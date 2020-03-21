Scrum in your personal life

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCRUM INYOUR PERSONAL LIFE
NEWYEAR RESOLUTION
WE NEEDTOTALK
Jeff Sutherland
SCRUM
HOW?
GROUND RULES Follow 5 Events Timeboxing
SCRUM ROLES Scrum Master Product Owner ScrumTeam
TOOLS Virtual board and physical board
1. SPRINT PLANNING
1. SPRINT PLANNING Story Point Estimation Set Commitment
2. DAILY STAND UP
3. BACKLOG GROOMING
3. BACKLOG GROOMING 2 Remove tasks as much as possible Assign to her Place Sprint Retro Items into Backlog 1
4. SPRINT REVIEW Appreciation Velocity Go for dinner
5. SPRINT RETRO Appreciation Velocity Go for dinner What went well What didn’t Action points
CHALLENGES 1. Constantly act as an evangelist 2. Bring in variety Lack of motivation
BENEFITS SAVE $$ Achievements Peaceful Happier
SCRUMIFY
SCRUMIFY
SCRUMIFY
SCRUMIFY NOTES Review and measure velocity Estimate Efforts towards the goal
“What kind of personal goals can be scrumiﬁed?”
SUMMARY Why I started scrumiﬁcation in my personal life? How did I implement? How to scrumify and achieve any personal goa...
SCRUMIFY A PERSONAL PROJECT
THANKS FROM SAFIQUE A FARUQUE Product Manager, iMoney Group
