smallest cohort with the highest mortality. Furthermore, there was little agreement between established sepsis criteria; however, when patients met multiple criteria for sepsis, mortality increased, rising by 5% for additional criteria met, on average.” https://doi.org/10.1097/CCM.0000000000004875
  28. 28. How do we facilitate the integration of such tasks, data, and evidence, in order to improve the quality, safety, outcomes, and value of care?
  29. 29. The intermediate effect and technology adoption Time Performance Baseline New Technology “Trough of Despair” New Performance Level Training Support “Optimization” Accommodation Inefficient Decision-Making Efficient Decision-Making
  30. 30. The ability to observe, instrument, and understand workflow provides critical information for a variety of applications, including but not limited to: • Enhancing the quality, safety, and outcomes of care delivery • Identifying opportunities to overcome barriers to technology adoption and adaptation in complex healthcare settings • Improving the efficiency and timeliness of clinical and translational research https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-16916-9_4
  31. 31. “We believe that while it might be trivial to generate performance baselines comparing prediction performance, it’s a non-trivial task to create suitable baselines for analyzing explainability and how the generated explanations are actually valid in the clinical domain. In this work we take a first step toward addressing a fundamental limitation of existing deep learning explainability research. Our proposed method not only generates explanations about model predictions but also makes an attempt to compare the explanations with a gold- standard.” https://arxiv.org/abs/2110.04598
  32. 32. “Burnout is a significant threat to clinician well-being and consequently to the safety of patients under their care. In this perspective, we described 3 considerations for using EHR-based activity logs for measuring burnout— standardizing measurements, applying complementary measurements, and evaluating outcomes such as errors and clinical decisions that are also temporally aligned to burnout.” https://doi.org/10.1093/jamia/ocaa305
  33. 33. A few final thoughts…
  34. 34. A balanced view of the learning health system • The learning health system framework holds great promise in terms of enabling healthcare innovation, and improving the quality, safety, outcomes, and value of care, as well as the health of populations • Inconsistent data quality, limited evidence supporting the clinical efficacy of new evidence-generating methodology, and a lack of clarity about the effective integration ofAI and digital technologies into clinical workflow are significant issues that threaten this promise • Whether learning health systems can improve quality and safety of care at reasonable cost remains unanswered, but critical, questions • Without the difficult and rigorous work needed to address these issues, the (bio)medical community risks falling prey to a learning health system “hype cycle” and missing the realization of the potential of this construct
  35. 35. Achieving the vision of a learning health system may require us to (re)commit to use-inspired basic research Stokes DE. Pasteur's quadrant: Basic science and technological innovation. Brookings Institution Press; 2011 Mar 1.
  36. 36. 660 S. Euclid Avenue | Campus Box 8067 | St. Louis, MO 63110 Institute for Informatics (I2) Office of Health Information & Data Science prpayne@wustl.edu @prpayne5

×