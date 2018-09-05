Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Accelerating Discovery Science: Multi-scale Modeling and Hypothesis Generation Philip R.O. Payne, PhD, FACMI Robert J. Terry Professor and Founding Director, Institute for Informatics Washington University School of Medicine Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Washington University School of Engineering and Applied Science
  2. 2. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E COI and Disclosures • Federal Funding: NCI, NLM, NCATS, AHRQ • Additional Research Funding: AcademyHealth, Pfizer, Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation • Academic Consulting: Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, Columbia University, Stonybrook University, University of Kentucky, West Virginia University, Indiana University, The Ohio State University, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine • International Partnerships: Soochow University (China), Fudan University (China), Clinica Alemana (Chile), Universidad de Chile (Chile) • Other Consulting/Honoraria: American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), National Academy of Medicine, Geisinger Health System • Editorial Boards: JAMIA, JAMIA Open, JBI, eGEMS, BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making • Corporate: Signet Accel LLC (Founder), Signet Innovations LLC (Advisor), Aver, Edison Partners, BioSTL/GlobalSTL
  3. 3. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E From the printing press to precision health: embracing the “health information age”
  4. 4. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Precision health: from big data to little data and back again…
  5. 5. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Democratizing health analytics: data as a renewable asset
  6. 6. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Learning from every encounter: creating a learning healthcare system
  7. 7. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Making sense of data: harnessing the power of artificial intelligence
  8. 8. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Delivering knowledge: in the right place, time, and format
  9. 9. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Technology: a foundation for precision health, but not a solution
  10. 10. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E “To clarify, *add* data.” - Edward Tufte
  11. 11. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Multi-scale Modeling and Hypothesis Discovery “In Action”: Identifying Optical Pathway Gliomas And Autism Spectrum Disorder in Individuals With Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) Collaborators: Aditi Gupta, Stephanie M. Morris, David H. Gutmann, Matthew Lui
  12. 12. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Multi-Scale Modeling in Biomedicine: A Brief History 1998 2000
  13. 13. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Multi-Scale Modelling Meets Vertical Reasoning: Thinking Across Scales Bio-molecular Phenotype Clinical PhenotypeExsposome Structural & Functional Relationships Pre-disposing or Enabling Relationships Multi-Scale Marker “Complex”
  14. 14. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E A Multi-Scale Modelling Challenge? Can we use clinical features in NF1 patients associated with OPG, ADHD, and ASD to classify patients into sub- phenotypes of NF1? Our plan:  Combine knowledge from discrete sources  Extract clinically relevant features  Apply machine learning and semantic analysis to identify patterns  Use associations in this study to inform and target future investigation  Build a framework and workflow to add additional information streams such as genomics Slide adapted from: Matthew Lui
  15. 15. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Extraction of multi- scale phenotype data from relevant sources Data is mapped to a collection of knowledge sources to create marker complexes Development of prediction models using actionable marker complexes and SME driven qualitative evaluation of actionability 1 2 3 ProjectWorkflow Clinical, socio- behavioral and environmental data Ontologies and knowledge graphs Historical patient outcomes data Resources Pilot Study: Methods
  16. 16. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Pilot Study: Data Sources Slide adapted from: Matthew Lui EHR inpatient data for NF1 patients seen in the NF Clinical Program at St. Louis Children’s Hospital (n=484) Research database curated by NF1 clinicians (SMM, DHG) from clinical encounters (n=732) Social Responsiveness Scale (SRS-2) test scores in NF1 patients (n=163) Merging EHR and NF1 database: • 310 patients in both datasets • OPG (ICD9: 192, ICD10: C72.30) - 54 / 310 • ASD (ICD9: 299, ICD10: F84.0) - 13 / 310 • ADHD (ICD9: 314.01, ICD10: F90.9) - 120 / 310 Merging EHR, NF1 and SRS-2 score results: • 84 patients in all datasets • 46/84 had SRS-2 scores > 60, suggestive of autistic symptomatology
  17. 17. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Merged Data Records (~300 Unique Patients) Clinical, Social-behavioral, Exposome Phenotypes NF1 Clinical Registry (752 Unique Patients) Electronic Health Records (495 Unique Patients) UMLS Ontologies Clinical Phenotypes Computational Module (Feature Merging and Integration) ICD 9 / ICD 10 Mapping Feature Matrix for Prediction Models Pilot Study: Feature Extraction and Selection
  18. 18. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Logistic regression was used for prediction of OPG and ADHD • The statistically significant features (p<0.001) for Optic Pathway Glioma include precocious puberty and T2 hyperintensities located in the basal ganglia • The significant predictors of ADHD include autism symptomatology and cognitive impairment Linear regression was used for prediction of ASD • The significant features of ASD include growth hormone deficiency, having asthma or having another cancer K-means clustering was used to segregate distinct groups of patients • Clustering results showed clear cluster boundaries, which may be attributed to statistically strong features such as T2 hyperintensities located in the basal ganglia Slide adapted from: Matthew Lui Multiple linear regression •Easy to interpret – inference •Checked for codependence through alias and multi- collinearity analysis K-means clustering •Unsupervised learning algorithm •Generates a predetermined set of clusters Pilot Study: Analysis and Inference
