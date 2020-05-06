Stop excessive heat to enter on roof with heat reflective coating

-
Heat Reflective paint uses the highest quality pigment mixed with reflective and insulating fillers. Protexion’s heat reflective coating reduces solar heat gain on darker coloured roofs. Because of the dark colour, roofing can absorb heat causing you problems in the future. By reducing the roof temperatures on a property, in summer you’ll find that you don’t spend as much money on air-con. You’ll be saving energy which is always a benefit.
