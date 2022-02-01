Www providentkenvista-in

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pune's casing request is constantly harmonious because of its generous freedoms and services. There are numerous large bunch living parcels made around then. Cocklofts are evergreen patterns in Pune. This Provident Kenvista property comprises of generous BHK private condo units. This property is been planned on a huge land degree to give an expansive air to the home purchasers and fiscal backers.

  1. 1. About Provident Kenvista Provident Kenvista is a superior futuristic project developed by Provident Housing in Kondhwa, Pune. This majestic project has copious and most preferred housing configurations such as 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes. There is nearly 20+ state of art facilities designed on this Provident Kenvista. This new launch of the renowned Provident Housing is the most awaited project in the region for its great amount of goodness, richness and comfort present in the property. Kondhwa is a dual area that has fine developments in terms of both residential and industrial aspects. This region is just 15kms from the Pune city. However, this is a fast- growing region for its rich facilities. The area has been wired with best and reputed schools, healthcare centres and shoppings hubs at one end and the other side the area is well developed with various industries. This enormous growth and the IT corridors in the vicinity has created a great demand for this area. The area is looking gorgeous with many reputed projects around the surroundings. The Provident Kenvista, Kondhwa is an eminent property with variable configurations and sizes of1,2 and 3 BHK homes. Project Highlights RERA No NA Development Type Apartments Project Status Prelaunch Location Kondhwa, Pune Development Size Onrequest Number of Units Onrequest Unit Variants 1,2 & 3 BHK Possession Onrequest Provident Housing is a renowned builder in the real estate industry. This real estate giant has created numerous projects with utmost quality, safety, comfort and luxury. The brand is known for its trusted name and on-time deliveries and finest quality. Thus the Provident Housing has won several awards over the years. Key Dates: Pre-launch Date: Yet to be Announced. Completion Date: 3 years from date of launch. Possession Date: Immediately after Completion P R O V I D E N T K E N V I S TA Ap a rt me n t s in Ko n d h w a , Pu n e Home Location Master Plan Amenities Floor Plan Price Specifications Gallery Contact
  2. 2. DOWNLOAD BROCHURE Project Status Pre Launch Project Location Kondhwa Unit Variants Onrequest Starting Price Onrequest Size Range Onrequest Possession Onrequest Land Area Onrequest No. of Units Onrequest 1. About 2. Apartments 3. Location 4. Pune 5. Kondhwa 6. Advantages 7. Connectivity 8. Investment 9. About Provident Housing 10. FAQ About The Provident Kenvista is been developed by Provident Housing a subsidiary group of Purvankara. Hence the quality, completion dates and other recreational features are tremendously done. There is over 20+ state of art amenities present in this property. How are the upcoming projects better for home buyers and investors? These are best for the home buyers and investors for the below mentioned reasons Early bird discounts We could pretty much avail sizeable discounts on prices. As it’s a pre-launch property the builders would in general offer many discounts to kick start the sale with good numbers. Better Deal These are indeed the best deals as we get properties at comparatively less rates. Getting a property at the best prices just in such a potential city is a great deal. Updated technology These yet to be established homes are always preferred for their updated technologies to be implemented. As any project would take about 3 years to 5 years for completion. Meantime the new technologies that arrived in the industry would be implemented in these upcoming projects.