  19. 19. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Slide adapted from: Matthew Lui NF1 Patient Database (N=710) Outcome: OPG NF1 Patient Database (N=710) Outcome: ADHD EHR + NF1 Patient Database + SRS (N=84) Outcome: ASD Top Features: T2 Hyperintensity (Basal Ganglia) *** Precocious Puberty *** T2 Hyperintensity: Cerebellum ** T2 Hyperintensity: Brainstem ** T2 Hyperintensity: Other ** T2 Hyperintensity: Optic Pathway ** Has/had a non-brain cancer * Relative with NF1 * Learning Disability * Top Features: Cognitive Impairment Outcome ** Autism Symptomatology * Learning Disability Outcome * Precocious Puberty * Dermal Neurofibromas Outcome * Plexiform Neurofibroma: Abdomen/Pelvis * Plexiform Neurofibroma: Back * Plexiform Neurofibroma: Arm * Plexiform Neurofibroma: Face orbit* Top Features: Growth Hormone Deficiency ** Has/had another type of cancer ** Asthma ** Precocious Puberty * ADHD Outcome * Table 1. Summary of linear regression experiments results for different outcome prediction models (Signif. codes: 0 ‘***’ 0.001 ‘**’ 0.01 ‘*’ 0.05). Pilot Study: Results of Regression Analyses
  20. 20. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Learning Disability Lisch nodules ADHD Outcome (60%) Gender Male (ADHD outcome - 80%) Female (ADHD outcome - 70%) Gender Male NF history (No- ADHD outcome - 70%) No NF history (ADHD outcome – 60%)Female (No- ADHD outcome – 80%) YES NO YES NO Pilot Study: Decision Tree (ADHD)
  21. 21. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Pilot Study: Decision Tree (OPG) Number of Locations of T2 Hyperintensities OPG Outcome (90%) Lisch nodules ADHD No OPG outcome - 60% OPG outcome - 60% NF History No OPG outcome - 80% No OPG outcome -60% > 2 <=2 YES NO YES NO YES NO
  22. 22. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Slide adapted from: Matthew Lui Figure 2. k-means clustering analysis (k=3) Figure 1. k-means clustering analysis for identifying NF1 sub-phenotypes (k=2) Figure 3. k-means clustering analysis (k=4) Pilot Study: Results of Cluster Analyses
  23. 23. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Pilot Study: Demographic Analyses (1)
  24. 24. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Pilot Study: Demographic Analyses (2)
  25. 25. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Pilot Study: Temporal Modeling of Features (1)
  26. 26. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Pilot Study: Temporal Modeling of Features (2) Age %ofPatients
  27. 27. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Conclusions, Limitations, and Next Steps Conclusions: • Our preliminary results showed associations of various NF1 features with outcome of OPG, ADHD and ASD. These clinical features can be successfully used in predictive models for these outcomes • Initial analysis also suggests the presence of a “asymptomatic” and “symptomatic” subgroups • Temporal analysis corroborates findings from clinical practice, and also provides empiric validation of age of onset ranges for specific clinical features associated with NF1 Limitations: • This study was a “hypothesis-generating” study and has limited power to make clinical inferences Next Steps: • Analyze and identify the presence of a “asymptomatic” and “symptomatic” subgroups • Develop predictive models for identifying sub-phenotypic clusters based on clinical features • Incorporate an additional data streams including genomics, NF1 gene mutation, and other discrete clinical variables • Ultimately, we hope to create an evidence base that allows for risk-stratification of NF1 patients and targeted treatment of at-risk patients Slide adapted from: Matthew Lui
  28. 28. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E A Few Final Thoughts…
  29. 29. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Turning data into actionable knowledge [Decoding the human genome sequence] is the most significant undertaking that we have mounted so far in an organized way in all of science. I believe that reading our blueprints, cataloguing our own instruction book, will be judged by history as more significant than even splitting the atom or going to the moon. Source: Francis Collins (May, 1998)
  30. 30. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Delivering prevention and cures faster, cheaper, and better Everyone's talking about it, no one really knows how to do it — everyone thinks everyone else is doing it, so we all say we're doing it Source: Deb Gage (November, 2016)
  31. 31. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E “Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” - George Bernard Shaw
  32. 32. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Acknowledgements Collaborators: • Albert Lai, PhD • Randi Foraker, PhD • Po-Yin Yen, RN, PhD • Fuhai Li, PhD • Tiffani Bright, PhD • Aditi Gupta, PhD • Bradley Evanoff, MD, MPH • Graham Colditz, DrPH, MD, MPH • Jonathan Heusel, MD, PhD • Neil Richards, JD, MA • David Gutmann, MD, PhD • Thomas Maddox, MD, MS • Peter Embi, MD, MS • Kun Huang, PhD • William Carson, MD • Kevin Coombes, PhD • Lynne Abruzzo, MD, PhD • John Byrd, MD • Christopher Longhurst, MD, MS • Thomas Kipps, MD, PhD • Tara Borlawsky-Payne, MA • Marcelo Lopetegui, MD, MS Funding: • Federal: NCI, NCATS, NLM, AHRQ • Foundations and Nonprofits: AcademyHealth, Pfizer, Hairy Cell Leukemia Research Consortium Payne-Lai-Foraker Lab
  33. 33. I N S T I T U T E F O R I N F O R M A T I C S | W A S H I N G T O N U N I V E R S I T Y S C H O O L O F M E D I C I N E Philip R.O. Payne, PhD, FACMI Informatics.wustl.edu prpayne@wustl.edu @prpayne5 www.slideshare.net/prpayne5 Questions or Comments?

