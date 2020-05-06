Successfully reported this slideshow.
Heat Reflective paint uses the highest quality pigment mixed with reflective and insulating fillers. Protexion’s heat reflective coating reduces solar heat gain on darker coloured roofs. Because of the dark colour, roofing can absorb heat causing you problems in the future. By reducing the roof temperatures on a property, in summer you’ll find that you don’t spend as much money on air-con. You’ll be saving energy which is always a benefit.

  Stop Excessive Heat to Enter On Roof with Heat Reflective Coating Heat Reflective paint uses the highest quality pigment mixed with reflective and insulating fillers. This is a bright white elastomeric coating with high reflectivity to sun rays, which keeps the Interiors cool during hot summer months. Protexion's heat reflective coating reduces solar heat gain on darker coloured roofs. Because of the dark colour, roofing can absorb heat causing you problems in the future. By reducing the roof temperatures on a property, in summer you'll find that you don't spend as much money on air-con. You'll be saving energy which is always a benefit. Our heat reflective roof coating systems are designed to waterproof, protect and decorate almost all types of roofing materials. Heat reflective paint is often the most cost effective way to renovate a roof by allowing the user to extend the life expectancy without the need of a manufacturer. Our climate is changing constantly and we all make decisions that are affecting now
  and into the future. Choose Protexion's heat reflective paint with confidence and Paint with Pride. In most countries, energy use in the buildings sector for cooling represents about one third of the total energy consumption. Remember that heat always flow from warmer side to cooler side and cooler to warmer side. Protexion enables you to make choices to provide positive contributions to our global environment with reductions in excessive heat. How heat reflective coating will affect your building's roof? The use of heat reflective coatings on the external roof and walls of a building is guaranteed to increase the buildings reflectivity to solar induced heat and reduce the absorbed heat in the building envelope. In some circumstances and climatic conditions, substrate temperatures can be reduced. To accurately state the temperature reduction that can be achieved using heat reflective coating is however, difficult to state as every building is different and there are many factors that will affect the actual reduction of internal temperature such as; existing insulation levels. Here are benefits of Protexion's heat reflective coating  Reduced Air Conditioning cost It lowers roof heat penetration, keeping the interior cool & comfortable, which in- turn reduces air-conditioning load & cost as it would take less energy.  Improved Interior Comfort Because of its reflective capabilities, reflective coating of heat Shield reduces the heat create, providing higher comfort and quality of life for staff and occupants of buildings by dramatically reducing ambient temperatures.  Excellent Resistance to Water It not only reduces heat but also have an excellent resistance to transmission of milled water. In addition, moderate acid rain, soapy water & other liquids don't affect it  Enhance the lifetime of Roof
  Durability and UV resistance along with have better mechanical strains & helps protect a roof from degradation through weathering, i.e.; it protects from heat, water & dust. Thus reduces maintenance requirements and extends roof lifetime. Protexion's heat reflective coating systems reflect fully 50% of solar heat by infrared reflection. Even in darks colours, their low solar absorbance and high emittance will significantly reduce absorbed heat in roofing substrates. We are the leading manufacturer and supplier of heat reflective coating in Maharashtra, India. Our Paints are manufactured at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, where we use the latest chemical processing equipment, to enable large-scale formulation of our broad range of industrial-use coatings and paints. Heat reflective coatings for metal and concrete roofing are installed at a fraction of the cost of re-roofing, are aesthetically pleasing and remain cool in the extremes of summer. Protexion utilizes the latest exterior grade ultra-high durability fade- resistant and heat reflective pigments which are highly resistant to chemicals, UV light and heat. Meaning your roof will look newer for longer!