  3. 3. Apartments This Pre-launch project is a luxurious residential property that has a well-defined structure with various housing units such as 1, 2, and 3 BHK homes. The property is developed by Provident Housing in Pune. Pune is a fast-growing city with many industries such as Automobile, IT and other industries. What are the Advantages of Investing in New Launch Projects We get up to 10-20% discount on the initial stages of the property. We get ample time to analyze the location, compare the budget and property trends, and the amenities. Since the property is bought just at the initial stage. All the possible amendments such as room layouts and other customization could be done seamlessly. Location Pune city is the most known place for its widespread of automobiles, IT and other large industries. Thus the city has been growing tremendously across the edges. Kondhwa, The Next Real Estate Hub This location has been revamped with the best infrastructure, facilities and connectedness. This area has got easy reach to many parts of the city through its key connecting roads. The area is a great residential area with many residential projects around and all the facilities are widely available here. Right from best schools to shopping malls and multiplexes are present. If you are a person looking for self-use or rental prospects this is the perfect location to invest in. New Address in Pune This Provident Kenvista is going to create a remarkable landmark in Pune city. With all its goodness and richness. Yes!! This property has well designed and crafted 1,2,3 BHK homes with excellent quality and attractive features. There are over 20+ amenities present in this Provident Kenvista property. The nearest railway station to the property locality is Ghorpuri West. There are many bus stations in the neighbourhood. Pune Pune is a city with a lot of industries and a great climate. People prefer to settle down in this area for the pleasant climate. This city is blessed with a pleasant climate across all seasons. Yes, the city experiences all the
  4. 4. climatic conditions at a moderate pace. The summers are not so harsh and the same for the monsoons and winters. There are many large IT corridors and firms around the city which boost the economic growth of the city. And in turn, there are millions of opportunities generated from this industry. This is an utmost place to settle as it has got good safety in terms of travel. This is travel safe and friendly city. The Pune city looks stunning with clean and green spaces. This affordable city is much peaceful with many serene atmospheres in it. Provident Housing and Pune It’s a global fact that we invest in reputed builders to safeguard our investments and make good profits. If you are looking for fruitful properties then this Provident Kenvista is a favourable property that offers great returns. Provident Housing is the most eminent property developer which has executed remarkable projects across the country. There are many eminent projects by this builder such as Provident Wagholi and Provident Kenvsita. This Provident Wagholi also has 1,2 and 3 BHK homes with magnificent looks and sizes. Kondhwa This area is located in the Southeastern part of Pune. Kondhwa is a leading suburb that has close proximity to an IT hub, great infrastructure and connectedness. The region has many appreciating facilities like reputed schools like VIBGYOR and Delhi Public School. There are good healthcare centres in the locality such as Shri Anandpur Trust Charitable Hospital. There are pretty good shopping facilities in the Kondhwa region such as Dmart and Pyramid mall. The Pune International Airport is also 15kms from the region. The area is a much-developed area with the best neighbourhood. Thus this is the perfect go-to area for residential purposes. All these factors create much demand for this area among home buyers and investors. Schools & Colleges: Delhi Public School Vibgyor High School Vidyashilp Public School Mount Carmel Convent High School Hospitals : Shri Anandpur Trust Charitable Hospital IT Parks : Pretech Automation Pvt. Ltd.
  5. 5. Pp Engineering Shopping Malls: D Mart Pyramid Mall Cru Mall What are the Top 5 reasons to choose Kondhwa for your next real estate investment in Pune? The connectivity of this area is splendid with multiple connecting roads such as NH65, NIBM road, and Bibwewadi Road. The Kondhwa region is closely located near the IT corridor thus the access is easy Right from Schools to shopping malls and healthcare centres, everything is finely available in this region. A serene area to settle down in our life with our loved ones. The demand for this area is high hence there are good rental and resale returns. Advantages The real estate of Pune city is pretty well picking up in spite of the current scenario. Yes !! We cannot confine ourselves inside the home or comfort zone for years. We need to be coming out to catch up with our new normal life. Thus the builders and developers are creating cherishable projects across the city to offer us a great living atmosphere. We buy properties to safeguard our future. Apart from that, we have many series of advantages in buying these eminent properties such as The infrastructure and connectedness of this region are excellent with many developed facilities. The architecture of this Provident Kenvista is brilliant with many advanced techniques and are designed by leading experts. The units are copious and luxurious with the best ideal sizes units The facilities in this property are of state of art quality with thrilling features The security factor of this project is quite appealing with 3 tier security structure The resale value of this exquisite property is high due to its great comfort, lifestyle, convenience and safety. Connectivity: Connectivity is a crucial part of any residential living since we all have a purpose to commute. So we need the best connecting roads and commuting means to ease our travel to other areas. Kondhwa has many connecting roads which seamlessly connects us to other IT corridors and industrial places. There are about 100+ buses connecting the Kondhwa buses to other parts of the city. There are many connecting buses that link many parts of the city to Kondhwa. The region has Ghorpuri West railway station. Thus the area is well-linked with other areas of the city pretty well. The other city connectivity is also good from this area as there are multiple NH roads intersecting from this region. Investment: From the olden days, investments are wisely done to have a secured future for ourselves and our loved ones. There are various types of investments such as bonds, properties, golds, silver and diamonds. However, we all know property investments are great and much fruitful compared to any other type. Once we decide to invest in properties we need to be thinking about 2 things in mind such as Exigency: Is if you are okay to wait till the project gets over be it a year or so. Or are you looking for a ready to move in property?
  6. 6. Locality: The next crucial point involved in any buying is the location of the property The locality is decided based on our workplace. Yes, the place has to be feasible to our workplace. At the same time, the location has to be accessible to other areas and good at offering all the essentials. By following all these processes we could fetch a splendid property for ourselves. The Provident Kenvista is such an amazing property that has the best features and the best deal in the locality with much better pricing and a good deal. Provident Housing has finely fixed the best areas to offer us a great property with the best living experience. About Provident Group: Provident Group is a subsidiary group of Purvankara Limited. This Group is been formed to provide affordable homes with the best quality. This Group delivers well-designed living spaces and world-class amenities. The Group is known for top-quality projects and on-time delivery. The Provident Group is currently operating in many cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mangalore. The Provident Group works towards a customer-centric approach, transparency. The Group follows many uncompromised values to offer an incredible experience to its home buyers and investors. Frequently Asked Questions 1. How Many flats are designed in this Provident Kenvista? This is an upcoming property that has multiple preferred units present in the property. As this is a Pre- launch property the exact number of flats in this development is yet to be known. 2. Where is The Provident Kenvista Located? The Provident Kenvista is a Provident Housing property located at Kondhwa, Pune. 3. How much is the price of 2 BHK in this Provident Kenvista Property? This being an upcoming property the price list of the property is yet to be disclosed. 4. What are the different types of floor plans and units Available in this Provident Kenvista? There are various preferred configurations present in this property such as 1,2, and 3 BHK homes. The floor plans are yet to be released by Provident Housing. 5. Why is this Provident Kenvista the Best Apartment in Bangalore? The property is first in place a reputed builder property that carries great value in the real estate market. The quality of this Provident Kenvista property is much high crafted with good care The Provident Housing are greatly known for their on-time completion and delivery The architecture and designs of the project and the layout are brilliant and efficient. The return on investment in this Provident Kenvista is splendid with high values
  7. 7. Disclaimer: Any content mentioned in this website is for information purpose only and Prices are subject to change without notice. This website is just for the purpose of information only and not to be considered as an official website. 6. When is the completion of Provident Kenvista? The completion of Provident Kenvista is expected to be completed 5 years from the launch date. During the launch, the exact completion details would be declared. 7. What is the size range of Provident Kenvista? The size range of Provident Kenvista is expected to have the best ideal sizes such as 550sqft, 780sqft, 1050sqft, 1280sqft, 1390sqft, 1610sqft, 1950sqft. However, the official details about Provident Kenvista are yet to be declared. FREQUENT SEARCHES LEADING TO THIS PAGE Provident Kenvista, Provident Kenvista Price, Provident Kenvista Brochure, Provident Kenvista Floor Plan, Provident Kenvista Master Plan, Provident Kenvista Bengaluru Karnataka, Provident Group New Projects

